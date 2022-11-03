ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

ABC10

Are Latino voters shifting red in California? Experts disagree

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Political analysts say, on a national level, the Latino voting block is trending in the Republican direction, but they disagree on that trend happening in California. Republican strategist Mike Madrid said California does not fit in with the national trend of Latino voters shifting Republican. “The...
ABC10

Rain, snowfall reduce risk of wildfires in California

CALIFORNIA, USA — A turn to wet weather has blunted an already moderate wildfire season in California but some risk remains as changing climate has made a rainy fall no guarantee of a stormy winter. The latest Pacific storm brought bands of rain and snow to parts of the...
ABC10

California settles with firm in Volkswagen emissions scandal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California on Monday settled a lawsuit against a German company stemming from the emissions scandal that tarred Volkswagen in 2015 and Fiat Chrysler two years later. German auto supplier Bosch will pay $25 million to settle allegations by the state and California Air Resources Board under...
ABC10

California: What to expect on election night

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Democrats dominate California politics. The party controls all statewide elected offices, has super majorities in both houses of the state Legislature and controls 80% of the state’s congressional seats. A Republican presidential candidate has not won California since George H.W. Bush in 1988. But that...
ABC10

NASA: Meteorite did not touch ground Friday night

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fireball seen across Northern California Friday night did not touch the ground, William Cooke, manager of NASA's Meteoroid Environments Office told ABC10 Sunday. According to Cooke the fireball, seen by thousands, was a member of the Taurid meteor shower. Its path sent it over more...
ABC10

Cal ISO: State power grid gets upgrades after record-breaking heatwave

FOLSOM, Calif. — California’s Independent System Operator published the Summer Market Performance Report for September, coming to multiple conclusions as to why the system survived the record-breaking heatwave. According to the report, the state’s power grid survived the heatwave without interruption because of an increased capacity, new state...
ABC10

Storm arrives in Northern California bringing rain, snow

CALIFORNIA, USA — People in Northern California have been rushing to stock up on supplies to prepare for the first major storm of the season. Shovels flew off the shelves as the Ace mountain hardware store was packed with customers getting last minute supplies. It was all in preparation for the Sierra to once again transform itself into a winter wonderland.
