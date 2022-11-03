Read full article on original website
Battalion Texas AM
A&M volleyball returns from Auburn after a 3-1 loss
Texas A&M volleyball faced a 3-1 loss in its final match against Auburn, despite its strong defensive battles and persistent offensive strategies on Sunday, Nov. 6. Following tough losses against Alabama earlier this week and Auburn the day before, the Aggies hoped to return home from Auburn, Ala., with a win under their belt. However, facing off against the 20-5 Tigers — who have only faced one loss at home — they fell short of achieving their goal.
4 takeaways from A&M’s loss to Florida
For five games in a row, Texas A&M football has failed to execute and pull out a win, falling to 3-6 this season and 1-5 in SEC play. The bleeding continues as the Aggies’ season slips away and their postseason chances become less likely with each passing game. With...
A&M played 1 half, Florida played 2
Texas A&M played one complete half of football, Florida played two. Disease has spread throughout the locker room this week in College Station and has forced the absence of many players. One in particular, freshman quarterback Conner Weigman, was ruled out with the flu along with 11 other starters who have a similar illness or previous injuries.
Mary Stoiana falls in the quarterfinals at the ITA National Fall Championships
Sophomore Mary Stoiana’s championship run at the ITA National Fall Championships fell short Friday, Nov. 4, in the quarterfinals. Stoiana, No. 58 in the preseason singles ITA rankings, was selected to compete in the tournament after a successful fall season. The tournament took place at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego. She was given a 5-8 seed in the tournament and showed why she deserved to be there.
Beto O’Rourke visits A&M before Election Day
The day before Election Day, Democratic gubernatorial nominee for Texas Beto O’Rourke came to Texas A&M one last time to rally support for his campaign. Students filled the ballroom in the Memorial Student Center, or MSC, on Monday, Nov. 7, to listen to O’Rourke’s second speech of the semester on A&M’s campus — the first one taking place on Wednesday, Sept. 8, in Rudder. During the event hosted by Texas Aggies Democrats, O’Rourke criticized current policies and condemned current Gov. Greg Abbott’s decisions regarding gun control, abortion, the LGBTQ+ community, education and more.
College Station cost of living higher than ever
Monthly costs in College Station are up 200% over the last year according to the United States Congress Joint Economic Committee. Inflation in Texas is at an all-time high. In August of 2021, the United States Congress Joint Economic Committee estimated that the monthly living cost for a person in Texas was around $250 per month, while in 2022, monthly living expenses are estimated at about $750 per month. Texas A&M students are dealing with these rising prices in every aspect: Rent, groceries and gas are now more expensive than ever before. According to Stanford University scholars, inflation is the result of the Federal Reserve Board setting interest rates too low or the growth of money supply growing too quickly. Upperclassmen have been able to compare the cost of living during their early years at A&M, to the current reality of living in a college town.
