Vote now: Who is the Offensive Player of the Year through Week 10 in the state of Missouri?

As we head deeper into the Missouri high school football playoffs it's time to take a closer look the top offensive playmakers who have separated themselves from their peers over the past three months.

We selected a list of top Offensive Player of the Year candidates in the state of Missouri after 10 weeks and we ask you the fan to vote on who has been the best so far. Give us your vote, as you can vote as many times as you'd like. The voting will conclude Thursday, Nov. 10, at 11:59 p.m. Central Time.

(Players are listed in alphabetical order)

Jack Ahlbrand, QB, Marquette : The Mustangs are averaging more than 34 points per game this year and the senior is a big reason why. He has accounted for 30 total touchdowns between passing (21) and running (9) and has thrown for more than 1,730 yards.

Kendrick Bell, QB, Park Hill : Garnered the attention of Division I schools before committing to Michigan recently. The dynamic dual-threat quarterback has fueled the Trojans this season with his arm and his legs. He has thrown for 3,228 yards and 35 touchdowns, while rushing for 10 more scores.

Deion Brown, RB, Kirkwood : An Eastern Michigan commit, Brown has accounted for 27 of his team’s 50 touchdowns this season, including setting a pair of records for rushing yards and touchdowns in a game. For the year, Brown has 1,411 yards and 26 touchdowns on the ground.

Jobe Bryant, RB-WR, Park Hills Central : He has 23 total touchdowns, including 777 yards receiving, 465 rushing and four scores on punt returns for the Rebels. Has also added five interceptions on defense.

Kevin Emmanuel, RB, Eureka : Has run for 200 yards or more in six games and posted a season-best 321 in a win against Fort Zumwalt West. Also has scored four touchdowns or more four different times. For the year, has 1,882 yards and 27 scores.

Cole Feuerbacher, QB, Glendale : Another success story under the Mauk School of Quarterbacks, the senior threw for 2,688 yards with 27 touchdowns this fall. The Falcons' signal caller threw for 300 yards or more in six games. Running the ball, he had five 100-yard games and ran for 956 yards and had five scores.

Luke Gall, RB, Carthage : The 2021 Class 5 offensive player of the year by the Missouri Football Coaches Association, Gall is putting in another strong season. He has run for 1,607 yards on 186 carries (8.3 yards per carry) with 34 touchdowns for the No. 1-ranked team in Class 5. He also has 313 yards receiving and two scores, including a 94-yard touchdown reception.

Bryce Giesler, RB, Valle Catholic : The Warriors continue to be a handful regardless of what class they are in and the dynamic senior running back is a big reason why. In limited action due to many turbo-clock situations, he has run for 1,034 yards on only 82 carries and has 22 total touchdowns.

Ramone Green Jr., RB, Nixa : The senior racked up 184 yards per game for the Class 6 team that won the Central Ozark Conference championship. Green has 1,656 yards with 25 touchdowns, with eight games of 100 yards or more. Had a season-best 306 yards and five touchdowns against Joplin.

Chris Grissom, QB, New Madrid County Central : The Eagles have won eight in a row heading into the postseason and Grissom is a big reason why. The senior has thrown for 2,027 yards with 30 touchdowns and only three picks. He has completed 90 of 137 passes.

Dylan Hair, QB, Blair Oaks : He has put up Madden-like numbers for the Falcons for years during a record-setting high school career. Passing, he has completed 79 of 109 passes for 1,888 yards and 28 touchdowns and only two interceptions. Running the ball, he is averaging 18 yards per carry – 83 rushes for 1,328 yards — and 20 touchdowns. He broke the school-record for rushing yards in a game with 351 in Week 4.

Steven Hall, RB, MICDS : The Metro League Player of the Year, Hall has more than 1,500 yards of total offense. He has 100 carries and 1,203 yards with 24 scores, while catching 21 passes for 303 yards and three more scores.

Quenton Hughes, QB, Neosho : In his first full year as his team's starting quarterback, Hughes threw for 2,836 yards and 28 touchdowns, including a school-record seven against Willard in Week 1. He had five games of 300 yards or more passing and twice went over the 400-yard mark.

JaCorey Love, RB, Kansas City Center : Commonly called ‘Juice’ by his teammates, Love has delivered just that throughout the season for the Yellowjackets. The all-state running back has 1,289 yards and 21 scores on the ground, 232 yards and four touchdowns receiving, and also has a kick return touchdown as well.

Jeremiah McClellan, WR, Christian Brothers College : The standout junior has a total of 14 touchdowns for the reigning Class 6 champion Cadets. He has hauled in 44 catches for 781 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has two rushing scores and a return touchdown.

Fredrick Moore, WR, Cardinal Ritter : The future Michigan Wolverine has caught 37 receptions for 829 yards and a team-high 16 touchdowns. He also added 10 point-after-attempts and has 231 return yards – kickoffs and punts – and another score.

Zane Palmer, RB, Odessa : The senior has five straight games of 200 yards or more on the ground heading into the second round of districts. For the season, has run for 2,340 yards and 33 touchdowns – headline by a 367-yard, seven-TD showing against Oak Grove.

AJ Raines, QB, Timberland : The Wolves' dynamic dual-threat quarterback has completed 67 percent of his passes through 10 games, throwing for 2,393 yards with 28 touchdowns. He is nearing 900 yards (867) with 13 scores running the ball while also converting 30 PATs and two field goals.

Quin Renfro, RB, Joplin : Seven times this year, the junior has rushed for more than 100 yards. Renfro has racked up 1,515 yards and 24 touchdowns, which included breaking the school record with eight TDs against Neosho.

Jamal Roberts, RB, St. Mary’s : The Missouri commit is averaging 11.9 yards per carry for the defending state champion Dragons. Roberts has racked up 1,224 yards on 103 carries and accounted for 19 touchdowns on the ground and 22 total TDs.

Cole Ruble, QB, Seckman : One of the top rushers in the state regardless of position. He has done a little bit of everything for the Jaguars. He has thrown, rushed and caught a touchdown this year. He has more than 3,000 yards of total offense – 2,306 yards rushing, 764 passing and 26 yards receiving with a score. He has 43 rushing scores and has tossed nine touchdowns.

Bear Shore, QB, Camdenton : The grandson of legendary coach Bob Shore, Bear is making a name for himself too. He has passed for 1,772 yards and 22 scores, while rushing for 14 more touchdowns and 608 yards for the Lakers.

Jamarion Smith, RB, Portageville : Through nine games – not counting a forfeit in the district opener – he has put up nearly three touchdowns per game for the Bulldogs. He has 214 carries for 1,645 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Anthony Wenson, RB, Liberty : Accounted for 2,479 all-purpose yards in his final season with the Blue Jays. The Air Force pledge ran for 1,507 yards and 18 touchdowns and added three more scores and 423 yards catching the ball.

Aneyas Williams, RB, Hannibal : He may be one of the most decorated running backs in Missouri history before long. In nine games, he has run for 1,362 yards and 27 scores and has 33 receptions for 424 yards and seven scores. He also has 10 PAT, giving him 216 points on the year.

