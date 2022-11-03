ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Gaston County woman wins $310,492 playing NC lottery

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Gaston County woman tried her luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $310,492 jackpot in the North Carolina lottery. Lottery officials said Deborah Pietrucha purchased her lucky ticket for the Oct. 29 drawing using Online Play on the lottery’s website. She arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $220,481.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

You can get a free Krispy Kreme doughnut on election day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Krispy Kreme will give everyone who stops by their store an original glazed doughnut on election day Tuesday, Nov. 8. “A healthy, vibrant democracy depends on engaged citizens who vote. We’re happy to celebrate voters and our democracy by giving everyone a free Original Glazed doughnut on Election Day,” Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, said. “So cast your vote and stop by; you deserve our sweet thanks.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

USPS hosting Statesville, Conover job fair Thursday

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The U.S. Postal Service will hold job fairs in Statesville and Conover this week, ahead of the holiday season. USPS is looking to fill immediate openings for about full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte...
STATESVILLE, NC
WCNC

More than 560,000 people voted early in South Carolina

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The countdown for Election Day is down to the hours. This is the first year South Carolinians were able to vote early without giving a reason why. According to the South Carolina Election Commission, 560,622 people voted early, or about 16.5% of all registered voters. In comparison, around 100,450 voted early in the June Primary.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Statesville Record & Landmark

Fort Dobbs to honor North Carolina's military on Nov. 12-13

Fort Dobbs State Historic Site will honor North Carolina’s military history with a “Military Timeline” on Nov. 12-13. Visitors will learn about the experiences of soldiers and support personnel from the past 450 years. “It’s important for us to remember the men and women who have sacrificed...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WCNC

Your rights at the polls in North Carolina

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Tuesday is Election Day, and if you haven’t already voted you have one final chance this midterm. Rules on what you can and can not do at the polls can be confusing. WCNC Charlotte’s Shamarria Morrison asked North Carolina election officials what your rights...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

N.C. Forest Service offers discount on tree seedling sales for military members through November

RALEIGH — To show its appreciation for the service and sacrifice made by veterans and current military members, the N.C. Forest Service is offering a 25% discount on tree seedling orders placed by active, honorably discharged or retired military personnel during the month of November. The discount applies to the first $500 of all new orders, up to a $125 discount.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

'Fireball' seen in NC skies was likely Virginia rocket launch

WRAL viewers in Wilmington and Greenville reported seeing a "fireball" in the skies early Monday morning. It likely wasn't a meteor they saw, but a rocket launch. The S.S. Sally Ride spacecraft launched from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia at 5:32 a.m., the same time multiple people in North Carolina reported seeing something unusual in the sky.
WILMINGTON, NC
WBTV

Family speaks about decision to sell iconic west Charlotte Dairy Queen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Derrick Walters and his family members have been operating the Dairy Queen on Wilkinson Boulevard in west Charlotte for decades. Running the business has truly been a family affair. Walters, now a middle-aged man, said some of his earliest memories center around the Dairy Queen location...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Woman Calls 911 After Being Served “Undercooked Barbecue”

I’m a Shelby girl and one of the things Shelby is known for is its great barbecue. Am I right Cleveland County people? Oh sure, other parts of the state are known for it too, but I was raised on the stuff. One North Carolina woman calls 911 because she says she knows her barbecue and hers was undercooked.
SHELBY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Early morning lights amaze many in southeastern North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Many residents in southeastern North Carolina were greeted to a light show during the early hours of Monday morning. From speculations of an asteroid to aliens, many in the local community were not sure what they were looking at. Per multiple NASA sources, the agency...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WCNC

18-year-old dies after being hit by car in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person died after being by a vehicle on Monday. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision happened on Meadowbrook Road near Nelson Road in Chester County around 6:56 p.m. on Monday. Two people, an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old were walking near the...
CHESTER COUNTY, SC

