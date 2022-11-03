Read full article on original website
Flathead County opens emergency shelter after storm causes power outages
Flathead County has requested assistance from American Red Cross to open an emergency shelter for the general population that is being affected by the extended power outage caused by yesterday’s winter storm. The American Red Cross Emergency Shelter will be located at the Flathead County Fairgrounds (2635 N. Meridian Rd., Kalispell) in the 4-H Building, and will be open at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3. This shelter is pet friendly, but only accepting dogs and cats at this time. Those who plan to use the emergency shelter should take any necessary medications, cell phone chargers, toiletries, food, water, flashlights, bedding...
Resurfacing project proposed for Big Mountain Road
The Montana Department of Transportation has proposed a resurfacing project on a three-mile stretch of Big Mountain Road north of Whitefish running up to Whitefish Mountain Resort. The road is heavily relied upon as the only traffic route to the resort, especially in the busy winter and summer recreation seasons. The resort reported a record 464,000 skiers last winter. According to MDT spokesperson Lori Ryan, the project was nominated because the asphalt has deteriorated. Ryan said the proposal would “extend the life of the existing asphalt and improve the roadway surface.” The project’s goals include targeted sections of road base removal and replacement, applying a new top layer of asphalt, and refinishing and sealing the road. MDT would like to begin the resurfacing next year, but has not settled on an exact date. The project is currently in the public comment period, and has development and funding benchmarks that must be met before construction can begin. The public can submit questions and comments to the MDT through their website: https://www.mdt.mt.gov/contact/comment-form.aspx, via U.S. mail to Montana Department of Transportation, Missoula office, P.O. Box 7039, Missoula, MT 59807-7039 or by phone at (406) 444-5416.
Whitefish native combines passion for wildlife conservation, digital media in series
Do what you love and love what you do — it’s an expression that many would agree with but few have been able to make work. Whitefish native Jeff Hyer has succeeded in building a job that combines two of his passions. When he was in fifth grade, he hosted a radio show in Kalispell with animal expert Jack Hanna. Later, Hyer participated in Whitefish High School’s AFS Program, an international youth exchange organization, that allowed him to visit Nairobi one summer. That experience sparked repeated trips to Kenya. These ventures in his youth planted a seed and his degree from...
Christopher Shane Foster
Christopher Shane Foster, 46, of Whitefish, passed away on Oct. 17, 2022 due to an accidental fall. Shane was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Lynn Denise Prieskop and Clarence Boyce Foster Jr. After he graduated from Walker High School in 1995, he studied geography at Louisiana State University and California State University, Fullerton. He was proud to earn a master’s degree and begin a career in healthcare. In 2009, Shane met his husband James Cannava in Seattle, Washington. They moved to Whitefish soon after and considered it their “forever home.” They were married in 2017 at a legendary event at the...
Vote no on marijuana tax in county
If Flathead County identifies a cost to the county that marijuana causes, at that time it would make sense to me to tax it for the purpose of replacing that cost. But just to raise money and figure out later what to spend it on? No. The State of Montana taxes recreational marijuana at 20% and taxes medical marijuana at 4%. Vote NO. Connie Cohen, Whitefish
History - Looking Back for November 2
A look back at past Pilot articles by Julie Engler 50 Years Ago November 2, 1972 Like most voters in Montana, Whitefish voters faced a thick book when they stepped into the voting booth Tuesday, Nov. 7, to record their choices on Vote-O-Matic machines for offices ranging from President of the United States to Constable. On the ballot were George McGovern and R. Sargent Shriver for Democrat President and Vice President, Richard Nixon and Spiro Agnew for the Republicans and John Schmnitz and Thomas Anders on the Americanist party ticket. Henry “Hank” Hibbard, Republican, was vying with incumbent Democrat Lee Metcalf for U.S....
Ladies Night is back
Cawdrey Gallery is excited to be a part of the revival of “Ladies Night Out — Friday Night Fever” on Friday, Nov. 11 from 5-9 p.m. Local artist Sandy Bridgewater will be our featured artist of the event. Bridgewater, a native of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, now living in Whitefish, will exhibit several of her stunning paintings of Glacier National Park. We will also have a special collection of “grab and go” original paintings under $500, perfect for holiday gifts. For the event, champagne cocktails will be served and surprise gift bags will be awarded to patrons of the gallery every 30 minutes. Nancy Dunlop Cawdrey’s fine art prints will be given away all evening as well. Pop by the gallery anytime between now and throughout the event on Nov. 11 to fill out a raffle ticket for a chance to win. Join us and other retailers like The Nest, My Harlow, Cabin Creek, Meriwether 1976, Dick Idol Gallery, McGough & Co, Mums, Sappari and more for great deals and a fun filled evening out with your gal pals. For more information, call our gallery at (406) 730-8680 or email us at manager@cawdreygallery.com.
Fern, Bennett face off in race for House District 5
Two candidates are running to represent House District 5 in the Montana Legislature. The incumbent, Democrat Dave Fern, has held the position since 2017. A graduate of the College of Rhode Island and Ithaca College, Fern is the owner of Chimney Solutions, a small business in Whitefish. The challenger, Republican Lyn Bennett, has a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She works as a registered nurse, focusing on high-risk obstetrics and maternal-fetal medicine. She is married and has three children. House District 5 covers the Whitefish area, bordered on the south by Montana 40, the east by U.S. Highway 2 and the west by...
Whitefish Christian Academy earns special accreditation
The Association of Christian Schools International (ACSI) has granted a full term of accreditation to Whitefish Christian Academy (WCA). Accreditation with ACSI is an internationally recognized scholastic certification that ensures the highest, most rigorous standards in a school’s academic programs. “Earning ASCI accreditation is an exciting milestone for our school,” noted Joe Krezowski, WCA Board Chairman. “It reflects our ongoing commitment to excellence in our administrative and operational processes. Most importantly, it reflects our commitment to our chief calling, the formation of wise and virtuous young men and women.” Rachel Erickson, Head of School at WCA, added, “With ACSI accreditation...
Prescribed burn near Whitefish Mountain Resort
The Tally Lake Ranger District conducted a prescribed burn in an area directly adjacent to the Whitefish Mountain Resort on Thursday, Oct. 20.
Juris V. Grinbergs
Juris V. Grinbergs, 88, passed away on Oct. 18, 202, at the Montana Veterans Home. Juris is survived by his sons Janis Grinbergs and Ivars Grinbergs. Services will be held in Lincoln, Nebraska. Austin Funeral & Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for Juris’ family.
WTC to hold auditions for ‘Church and State’ production
The Whitefish Theatre Company is holding auditions for their second Black Curtain theatre production of the 2022-2023 season. Auditions for “Church and State” will be held on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. at the O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish. Please arrive early to fill out an audition application, fill out a waiver form and review the script. Please enter at the north side of the building near WTC’s parking lot and conference room. Three days before his bid for re-election – and in the wake of another school shooting - U.S. Senator Charles Whitmore has a life-altering crisis of faith,...
Perry Lee Moore
Perry Lee Moore was born Sept. 7, 1946 and died Sept. 5, 2022. Perry has left earth behind to travel through worlds unknown. He was born in Waukesha, Wisconsin, to Ardys Hogle and Gerdell Moore. He spent his boyhood and adolescence in the Wisconsin towns Palmyra and Stevens Point. During that time, he excelled at the sport of ski jumping. Perry joined the U.S. Army as a young man where his typing skills proved useful as a clerk. After leaving the army, Perry spent several years in California. That period of his life was vibrant, and full of very entertaining stories that cannot...
Transitional zoning plan inches forward
The long-awaited highway business transitional zoning district took another step forward last week during a work session as council gave staff further direction. This time, the issue centered mostly around traffic and on imposing a size limit on buildings. The U.S. Highway 93 South corridor plan calls for the creation of a highway business transitional zone (WB-T). The purpose of the WB-T is to assure that properties at the entrance to Whitefish that are annexed into the city are developed in a way that complies with the city’s vision for the gateway to town. Whitefish Planning Director Dave Taylor’s report states the...
Metropolitan Opera Live in HD returns to Whitefish
The Metropolitan Opera Live in HD returns to Whitefish with a live on-screen performance of Guiseppe Verdi’s “La Traviata”. Considered one of the most popular operas of all time, “La Traviata” (“The Fallen Woman”) will be shown on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 10:55 a.m. MST at the O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish. Approximate run time is just over 3 hours, including two intermissions. Tickets are sold only at the door which will open at 10:30 a.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students, paid by cash or check only. Sung in Italian with English subtitles, “La Traviata” features Verdi’s most...
State housing task force presents recommendations to governor
A task force charged with identifying solutions for Montana’s housing crunch formally passed recommendations for legislative action to Gov. Greg Gianforte Wednesday, Oct. 19, teeing up debates over state subsidies and local control that appear likely to play out as specific housing bills are considered by lawmakers this winter. The group, appointed by the governor in July, had been asked to recommend measures that could be implemented by the Legislature to reduce the burden placed on many Montanans by the state’s tight housing market, with a particular emphasis on actions that could make it easier for private developers to build new...
Library begins youth book review program
Whitefish Community Library is launching a new youth book review program for those aged 18 and under called Fall Into Reading. The program is sponsored by Bookworks of Whitefish. Reviewers turn in reviews of books they have read to the library. Each week for five weeks, one book review will appear in the Whitefish Pilot with the reviewer’s byline. Also, two reviewers are randomly drawn to receive a $10 gift certificate to Bookworks. The contest starts over again every week for five weeks, starting on Wednesday, Oct. 26, with final reviews due on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Need help deciding what to put in your review? The library has prompts and book review templates to help you. For more details, visit the library or its website at whitefishlibrary.org or call 406-862-9914.
Rotary Club opens new bathrooms at Smith Fields
The Rotary Club of Whitefish recently opened its Gotta Go Bathrooms at Smith Fields Youth Sports Complex. The club raised money to purchase prefabricated concrete bathrooms that are ADA compliant to be placed at the sports complex, noted Club President Nicole Jemming. The bathrooms are insulated, thus enabling them to be open most of the year. The Gotta Go Bathrooms will now serve the many area youth and fans associated with soccer, lacrosse, softball, baseball leagues, plus community events. Project Whitefish Kids constructed the foundation and provided the extension and connection of utilities. Fundraising via the Whitefish Community Foundation’s Great Fish...
Significant weather pattern change beginning this weekend
It may be time to bring out the long underwear, as the National Weather Service (NWS) is expecting temperatures this weekend to be 20 to 25 degrees colder than during the week for northwest Montana. The National Weather Service in Missoula also anticipates a cold front to move through the area on Saturday causing widespread precipitation with rain in the valleys and snow in the mountains. By Saturday night into Sunday, even valley locations could see accumulating snow. NWS reports that precipitation appears to linger over north central Idaho into northwest Montana Saturday night as the precipitation transitions over to snow for most locations with accumulating snow expected on higher elevation roadways. “Confidence is increasing for periods of winter driving conditions across area mountain passes, particularly for Lookout, Marias and Lolo passes,” the Weather Service warned in its Monday forecast. A second system is anticipated for Monday into Tuesday causing more widespread precipitation and even more snow. According to the National Weather Service, the mountains could get around a foot of snow Saturday afternoon through Sunday.
Eileen Delores (Ohs) Sandefur
Eileen Sandefur, age 94, passed from this earthly life into her forever home with the Lord on Friday afternoon Sept. 23, 2022. Eileen was born to Karolina and Oscar Ohs on Dec. 12, 1927, on the family homestead. The farm was located on prairie land east of Malta and south of Saco, Montana in a small homestead community they called Harb. She was the youngest of nine children with her sister Elsie being the oldest. Sandwiched between them were seven brothers. Eileen’s father and mother had come from Sweden with four of their children on the hopeful promise of homestead...
