AJ Johnson, 5-star combo guard, leaves Donda Academy for Southern California Academy

Five-star combo guard AJ Johnson is on the move and he's not going far.

The No. 2 rated combo guard in the country is transferring to Southern California Academy, the prep school announced Thursday.

Johnson averaged 17.8 points per game at Taft High School in Woodland Hills, California last season before transferring to upstart Donda Academy, which was founded by rapper Kanye West.

Donda Academy informed parents on Oct. 27 it was closing its doors for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year after West repeatedly made national headlines for antisemitic remarks, sending the unaccredited prep school's prospect-laden roster packing weeks before the start of the high school basketball season.

That included Johnson, an uncommitted 6-foot-5 guard and consensus five-star prospect. He's the No. 9 rated recruit in the country according to Rivals and No. 15, per 247Sports , and is being pursued by multiple schools including Louisville, LSU and Texas.

Johnson joins a Southern California Academy team loaded with prospects like Drew Fielder, Jahseem Felton, Braelon Green and Isaiah Miranda.

Southern California Academy is a prep school that is not affiliated with the California Interscholastic Federation.

News of Johnson's move broke shortly after Kentucky commit and fellow five-star guard Robert Dillingham was reported to have left Donda Academy for Overtime Elite in Atlanta.