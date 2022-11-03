ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterville, ME

mainepublic.org

Dennis Dechaine's DNA 'excluded' from crime scene items after enhanced testing

New and enhanced DNA testing of several items recovered from the crime scene in Bowdoin where 12-year-old Sarah Cherry was killed in 1988 does not directly tie convicted murderer Dennis Dechaine to her death. An evidence examination report from the California-based Serological Research Institute says Dechaine is excluded from four...
BOWDOIN, ME
foxbangor.com

Man sentenced for trafficking fentanyl

BANGOR — A federal judge sentenced a Bangor man to two-and-a-half years for drug trafficking. 40-year-old Kristopher Churchill pleaded guilty in April to possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute. Court records show Churchill’s vehicle was searched during a traffic stop in April 2021. During the search, police found...
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Bradford Man Caught with 3 Lbs of Fentanyl Sentenced to 2+ Years

A Bradford man who was caught with over 3 pounds of fentanyl received his sentence this week. Kristopher Churchill, 40, was in a Bangor courtroom this week, facing charges connected to a traffic stop in Augusta over a year ago. WGME-TV reports Churchill pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl before receiving his sentence of 2 1/2 years in prison. The judge also ordered 3 years of supervised release, once he gets out.
BRADFORD, ME
WGME

District attorney recuses himself from Eliot Cutler case

ELLSWORTH (BDN) -- Matthew Foster, the district attorney for Hancock and Washington counties, has recused himself from prosecuting former gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler, who is accused of possessing sexually explicit material involving children. Foster and Cutler share the same attorney. Foster is represented by Augusta defense attorney Walter McKee, who...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Boothbay Harbor police make 4 arrests

Boothbay Harbor Police Department made four arrests between Sept. 28 and Nov. 2. On Oct. 22, Officer Douglas Snyder arrested Charles Chappelle, 19, of Boothbay for operating under the influence. On Oct. 26, Officer Jennifer Gosselin arrested Stephen Withee of Plaistow, New Hampshire for operating under the influence. On Oct...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police make second arrest in connection to Auburn shootings

AUBURN, Maine — A Lewiston teenager has been arrested in connection to two recent shootings in Auburn. Police arrested a 15-year-old male from Lewiston in connection to an Oct. 7 shooting at 72 Whitney Street and an Oct. 9 shooting near Walton School in Auburn, according to a news release from the Auburn Police Department.
AUBURN, ME
foxbangor.com

Juvenile arrested in shooting investigation

AUBURN — On Friday, Auburn Detectives executed a search warrant on a residence in Lewiston with the assistance of Lewiston Police Department. Investigators seized a handgun and ammunition. A fifteen-year-old male from Lewiston was arrested in connection to the recent shootings at Walton. School and 72 Whitney Street in...
AUBURN, ME
WGME

Police arrest teen for Auburn shootings

AUBURN (WGME)--Auburn Police say they've made another arrest in connection with a pair of shootings in the city. A 15-year-old boy from Lewiston has been charged with reckless conduct with a firearm, assault and more for shootings that happened in early October. One was near the Walton School and the...
AUBURN, ME
wabi.tv

5 people arrested after Somerset County drug bust

ANSON, Maine (WABI) - 5 people were arrested after a drug bust in Somerset County. According to Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was issued Tuesday for an apartment in Anson after investigators received information about drug and firearm violations stemming from the residence. The search consisted of...
SOMERSET COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Presque Isle man charged with kidnapping after high-speed chase

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - A Presque Isle man was arrested early Wednesday morning after a high-speed chase across Penobscot and Aroostook counties. 34-year-old Brandin Bouchard is charged with kidnapping, eluding an officer, driving with a revoked license, three drug counts, among others. East Millinocket Police say Bouchard fled after a...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Stolen, sunken vehicle pulled from Sidney boat landing

SIDNEY, Maine — A stolen, submerged truck was pulled from a Sidney boat landing on Friday. Deputies from the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office responded to a complaint of an "illegally parked vehicle" at the boat landing on Hosta Lane where "only the very top of the cab portion" was visible, according to a Facebook post made by the sheriff's office.
SIDNEY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Residents file lawsuit against paper mill in Old Town

OLD TOWN, Maine — ND Paper Mill in Old Town is facing legal trouble after a class-action lawsuit was filed in federal court in Bangor. Two residents in neighboring towns roughly 2.5 miles away are suing the plant, claiming the foul-smelling odors emitted from the plant caused property damage through nuisance, trespass, and negligence.
OLD TOWN, ME
wabi.tv

Officials investigating body found in Parkman

PARKMAN, Maine (WABI) - Officials are responding after a body was found in Parkman Sunday. The Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office tells us the death is not considered suspicious. We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.
PARKMAN, ME
WGME

Poliquin blames Biden administration policies for drugs, crime in Maine

LEWISTON (WGME) – Republican Bruce Poliquin spoke to voters and the media in Lewiston Monday afternoon. Like Paul LePage, Poliquin is seeking a third, non-consecutive term in office, after serving four years in Congress for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District. At Kennedy Park, Poliquin blamed the Biden administration’s policies,...
MAINE STATE

