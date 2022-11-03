Read full article on original website
2 Michigan races pit incumbent Democrats vs election deniers
LANS (AP) — Democrats hope to keep control of two key Michigan statewide offices Tuesday, as the incumbent attorney general and secretary of state both face challenges from Republicans endorsed by former President Donald Trump and who have embraced his lies about the 2020 election. In the attorney general...
Democratic incumbents spending big in final days of campaign
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Spending in the waning days of this year’s campaign season by some Delaware Democrats seeking to remain in office has dwarfed that of their Republican challengers, according to finance reports. For the three-week period ending Nov. 1, Democratic state Sen. Laura Sturgeon, whose district...
Pennsylvanians scurry to fix mail-in ballots after ruling
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Some of Pennsylvania's largest counties scrambled Monday to help voters fix mail-in ballots that have fatal flaws such as incorrect dates or missing signatures on the envelopes used to send them in, bringing about confusion and legal challenges in the battleground state on the eve of the election.
Nearly 1 in 5 in SC have already voted in 2022 midterms
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Before the polls open on Tuesday, nearly one in five South Carolina voters have already cast their ballots in the 2022 midterm elections. More than 560,000 voters took advantage of 12 days of no excuse early voting, put into law earlier this year for the first time, according to statistics from the South Carolina Election Commission.
Wisconsin candidates make final push ahead of Election Day
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes rallied Monday with union members as part of a final push to get out Democratic voters, while Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson continued to blanket the state on the last day of campaigning before Election Day.
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Lincoln Journal Star. November 5, 2022. Editorial: Right to vote was hard-fought, so Nebraskans must use it. The rights to free speech, a free press, free assembly, freedom of religion and to bear arms weren’t included in the Constitution as it was originally drafted in 1787. They had to be added as amendments two years later so enough states would ratify the Constitution that created the United States of America.
Election 2022: A look at what's on the Alabama ballot
Alabama voters will decide races ranging from U.S. Senate and governor to local offices in Tuesday's election Polling places and registration status can be found on the secretary of state's website, at https://myinfo.alabamavotes.gov/voterview. Voter turnout is expected to be moderate, according to a projection by Secretary of State John Merrill. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Here's a quick look at major statewide races and issues:
Kentucky governor promotes 'prison-to-work' program
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday promoted a “prison-to-work” initiative aimed at offering second chances for Kentucky's inmates by having jobs lined up for them before they leave custody. The goal is to match inmates with Kentucky businesses in need of workers by allowing...
Former teachers campaign for Oklahoma's top education job
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Two former Oklahoma teachers are vying for the state’s top education job, albeit with very different campaign styles. Republican Ryan Walters, 37, Gov. Kevin Stitt’s secretary of education, is a conservative firebrand who has mostly targeted what he says are liberal indoctrinators masquerading as teachers and pushed for the banning of certain books from school libraries.
Missing WWII medals found in abandoned safe-deposit box
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Four missing World War II military medals found in a Tennessee safe-deposit box have been returned to the soldier's family. The Tennessee Department of Treasury Division of Unclaimed Property located Joseph R. Foster's family with the help of a social media campaign launched about a year ago, the agency said in a news release.
Florida residents still recovering from Hurricane Ian are being asked to prepare for a possible tropical system later in the week
Florida officials are warning residents, including those recently hit by the destructive Hurricane Ian, that a tropical system could bring heavy rain and damaging winds this week. The warning comes as the storm is currently developing about 300 miles northeast of southeastern Bahamas. Already, the US territories of Puerto Rico...
Gas prices rise in NJ, around nation
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices rose across the nation and in New Jersey, but analysts say they expect pump prices to level off in coming days and weeks. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.85, up eight cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.45 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
Youth detention center guards to get pepper spray, body cams
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Department of Youth Services will outfit guards at detention centers with body cameras and pepper spray. The new policy, announced Friday, follows a rash of disturbances and assaults inside the centers. In a letter to department staff, director Amy Ast said pepper spray...
Friday night rites: Portraits of high school football culture in the Heart of Texas
It connects communities in Central Texas in a way nothing else can. It’s a melting pot. It’s a town hall meeting. It’s a family reunion. It’s high school football. The season kicks off in the sweltering, stifling summer heat of late August, when the days are still long and the stadium staff can wait a little deeper into the night to illuminate Friday’s lights. For a few lucky teams, it ends just before Christmas, when they are able to unwrap that ultimate holiday gift of a trip to state.
