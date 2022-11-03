Read full article on original website
When Can I Play Pokemon Violet?
Pokemon trainers all over the world are in anticipation of the release of Game Freak’s Pokemon Violet. Here’s everything gamers should make note of before Pokemon Violet’s launch worldwide on November 18, 2022. Launch Times. Although the title launches on November 18 here are the exact times...
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Starter Evolution Leaks
Back in July, a leaker named “Kaka” posted details about the Pokémon Scarlet & Violet starter evolution leaks. With the titles releasing this month it’s good to refresh players on what Sprigatito, Quaxly, and Fuecoco’s final evolutions could potentially look like. If the leaks are correct then all three of the starter Pokémon resemble entertainers.
Sprigatito Evolution Floragato Potentially Leaked for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
One of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starters has taken the world’s hearts very fast. Sprigatito is an adorable Cat and Grass Pokemon and many fans have, understandably, been wanting to know what it evolves into. This will help them decide whether or not they want to choose this starter to be on their team. The leaking of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has possibly started and with that, here is a look at the potential Fuecoco Evolution, Floragato.
Everything to Know About Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Quaxly
With every new Pokemon title players will have to choose between three starter Pokemon. Among the three in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is the Pokemon Quaxly. Here’s everything trainers should know about the Pokemon before Pokemon Scarlet & Violet releases on November 18. Quaxly Bio. Category. Duckling Pokémon.
What are Collection Levels in Marvel Snap?
Marvel Snap is changing the way players obtain cards. In Marvel Snap, players can’t actually grab the cards that they want right away. Players need to upgrade their current cards in order to increase their “Collection Level”. As a player increases their Collection Level, they gain access to new cards as well as more credits and boosters. Cards exist inside certain Collection Level thresholds, colloquially called “pools”, and once a player passes a certain Collection Level they gain access to the next pool of cards.
What is the League of Legends Preseason 2023 End Date?
The League of Legends preseason is always an interesting time. It is when the Riot Devs show off everything that they have been working on for the next League of Legends year. Sometimes this includes changes to the map, the addition of Elemental Dragons and most commonly, changes to items. But what is the League of Legends Preseason 2023 End Date? Here is how long players have to test things out in the Preseason..
TFT Set 8 Leaks: Potentially All Champions and Traits Leaked
TFT Set 8 is coming soon and with it a brand new group of champions and traits. As per usual, some of the traits and champions are known ahead of time. There are some reveals by Riot Games and then some leaks. The interesting part about these leaks, is that they are much further ahead than they have been in the past. Here are the latest on the potentially major TFT Set 8 Leaks of all of the Champions and Traits.
What’s in The Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Double Pack?
With Pokemon Scarlet & Violet releasing in two weeks gamers are left to decide which version of the Pokemon title should be taken home. Instead of choosing players can purchase the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Double Pack. What exactly is in the Double Pack though?. What’s Inside?. Anyone who...
Bug Pokemon Tarountula Potentially Leaked for Scarlet and Violet
The leaks of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are starting. Fans who are wanting to know more about the game before it comes out should be vigilant for the next few days. The review copies of the games have been out in the world, so this was expected. A new leaker is showing a few things and arguably most importantly, they are showing off the new Pokemon coming to the games. Here is a look at a potential new Bug Pokemon called Tarountula.
Modern Warfare 2’s 1.08 update is now live, and it’s a hefty 50 GB download on Xbox for some reason
A new update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 went live last night, potentially ushering in some big-time changes to the successful FPS from Activision. MW2 is off to a raucous start as the fastest-selling Call of Duty game in history, but it has its fair share of issues. It’s now one week after launch and players are getting frustrated with bugs, issues with progression, crashing problems, and a slow and confusing UI.
Pokemon Donphan Forms Revealed as Great Tusk and Iron Treads
In the latest trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, two brand new forms for Donphan were revealed. It looks like they will be version-exclusive Pokemon for Scarlet and Violet. One looking much more like it is from the past and the other from the future. This seems to line up with the box legendaries, Koraidon and Miraidon. Here is the latest on the new Pokemon Donphan Forms, Great Tusk and Iron Treads.
Carzzy Back to MAD Lions According to Reports
The LEC rosters are starting to come together more and more. According to LEC Wooloo, Carzzy will be making his way back to MAD Lions after a season apart. Here is the latest on the move and what it does for Carzzy, MAD Lions and Team Vitality. The Tweet is...
What is the Overwatch 2 Ramattra Release Date?
The newest hero for Overwatch 2 was just revealed during the Overwatch League Grand Finals in Anaheim on November 4, 2022. Many had thought that it might be Mauga or the tank Omnic from Baptiste’s story. Well, some people were right. It is an Omnic, the new leader of the war again humanity. Ramattra will join as the next tank hero in Overwatch 2. Here is the Overwatch 2 Ramattra release date.
Air Jordan 5 “Craft” Rumored Release Date Revealed
The Air Jordan 5 is getting multiple new offerings next year. Air Jordan 5 fans have been blessed with some truly amazing sneakers over the last few years. In 2020, the shoe celebrated its 30th anniversary, and this led to numerous releases. From retros to fresh new colorways, fans got plenty of sneakers to be excited about.
Dong-Hyun “Proper” Kim Named 2022 Overwatch League MVP
Winning a Role Star award is impressive for a rookie in the Overwatch League. Then coming away with the Rookie of the Year award is another monumental feat for a young rising star. However Dong-hyun “Proper” Kim is not just any rising star. On Friday November 4, moments before the Lower-Bracket finals, Proper was crowned the 2022 Overwatch League MVP. Proper becomes the first player ever to win Rookie of the Year and MVP in the same year.
SK Gaming to sign Exakick According to Sources
One of the top bot lane options from the ERL will finally be getting their chance in the LEC. According to LEC Wooloo, Exakick will be signing with SK Gaming to be their bot laner. Here is what that means for SK Gaming, Exakick and more. The Tweet is shown...
What is the March of the Lich King Release Date?
There’s a new hero class heading to Hearthstone, and it is one many longtime players will be familiar with. On Tuesday November 1, Hearthstone announced it’s newest expansion March of the Lich King. In the new expansion is a new hero class, new cards, new keywords and new cosmetics for players to collect. The great news is that players won’t have to wait long for the new Hearthstone content. The March of the Lich King release date is set for December 6.
What Is The God Of War Ragnorak File Size?
With the title soon releasing on not only the Playstation 5 but also the Playstation 4 gamers can’t help but ask what is the God Of War Ragnorak file size. While it is currently unknown how big the title will be on PC it was revealed how much space will have to be saved on the PS4 and PS5 to install this long-awaited sequel. For the PS4 God Of War Ragnorak will take up at least 105 GB of space. Its PS5 counterpart only has 84 GB of space.
Is God of War Ragnarok Coming To PC?
With the title soon releasing on not only the Playstation 5 but also the Playstation 4 gamers can’t help but ask if God of War Ragnarok is coming to PC. While the original launch date for God of War Ragnarok is set for November 9, 2022, that release date is only meant for Playstation 5 and even Playstation 4 users. Officially confirmed by Sony, this entry into the God Of War franchise will not be exclusive any longer. The game will release for PC users at least a year after the PS5 and PS4 versions are released. No official date has been given and it is uncertain what launcher the title will be arriving upon.
Ahead of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s release, I actually decided to “catch ’em all” – and now I hate myself
Once I was eight years previous, I launched Pokémon to the playground. I’d simply watched the primary episodes of the anime on SM:TV Reside and compelled my associates to have interaction in imaginary Pokémon battles. I’d forgotten lots of the Pokémon’s names, so fights had been mismatches like Onix versus Rockadock (whom I later discovered is known as Geodude).
