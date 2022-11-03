With the title soon releasing on not only the Playstation 5 but also the Playstation 4 gamers can’t help but ask if God of War Ragnarok is coming to PC. While the original launch date for God of War Ragnarok is set for November 9, 2022, that release date is only meant for Playstation 5 and even Playstation 4 users. Officially confirmed by Sony, this entry into the God Of War franchise will not be exclusive any longer. The game will release for PC users at least a year after the PS5 and PS4 versions are released. No official date has been given and it is uncertain what launcher the title will be arriving upon.

1 DAY AGO