If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Looking for damage-free, voluminous hair this holiday season? You’ve got to incorporate a bond builder into your weekly hair care routine like this one from Olaplex. One of Olaplex’s global best-selling product, the No. 3 Hair Perfector, is sold every 3.5 seconds. Yes, you heard that right. This at-home treatment is a global sensation. It’s not a conditioner but it reduces breakage and visibly strengthens hair. Add it into your hair care routine to improve its feel and texture. So what is...

17 MINUTES AGO