Raiders' Royalty: HOF Punter Ray Guy Dies at 72

The greatest punter in the history of the game of football, an NFL Hall of Fame member, and a Las Vegas Raiders ICON in Ray Guy passed away at 72.

Guy was the first punter ever selected in the first round of the NFL Draft when the Raiders chose him with the 23rd overall pick out of Southern Mississippi in 1973, and he also became the first punter voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, being inducted in 2014. He also is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.

"Fittingly, much was written when Ray Guy was enshrined in Canton about how his election as the first true punter created a ‘full roster' of players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame,” Hall of Fame president Jim Porter said in a statement. “Too often overlooked, however, was the man behind his powerful right leg.

“Ray was a warm, humble Southern gentleman who represented the game, the Raiders organization and the Hall of Fame with dignity and class at all times. A truly gifted athlete, he could have been a star in Major League Baseball or pro basketball. Fans of the NFL thank Ray for choosing to focus on football.”

Guy, a native of Thomson, Ga., also is a member of the Bay Area, Southern Miss M-Club, Mississippi, Georgia, and National High School Sports Hall of Fames.

His death was first announced by his alma mater, the University of Southern Mississippi.

“The Southern Miss family mourns today following the passing of Golden Eagle great Ray Guy, who died Thursday morning following a lengthy illness,” Southern Miss Athletics said in a statement.

Guy averaged 44.7 yards per punt as a senior at Southern Miss, the best in the nation in 1972, kicked a 61-yard field goal during a snowstorm in a game at Utah, and intercepted eight passes from his safety position.

That led Managing General Partner Al Davis of the Raiders to draft him in the first round, and he was as great as advertised.

Guy was selected first-team All-Pro six times and second-team twice, played in seven Pro Bowls and was chosen to the NFL’s 1970s All-Decade Team, the 75th Anniversary Team, and the 100th Anniversary Team.

During his Raiders career, Guy punted the ball 1,049 times for 44,493 yards, a 42.4-yard average while having only three kicks blocked. However, he didn’t always punt for distance, as Guy often pinned Raiders’ opponents deep in their own territory.

Guy never missed a game during his 14-year career and never had a punt returned for a touchdown. He had a streak of 619 consecutive punts before having one blocked and also holds the record of 111 punts in postseason games.

“Having Ray Guy meant having a chance to make the playoffs and win the Super Bowl,” Raiders Hall of Fame cornerback Willie Brown said. “He was just that strong because of his ability to punt–when we needed a long punt, he did it; when we needed a short punt, he did all that. He kept opposing offensive teams back in the hole a majority of the time.

“As a defense, you have a shot anytime he’s in the game punting. We didn’t worry about whether they were going to get the ball because no matter where we were on the field, a majority of their offense usually started on the other 20, or inside that sometimes.

“It’s always great to have a weapon like Ray Guy.”

Guy’s longest punts from scrimmage went for 77, 74 72, and 71 yards, and in his 11 seasons in which the NFL counted punts inside the 20, he had a total of 209.

After a 1977 game against the Astrodome, Houston Oilers Coach Bum Phillips accused Guy of using footballs illegally inflated with helium because he had "never seen anyone hang kicks like Guy did,” and that the ball was “hanging up there too long.”

The Raiders had used a new ball for every punt, adding to Phillips’ suspicions, so the Oilers sent one of the footballs to Rice University for testing, but nothing unusual was found.

During the 1976 Pro Bowl at the Louisiana Superdome, one of Guy’s punts hit the gondola and video screen 90 feet above the field.

“That’s the single thing I get asked about the most,” said Guy, who punted for the Raiders as they won Super Bowls XI, XV, and XVIII. “It was nothing like ... pre-planned.”

The Ray Guy Award is awarded to the best college punter in the nation every year.

