NFL: Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nashville Doctor Urges Voters to Turn Out, Make ChangeAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensNashville, TN
Advocacy Group Calls Out "Rigged" Election MapsAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
From Murder to Mercy: The Incredible True Story of Cyntoia BrownLord GaneshNashville, TN
Related
atozsports.com
Chiefs’ fans witness something they have never seen before during a game
The Kansas City Chiefs had a rough night overall, to say the least. The offense started okay, while the defense played badly. Then, the offense slowed down, and was bad at times, while the defense was great, and that is kind of how the game ended as well. When I...
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills
Sep 19, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis (7) scrambles with Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) defending during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
Is Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers 'Miserable'?
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers talks after a 15-9 loss at the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Week 9 Loss at Detroit Lions
The Green Bay Packers fell to 3-6 after losing to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Here's what coach Matt LaFleur had to say.
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Dallas Cowboys
(File photo) Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) grabs a touchdown pass against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Daryl Worley (28) in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers fans say 3-6 record 'a wakeup call'
The Green Bay Packers lost to the Detroit Lions Sunday, Nov. 6, and some fans took the loss hard, as Green Bay fell to 3-6, losing five straight for the first time since 2008, when Aaron Rodgers was a first-year…
Instant analysis: Aaron Rodgers intercepted 3 times, Packers fall to Lions
Another example of Aaron Rodgers' decline this season as Green Bay drops to 3-6 with an ugly loss to Detroit at Ford Field.
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins
Oct 23, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) works out prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Mike Tomlin: Steelers 'optimistic' OLB T.J. Watt could return Sunday
Mike Tomlin: Steelers 'optimistic' OLB T.J. Watt could return Sunday
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Nov 6, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) drops back to pass against the Los Angeles Rams in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Polzin gives Packers a D grade against Lions
Defense delivers for the most part but little else goes right for Green Bay in a 15-9 loss to Detroit.
Green Bay Packers Week 9 Injury Updates
Dr. David Chao joins Ben to give the latest updates on the plethora of injuries to the Green Bay Packers from their loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
Falcons' Arthur Smith: 'Not a disconnect' between Mariota, Pitts
Behind every good offense, there is a good offensive line. And the Atlanta Falcons have been fortunate to have one of the league's best units so far in the 2022 campaign.
What Gives Aaron Rodgers Hope Packers Can Turn Around Season?
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers pondered that question for 13 seconds after Sunday's loss at the Detroit Lions.
NFL: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets
Nov 6, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets running back James Robinson (23) scores a 4th quarter touchdown against the Bills at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Jerry Jones floats idea of adding Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys
Cowboys wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.? Dallas owner Jerry Jones sure likes the imagery of OBJ being fitted for a star helmet.
NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown
Rookie Ahmad Gardner broke up Josh Allen's final pass with 33 seconds remaining as the New York Jets rallied for a dramatic 20-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills Sunday afternoon in East Rutherford, N.J.
polzin photo
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes during the first half.
Syndication: Indianapolis
Parks Frazier, the Colts assistant coach, throws footballs to players before the start of their game against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland Alameda Coliseum in Oakland, CA., Sunday, Oct 28, 2018. The Indianapolis Colts Play The Oakland Raiders
The Daily Post-Athenian
Athens, TN
756
Followers
2K+
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.https://dailypostathenian.com
Comments / 0