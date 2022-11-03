Read full article on original website
Related
Road & Track
Lamborghini Signs Iron Lynx to Run Its 2024 Hypercar and GTP Programs
While the focus of the sports car racing world has been on Ferrari, BMW, Acura, Cadillac, and Porsche's new-for-2023 prototypes, Lamborghini and Alpine have already announced that they will join the field in 2024. Planning is already well underway for those programs, with Lamborghini already unveiling a teaser photo of their car and announcing that it will be wholly unrelated from the 963 already revealed by their corporate partners at Porsche. Now, Lamborghini has announced a major team partnership that will make up a core part of the program.
Autoblog
A supercar broker for celebrities says: 'I've bought cars in saunas, in swimming pools, and on airplanes'
In 1992, Tom Hartley was in a traffic jam on the edge of Hyde Park in London when a classic Bentley caught his eye. He immediately rolled down his window and struck up a conversation with the man in the back seat, who was being driven by a chauffeur. "I...
This Rare Stick-Shift Mercedes-Benz 190E Cosworth For Sale Packs a Turbo and Supercharger
Garret BehmThis might be the best possible life that a stick-shift 190E can live.
topgear.com
This is it: the brand-new Ferrari Le Mans Hypercar
The 499P is Ferrari’s first entry in top-tier endurance racing since the 1970s. Skip 7 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Ferrari racing cars that share roots with its road cars. Seems like a product of another time,...
Carscoops
The Mercedes CL65 AMG Is A Forgotten 603 HP Super-Coupe That Could Live With A Lamborghini
Electric vehicles have completely changed the way performance cars look. In the old days it was fairly easy to tell the fastest production cars on the road, because, well, they looked like the fastest cars on the road. They were usually supercars or sports cars, low, wide and noisy, and maybe with a wild wing on the back. But these days you’ve got just a much chance of getting smoked from the lights by that bland, near-silent sedan in the next lane.
Rare 1931 Bugatti Selling At No Reserve At Henderson Auctions Fall Collector Series
This is a bank seized classic with a lot of history and back story. Back in 1926, the new Bugatti four-cylinder engine was introduced as a replacement for the touring version of the 16-valve Brescia range. It powered the Bugatti Type 40 and the engine produced an impressive amount of power, when considering the vehicle’s size and weight. Up for grabs from a bank seizure is an impressive 1931 Bugatti Type 40, being offered at No Reserve, by Henderson Auctions.
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Off-Road Supercar To Be Revealed In December As Last Non-Electrified Lambo
Lamborghini and the Art Basel Miami Beach show have collaborated on numerous occasions in the past, and that is now set to continue with the news that the Italian automaker will unveil its off-road-capable Huracan Sterrato at this year's exhibition. That's exciting, but the occasion will also be a little poignant, as the Santa'Agata Bolognese-based automaker has revealed that this special supercar will serve as "a final farewell to the pure combustion engine."
Maserati Could Follow Ferrari And Porsche By Going Public
Stellantis Chief Financial Officer Richard Palmer has suggested that Maserati may become a standalone brand, should it prove profitable and sustainable, reports Automotive News Europe. While no official decision has been made, Maserati would be the latest high-end automaker to be listed on the stock exchange. Ferrari left its then-parent...
CAR AND DRIVER
1966 Shelby Cobra 427 Is Our Bring a Trailer Auction Pick of the Day
• With a Holman Moody 427-cubic-inch V-8 and a four-speed manual transmission, this Cobra is the apex of American 1960s performance machinery. • Cobra production wound down in December 1966, so this is one of the last of a breed. • The 427s were better sorted out than the narrow-body...
Aston Martin AMB 001 Pro Superbike Is A Track-Only Monster Inspired By The Valkyrie AMR Pro
Track-only superbike with 225-horsepower 997cc engine. Aston Martin is following up its successful and highly limited AMB 001 superbike with a Pro edition which strongly draws inspiration from the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro hypercar. Like the previous model launched in 2019, the Pro will be built in conjunction with Brough Superior and focus more on track use.
Autoblog
Renault splits into 5 businesses in drive to boost profit
PARIS — French car maker Renault announced a major overhaul that will see it separate its activities in five businesses, deepen ties with China's Geely and spin off its electric vehicles unit through a stock market listing next year. At a long-awaited investor presentation on Tuesday, Renault said it...
Top Speed
Drag Race: Lamborghini Urus Vs. Audi TT-RS, Porsche Cayman GT4, And Volkswagen Golf R
Mat Watson and his team from ‘Carwow’ pit four very different vehicles against each other on the drag strip. The mix included a Lamborghini Urus, a Porsche Cayman GT4, an Audi TT-RS, and a Volkswagen Golf R. With the difference in size, shape, weight, and engine capacities, the race is quite unpredictable.
MotorAuthority
Ringbrothers reveals 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 build at 2022 SEMA show
Ringbrothers has produced some impressive Ford Mustang builds over the years, but the Wisconsin hot rod shop has come up with yet another new spin on Ford's pony car. This 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1, known as Patriarc, debuted at the 2022 SEMA show and is the result of over 5,000 hours of work, according to Ringbrothers. Those hours went into completely reengineering the chassis and powertrain, and extensively modifying the body.
Fans confused by Diesel’s £800 ‘belt/skirt’ with Velcro closure
Social media users have voiced their confusion over Diesel’s £795 belt/skirt, which fastens with a Velcro closure.The design, which debuted as part of the brand’s fall/winter 2022 collection, is a chunky low-waist belt which “can be worn as a micro mini skirt”, Diesel said.One TikTok user shared an unboxing and review of the skirt in a video which has been watched more than four million times.While the belt/skirt is crafted from ovine leather, user Adrienne Reau said it “feels like rubber”.The skirt opens and closes via Velcro, which Reau said in her opinion, “brings down the quality” of the item.“Maybe...
MotorTrend Magazine
HOT ROD Unveils 75th Anniversary Issue at SEMA Show 2022
As part of our celebration of 75 years of HOT ROD, Amanda Busick hosted a panel of legendary HOT ROD contributors and staffers, discussing the history of HOT ROD, and what the future holds. SEMA Show 2022 attendees were then able to witness the unveiling of the January 2023 issue of HOT ROD, and receive a free copy to be signed by Editor-in-Chief (EIC) John McGann and Roadkill host (plus so much more) David Freiburger.
Autoblog
Ducati introduces three new Scrambler models for 2023
The Scrambler has been a popular part of the Ducati lineup for several years now, offering beefy off-road looks at a reasonable price. The company is going big for 2023 with three new Scrambler variants and structural improvements that make the bike lighter and easier to control. Ducati introduced the...
bikeexif.com
Speed Read, November 6, 2022
We dive into this weekend’s Speed Read with a quirky Honda Super Cub from Indonesia. We also take a look at the 2023 Triumph Street Triple 765, a Ducati 900SS café racer, and a Suzuki GSX-R1100 from Mr Martini. Honda Super Cub by Enggal Modified The deeper down...
tiremeetsroad.com
Tire explosion at SEMA’s BurnYard from 1000 HP Demon Taxi sends rubber carcass flying over crowd, hits & damages Silverado show truck
No injuries reported except for one damaged Silverado hood. You never expect your multi-year build to get damaged at a car show while parked, sitting completely still, yet, that’s exactly what happened. Perennial favorite to SEMA’s Hoonigan BurnYard, the Bros Automotive Detail Center’s 1000 HP Dodge Demon Taxi, blew...
Comments / 0