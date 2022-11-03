Monthly costs in College Station are up 200% over the last year according to the United States Congress Joint Economic Committee. Inflation in Texas is at an all-time high. In August of 2021, the United States Congress Joint Economic Committee estimated that the monthly living cost for a person in Texas was around $250 per month, while in 2022, monthly living expenses are estimated at about $750 per month. Texas A&M students are dealing with these rising prices in every aspect: Rent, groceries and gas are now more expensive than ever before. According to Stanford University scholars, inflation is the result of the Federal Reserve Board setting interest rates too low or the growth of money supply growing too quickly. Upperclassmen have been able to compare the cost of living during their early years at A&M, to the current reality of living in a college town.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO