Best RAM for Intel Core i7-13700K 2022

Intel's Core i7-13700K is a brilliant processor if a little out of place when viewed alongside the Core i5 and Core i9 chips. Still, if you're looking to pair this processor up with some rapid DDR4 or DDR5 RAM, you've come to the right place! Here's what we'd recommend for this 16-core and 24-thread processor.

Best RAM for Intel Core i7-13700K

GeIL Polaris RGB Sync 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5-5200

Best DDR5 RAM

GeIL was among the first manufacturers to bring DDR5 modules to the market and the Polaris RGB Sync DDR5-5200 is a good place to start with an Intel PC build. You've got a good price, a clean look, RGB highlights, and considerable performance improvements over DDR4. This kit has dual 16GB DDR5-5200 sticks for 32GB total.

Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4-3200

Best DDR4 RAM

Corsair's Vengeance DDR4 RAM is trusted by countless PC owners for a good reason; it's incredibly reliable. It's also incredibly affordable. This is the best bang for your buck if you're wanting to use DDR4 instead of DDR5.

G.SKILL Trident Z RGB 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4-3600

Fancy DDR4 RAM

G.SKILL makes some of the best-looking RAM modules out there. Even its Trident Z RGB range is full of stunning kits and this DDR4-3600 bundle is a fine example. It's not the fastest DDR4 RAM out there, but it does have a CL18 latency rating and 16GB of capacity.

XPG Lancer 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5-6000

Performance DDR5 RAM

Care less about extra RGB lighting and just want some reliable DDR5 RAM to match the black interior of your PC case? XPG's kit includes two 16GB sticks for 32GB total. It has DDR5-5200MHz speeds and CL38 latency for excellent next-gen performance, and it's priced competitively.

Patriot Viper Steel 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4-3200

Best value DDR4

This Patriot Viper Steel kit includes dual 8GB DDR4-3200 sticks with XMP profile for overclocking. It's super affordable and it looks great thanks to a red metal heat-spreader along the top. If you're looking to build on the cheap, this is a great way to go.

Corsair Vengeance 32GB

Vengeance in DDR5

Corsair's Vengeance RAM is some of the most popular out there, and it's now available in DDR5. This kit has two 16GB sticks for 32GB total of DDR5-4800MHz with CL40 timing. Its black shroud is perfect for anyone who prefers to not have their PC light up like a beacon, and it comes with a lifetime warranty.

Choosing the best RAM

There's no absolute "best" RAM for any CPU since it depends largely on what you plan on using the PC for, whether you require more capacity or faster speeds, and how much budget you have to spare. 13th Gen processors, including the Intel Core i7-13700K, support DDR4 RAM up to speeds of 3200MT/s or DDR5 RAM at up to 5600MT/s, though using XMP can overclock RAM modules with even faster results.

If you're after the absolute best performance for your PC, you'll want to consider the best DDR5 RAM . You shouldn't notice too much of a difference to DDR4, at least in real-world results, especially when a capable GPU is used. The price of DDR5 continues to drop, but you can find some excellent deals on older DDR4. DDR4 does cost less overall, but you'll have the trade-off in using older gen hardware.