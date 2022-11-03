Read full article on original website
Related
TOTW 8 Predictions FIFA 23: Who's Getting in?
TOTW 8 predictions for FIFA 23 are coming in as fans prepare for one of the final Team of the Week squads before the World Cup. Team of the Week 7 was a downturn for the weekly promotion with only one real high-end meta option in Sadio Mane. With big matches taking place all across the world, especially the Premier League, fans hope there are some standout performances that lead to special items in FIFA Ultimate Team. For one, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah should make it in and receive his second in-form of the game cycle.
FIFA 23 Ultimate FIFA Soundtrack: Full List of Songs, How to Stream
The full list of songs included in the Ultimate FIFA Soundtrack coming to FIFA 23 on Nov. 9 in the World Cup update and also available to stream on Spotify.
Is The Callisto Protocol on Xbox?
Upcoming survival horror game The Callisto Protocol is set for release on Dec. 2, 2022. But will it be coming to Xbox?
How to Watch Overwatch League Grand Finals 2022: Start Time, Hero Reveal
The Overwatch League Grand Finals 2022 are taking place later today. Here's how to watch along with the action. The biggest OWL event of the year is heading to its close, with the Grand Finals set to take place later today on Nov. 4. We've seen Dallas Fuel come through with three consecutive wins, triumphing over Hangzhou Spark, Seoul Dynasty and Houston Outlaws. The latter of the teams will be competing against San Francisco Shock in the Losers Final for a showdown against Dallas Fuel for the trophy.
Pokémon GO Sierra November 2022: How to Beat
Sierra's roster is actually the same as her lineup in July, however, it can still prove to be a challenge for trainers who go in unprepared in Pokémon GO.
Crypto, Rampart and Fuse Seem to be Perfect Catalyst Counters in Apex Legends
Players seem to be finding that the least-used Apex Legends just might be much more relevant to the meta than once thought.
When Does League of Legends Season 12 End?
League of Legends Season 12 will end Nov. 14 with season 13 starting in early 2023. Each season, Riot Games, the developers behind League of Legends, change the game up by adding or taking away items, changing the statistics of champions, or adding new features that change a part of Summoner's Rift. Season 12 of League of Legends, over its nearly one year long lifespan, changed how the game worked through its new characters and items.
Seer Bug Causes the Character to Lose Scan Function in Apex Legends Season 15
An Apex Legends YouTuber found a rather annoying bug in Apex Legends Season 15 involving Seer. The Recon Legend technically doesn't have his recon ability at the moment. And based on comments from Reddit and the video, other players are experiencing the same problem. The fact is that Seer can...
Games Arriving on Xbox Game Pass: November 2022
To kick off November, Microsoft has already been adding games to the Xbox Game Pass.
Is Blight Survival on Xbox Game Pass?
Since IGN leaked its trailer on Nov. 2, players are wondering if Blight Survival will be on the Xbox Game Pass
How to Get Dragon Scale in Pokémon GO 2022
During Pokémon GO’s Evolving Stars Event trainers were able to catch Seadra who is currently the only Pokémon that requires the Dragon Scale to evolve.
League of Legends Preseason 2023 Release Date
League of Legends Preseason 2023 officially starts on Nov. 16.
How to Upgrade to Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition
Wondering how to upgrade to the Vault Edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? We've got you covered. Now that the highly anticipated launch of Modern Warfare 2 has finally, it's perhaps no surprise that many are wondering if they can still upgrade to the highest-tier version of the game: the Vault Edition. Here's a breakdown of how to upgrade to the Vault Edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.
Pokemon GO Giovanni November 2022: How to Beat
In Pokémon GO, Giovanni has proven himself to be tougher than other Team Rocket Leaders, and November is no exception.
Call of Duty League Modern Warfare 2 Ruleset v1.0 Announced
Version 1.0 of the official Call of Duty League (CDL) Modern Warfare II ruleset for the 2023 season was announced Monday. With the 2023 CDL season set to kick off with the Major I Online Qualifiers on Dec. 2, 2022, here's a breakdown of the maps, modes, and restricted items that are included in the initial release of the ruleset.
JGOD Reveals 'Most Overpowered' Aim Assist Setting in Modern Warfare 2
JGOD showcased how the Black Ops aim assist setting is perhaps one that all controller players should be giving a try in Modern Warfare 2 as soon as possible.
Disney Dreamlight Valley 'Not Loading on Switch': How to Fix
Disney Dreamlight Valley players on the Nintendo Switch were experiencing massive issues when trying to load into the game.
Will Warzone 2 Have Proximity Chat?
Wondering whether or not Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will have proximity chat? We've got you covered. As seen with popular battle royales such as PUBG: Battlegrounds and DayZ, proximity chat can truly make for some unforgettable moments. Proximity chat extends the realism of using your voice to communicate by mimicking how sound travels in real life. The closer you are to another player, the louder you hear their voice. This not only means you need to be close to a teammate for them to hear you, but you also need to be careful about what opponents may or may not hear.
Does Storm Point Return in Apex Legends Season 15?
Wondering whether or not Storm Point is set to return in Apex Legends Season 15? We've got you covered. With the launch of Eclipse, not only did the all-new Broken Moon map make its debut, but Storm Point and Kings Canyon were also confirmed to be removed from the standard Battle Royale rotation at least for the first half of the season. As such, it's perhaps no surprise that many are wondering just when the tropical island paradise map is set to return to the fold. Here's a breakdown of when Storm Point is set to return in Apex Legends.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0