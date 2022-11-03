Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First Monkeypox-Related Death of New Jersey ResidentMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue StateNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Construction Crooks Rob Concrete from Bronx BizBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Scenes: NYC 2022 Marathon in the Boogie DownWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Related
Eater
The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week
The amount of excellent food available in New York City is dizzying — even during a pandemic — yet mediocre meals somehow keep worming their way into our lives. With Eater editors dining out sometimes several times a day, we do come across lots of standout dishes, and we don’t want to keep any secrets. Check back weekly for the best things we ate this week — so you can, too.
Eater
A New 5,000 Square-Foot Roberta’s Pizzeria Will Land Near Penn Station
Roberta’s, the wood-fired pizzeria that set forth a new era for Bushwick when it opened in 2008, is continuing to expand its Manhattan footprint. A new Roberta’s is opening at 1 Penn East, at the corner of Seventh Avenue and West 33rd Street, near Madison Square Garden and Penn Station, the New York Post first reported.
earnthenecklace.com
Christine Noël Leaving KPRC2: Where Is the Houston Anchor Going?
Christine Noël is a true gem, and the residents of Houston think very highly of her. Four years back, people welcomed her into their homes. And since then, they have followed her. They watched her get married and helped her get through the loss of her grandparents. However, her viewers are disappointed after learning that Christine Noël is leaving KPRC 2 in November. They especially want to know where she is going next and if she is leaving Houston. Here’s what Christine Noël said about her departure from KPRC-TV.
Astros celebrate World Series win, 1 arrested after throwing beer at Sen. Cruz
HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Thousands of fans celebrated the Houston Astros' World Series win with a downtown parade on Monday.Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner had encouraged fans coming to the victory parade to "arrive early, wear Astros' colors, be loud and celebrate safely." The parade started at noon.Houston police said they arrested one person during the parade for throwing a beer can at U.S. Senator Ted Cruz. Cruz, a Houston resident, was on a float in the parade when a beer can hit him in his upper body area. Police said he did not require medical attention. A 33-year-old man was arrested without further incident, police said.Yordan Alvarez hit a towering three-run homer and the Astros clinched their second World Series title in six seasons on Saturday, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6.The city said in a news release that the downtown parade after the Astros' 2017 win brought in about 1 million people, and organizers expected about that many people to attend Monday's parade.Saturday's win gave the Astros' 73-year-old manager Dusty Baker his first title in 25 seasons as a manager, the last three in Houston.
KHOU
What is Diabetic Neuropathy?
HOUSTON — Dr. Bao Thai, DC, with Advanced Nerve and Health Center talks diabetic neuropathy and the dangers associated with the condition. Call Advanced Nerve and Health Center now at 832-626-1260 or log on to nerveandhealth.com. Advanced Nerve and Health Center has a limited time offer for Great Day...
cohaitungchi.com
25 Cheap And Amazing Things To Do In Houston
Is one of your New Year’s resolutions to save money? We got you covered. While a little mula could get you a long way as far as experiencing what the City of Houston has to offer, there’s still plenty of cheap and/or free activities for you to enjoy on a budget. Read on to discover 25 cheap and amazing things to do in Houston. [Featured image: @jchen.ys]
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development Deal
While there are different fast food brands that offer delicious meals, Daddy’s Chicken Shack, a trusted brand renowned for consistently delivering scrumptious meals enriched with quality ingredients has emerged as a top brand in the market. The burgeoning restaurant chain has just inked a new deal that will push it further into the vast Texas market.
Parking garage hat toss on repeat at 2022 Astros World Series Parade
HOUSTON — It wouldn't be an Astros World Series parade without a cap being tossed up several floors of a parking garage. One of the most iconic moments from the 2017 World Series parade was a baseball cap being thrown floor to floor of a parking garage after someone dropped it. The video went viral because it captured the heart of Houston — strangers coming together to help those in need.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals, Events & Things to Do This Week in Houston: November 7 to 13, 2022
Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, November 7 to Sunday, November 13, 2022. We’ve whittled down all the happenings in H-Town to our 15 picks for the week, but you can always check out the extended calendar for more things to do in Houston.
hotelnewsresource.com
Motel 6 Houston - Hobby For Sale
The property is located on Airport Blvd. only 1 mile from William P. Hobby Airport. Houston Hobby is an operating base for Southwest Airlines, which has international and domestic flights from HOU, and carries the vast majority of its passengers. Southwest Airlines is moving to expand its footprint at Hobby Airport by constructing seven new gates at Hobby’s west concourse, an estimated $250 million undertaking that will take roughly five years to complete.
Eater
What to Get at Olly Olly Market, Manhattan’s Newest Food Hall
It was almost a decade ago that food halls began to dot the urban landscape, utilizing spare spaces to provide smaller and more affordable real estate to restaurateurs. By now we have so many that their success is not assured and the graveyard of innovative food courts is now crowded with tombstones. Remember the Deco, Berg’n, Todd English at the Plaza, and the Pennsy?
Eater
A 200-Seat Dim Sum Parlor That Stays Open Until 4 A.M. Is Opening in Chinatown
Dim Sum Palace, a small chain of Manhattan dim sum parlors, will bring a massive 200-seat restaurant to Chinatown later this year. The company announced the new location — opening at 27 Division Street, between Market and Catherine streets, on December 18 — in an email to Eater, saying the space would “operate as traditional dim sum destinations in the past” and stay open until 4 a.m. The new restaurant, Dim Sum Palace’s seventh in the city according to its website, will become one of the borough’s largest dim sum parlors, rivaled by Golden Unicorn, located less than a block away.
houstoniamag.com
Our 16 Favorite Sandwich Shops in Houston
From banh mi to po’boys and tortas, these sandwich shops have it all. While tacos, burgers, and bbq usually get the lion's share of the attention in Houston, our sandwich game deserves some love, too. That’s because the between-bread options in this city are as diverse as our population—with banh mi, po’ boys, and tortas blending seamlessly with Italian hoagies and Jewish deli classics. You can find them at the best sandwich shops spread across Mutt City. Here are just a few of our favorites:
$2M Boulevard Oaks home built by renowned Houston architect for sale
Considered a leader in Art Deco, Alfred Finn was one of Houston's most prominent architects.
bloghouston.com
No Houston Chronicle – Alexandra Mealer does not need to return big money campaign donations!
So, it’s the first weekend in November 2022, and you know what that means boys and girls! That means Election Day 2022 is right around the corner, next Tuesday in fact. As one should expect, the rhetoric, hysteria, and hyperbole being spewed out by candidates, campaigns, and the media are going over the top as Election Day approaches. The Houston Chronicle has certainly gotten into the act. To quote James Lennon of the Kingwood Tea Party:
fox26houston.com
Suspect accused of throwing White Claw at Sen. Ted Cruz during Astros championship parade identified
HOUSTON - Authorities arrested a man accused of throwing a hard seltzer can at Texas Senator Ted Cruz during the Houston Astros celebration parade on Monday. According to court documents, 33-year-old Joseph Arcidiacono is charged with aggravated assault. Records show he has been released on bond, which was set at...
Drake's Texas shoutout was not well-received by everyone
HOUSTON — A new Drake album wouldn't sit right without a Houston shoutout. The rapper's new album "Her Loss," which is a collaboration project with Atlanta's own 21 Savage, dropped on Friday featuring 16 tracks and numerous writers and producers credited throughout. It's also getting some blowback for questionable...
Report: This is the best Chinese restaurant in Texas
Scenario: you're in a hurry trying to score something super quick and super delicious for dinner, or you're just simply not wanting to cook and looking for a solid go-to, what do you go for?
Here Are The Details On The Astros World Series Parade!
Here's the details on tomorrow's Astros World Series championship parade! Will you be going??
All you need to know before Astros' championship parade on Monday
We leveled ALL the way up! The city of Houston will get to experience a championship parade once again! 💙🧡
Comments / 1