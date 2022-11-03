Read full article on original website
mainepublic.org
Dennis Dechaine's DNA 'excluded' from crime scene items after enhanced testing
New and enhanced DNA testing of several items recovered from the crime scene in Bowdoin where 12-year-old Sarah Cherry was killed in 1988 does not directly tie convicted murderer Dennis Dechaine to her death. An evidence examination report from the California-based Serological Research Institute says Dechaine is excluded from four...
foxbangor.com
Man sentenced for trafficking fentanyl
BANGOR — A federal judge sentenced a Bangor man to two-and-a-half years for drug trafficking. 40-year-old Kristopher Churchill pleaded guilty in April to possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute. Court records show Churchill’s vehicle was searched during a traffic stop in April 2021. During the search, police found...
Bradford Man Caught with 3 Lbs of Fentanyl Sentenced to 2+ Years
A Bradford man who was caught with over 3 pounds of fentanyl received his sentence this week. Kristopher Churchill, 40, was in a Bangor courtroom this week, facing charges connected to a traffic stop in Augusta over a year ago. WGME-TV reports Churchill pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl before receiving his sentence of 2 1/2 years in prison. The judge also ordered 3 years of supervised release, once he gets out.
WGME
Convicted fraudster Nathan Reardon's victims wonder if they'll get money they’re owed
When Lore Lipkvich answered an ad for a bookkeeping job with a company called Choice Auto Sales in July 2021, she had been on unemployment for some time. She went to drop off her resume at Choice Auto’s listed address on Perry Road, but she stayed in her car and looked at the building, which had no cars outside, no visible lights on or anyone inside.
theeastcountygazette.com
Philadelphia’s Most Wanted’ Arrested by Police in Maine traffic Stop and the drug Found was Seized
On Tuesday, police in Auburn, Maine, apprehended a man wanted in connection with a homicide in Pennsylvania. Authorities called Earl Hassan, 43, “Philadelphia’s most wanted.” Hassan was a passenger in a vehicle stopped on Kittyhawk Avenue at 11 p.m. due to an expired registration. Hassan allegedly provided...
WGME
District attorney recuses himself from Eliot Cutler case
ELLSWORTH (BDN) -- Matthew Foster, the district attorney for Hancock and Washington counties, has recused himself from prosecuting former gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler, who is accused of possessing sexually explicit material involving children. Foster and Cutler share the same attorney. Foster is represented by Augusta defense attorney Walter McKee, who...
WGME
'Despicable act': Police looking for man who dumped dishwasher, fridge in Bath cemetery
BATH (WGME) -- Police want to know who dumped a refrigerator and a dishwasher in a Bath cemetery on Monday. Police say a man in a black pickup truck dumped a refrigerator and dishwasher in the Oak Grove Cemetery. We are investigating an incident that occurred yesterday afternoon in the...
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Harbor police make 4 arrests
Boothbay Harbor Police Department made four arrests between Sept. 28 and Nov. 2. On Oct. 22, Officer Douglas Snyder arrested Charles Chappelle, 19, of Boothbay for operating under the influence. On Oct. 26, Officer Jennifer Gosselin arrested Stephen Withee of Plaistow, New Hampshire for operating under the influence. On Oct...
Police make second arrest in connection to Auburn shootings
AUBURN, Maine — A Lewiston teenager has been arrested in connection to two recent shootings in Auburn. Police arrested a 15-year-old male from Lewiston in connection to an Oct. 7 shooting at 72 Whitney Street and an Oct. 9 shooting near Walton School in Auburn, according to a news release from the Auburn Police Department.
Community resources available after death of Lisbon teen
LISBON, Maine — Police responded to the death of a Lisbon teen on Monday afternoon. At approximately 5:32 p.m., Lisbon police, fire, and emergency services arrived to the area of Canal Street in Lisbon Falls for the death of a 15-year-old girl, according to a news release from the Lisbon Police Department.
foxbangor.com
Juvenile arrested in shooting investigation
AUBURN — On Friday, Auburn Detectives executed a search warrant on a residence in Lewiston with the assistance of Lewiston Police Department. Investigators seized a handgun and ammunition. A fifteen-year-old male from Lewiston was arrested in connection to the recent shootings at Walton. School and 72 Whitney Street in...
WMTW
Auburn police charge teen in connection with shooting investigations
AUBURN, Maine — A Lewiston teenager is charged in connection with investigations into recent shootings. The 15-year-old was arrested Friday after, police claim, a gun and ammunition were found during a home search. On Oct. 9, a man called 911 to say he had been shot in the stomach.
WGME
Police arrest teen for Auburn shootings
AUBURN (WGME)--Auburn Police say they've made another arrest in connection with a pair of shootings in the city. A 15-year-old boy from Lewiston has been charged with reckless conduct with a firearm, assault and more for shootings that happened in early October. One was near the Walton School and the...
wabi.tv
5 people arrested after Somerset County drug bust
ANSON, Maine (WABI) - 5 people were arrested after a drug bust in Somerset County. According to Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was issued Tuesday for an apartment in Anson after investigators received information about drug and firearm violations stemming from the residence. The search consisted of...
wabi.tv
Presque Isle man charged with kidnapping after high-speed chase
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - A Presque Isle man was arrested early Wednesday morning after a high-speed chase across Penobscot and Aroostook counties. 34-year-old Brandin Bouchard is charged with kidnapping, eluding an officer, driving with a revoked license, three drug counts, among others. East Millinocket Police say Bouchard fled after a...
Stolen, sunken vehicle pulled from Sidney boat landing
SIDNEY, Maine — A stolen, submerged truck was pulled from a Sidney boat landing on Friday. Deputies from the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office responded to a complaint of an "illegally parked vehicle" at the boat landing on Hosta Lane where "only the very top of the cab portion" was visible, according to a Facebook post made by the sheriff's office.
WMTW
Maine business owner sentenced for federal Paycheck Protection Program fraud
BANGOR, Maine — A Skowhegan man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to 20 months in prison for a bank fraud scheme related to his applications for federal Paycheck Protection Program loans. Nathan Reardon, 44, pleaded guilty back in July. He will have three years of supervised release when...
Residents file lawsuit against paper mill in Old Town
OLD TOWN, Maine — ND Paper Mill in Old Town is facing legal trouble after a class-action lawsuit was filed in federal court in Bangor. Two residents in neighboring towns roughly 2.5 miles away are suing the plant, claiming the foul-smelling odors emitted from the plant caused property damage through nuisance, trespass, and negligence.
wabi.tv
Officials investigating body found in Parkman
PARKMAN, Maine (WABI) - Officials are responding after a body was found in Parkman Sunday. The Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office tells us the death is not considered suspicious. We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.
WGME
Poliquin blames Biden administration policies for drugs, crime in Maine
LEWISTON (WGME) – Republican Bruce Poliquin spoke to voters and the media in Lewiston Monday afternoon. Like Paul LePage, Poliquin is seeking a third, non-consecutive term in office, after serving four years in Congress for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District. At Kennedy Park, Poliquin blamed the Biden administration’s policies,...
