Santa Rosa police arrest man and woman in connection with double shooting

Police have arrested a man and a woman from Santa Rosa in connection with a shooting last week on the city’s east side that left two people with life-threatening injuries.

The male suspect, Marcell Battiest, 28, has a criminal history and was awaiting trial in connection with an armed robbery in early 2021. Police officials said that in 2014, when Battiest was 19, he was arrested in connection with a drug deal gone bad where police said a 15-year-old assaulted a 17-year-old with a baseball bat.

Last week’s shooting, which authorities said may have been drug-related, occurred shortly before 9 p.m. on Oct. 28, near the 4600 block of Quigg Drive, off Mission Boulevard.

Battiest and the female suspect, Valerie Saenz, 25, were caught about 3 p.m. Wednesday during a traffic stop near West Steele and Coffey lanes, according to police Sgt. Chris Mahurin.

Battiest and Saenz had been identified earlier through the investigation, which included interviews with the victims and witness statements, according to police.

Both victims, who Mahurin said were Sonoma County men in their early 30s, were shot at least two times. He said one victim was “shot in the neck and torso.”

“The other victim was shot in the upper back and in the face near the jawline,” Mahurin said. “Both are still in critical but stable condition and expected to survive their injuries.”

After Battiest and Saenz were detained during the Wednesday afternoon traffic stop, a search warrant was served at Battiest’s residence on the 1900 block of Terry Road in Santa Rosa, where additional evidence was found, he said.

Mahurin said he could not provide more details about what kind of evidence was allegedly discovered, saying only that “no additional firearms were found.”

Mahurin said detectives are still trying to determine the motive for the shootings. He said it appears that Saenz knew at least one of the victims and arranged a meeting with him. The shootings occurred during the meeting.

Detectives are investigating whether the meeting was drug-related. “It’s something we’re looking into but can’t confirm that yet,” he said.

A handgun found at the scene was being tested to determine if it was used in the crime.

“Detectives are still trying to determine why the meeting was set up and why it escalated,” Mahurin said.

Battiest and Saenz were arrested on suspicion of two counts each of attempted murder. Both suspects have been booked into the Sonoma County jail.

Battiest is awaiting trial for charges filed last year related to an armed robbery in Santa Rosa, Mahurin said.

Battiest’s bail was set at $2.5 million and Saenz’s bail was set at $1 million.

