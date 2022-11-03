Read full article on original website
Herald Community Newspapers
Seaford claims Long Island title in OT
Already a county champion in her first season of varsity girls’ soccer, Ryleigh Nocera was not ready for Seaford’s postseason run to end when it took the field Saturday against Babylon in the Long Island Class B title game. The freshman striker made sure that Seaford’s historic playoff...
Herald Community Newspapers
South Side upends Elmont, 27-21
A defeat at Elmont in the Nassau Conference II football regular-season finale Oct. 29 cost South Side a chance to open the playoffs at home, but not a chance at redemption. The fifth-seeded Cyclones, led by junior quarterback Owen West, made the most of a return trip to Elmont exactly one week later, capturing Saturday’s first-round matchup, 27-21, to earn their fourth trip to the semifinals in five seasons.
Herald Community Newspapers
Calhoun runners eye biggest prize
This stretch of greatness by Calhoun’s boys’ cross-country team has just one hurdle left – bring home to Merrick a first-ever state championship. It won’t be easy but the appropriately named Colts are on quite a gallop after winning their third straight Nassau County Class 2 championship on Oct. 29, then qualifying last Saturday as the Section 8 champion for participation in the state tournament in Syracuse.
Herald Community Newspapers
Baldwin tops Freeport in playoff battle
One of the best rivalries in Long Island high school sports added another chapter Friday night with fifth-seeded Baldwin avenging a loss to Freeport just a few weeks earlier with a 20-8 road victory in a Nassau Conference I football first-round playoff game. The Bruins, who had dropped eight straight...
Herald Community Newspapers
Malverne rolls into semifinals
An early deficit and a red-hot opponent in last Friday’s Nassau Conference IV football first-round playoff matchup didn’t affect fourth-seeded Malverne as the Mules scored 34 unanswered points to eliminate No. 5 Mineola, 34-7. The Mustangs were riding a six-game win streak and needed barely over a minute...
Herald Community Newspapers
Plainview denies Oceanside in title game
The top two seeds in Nassau Class AA boys’ soccer battled tooth-and-nail for the ultimate prize Nov. 2 and penalty kicks loomed when lightning struck for Plainview-JFK. The Hawks defeated No. 1 Oceanside, 1-0, for their first county championship since 1985 on a goal by sophomore Weber Nakagawa Duarte with 9:46 remaining in the second 15-minute overtime at Mitchel Athletic Complex.
Herald Community Newspapers
Hewlett volleyball trending upward
The struggles of the Hewlett girls’ volleyball team in recent years appear to be over. Despite just missing the playoffs, the Bulldogs finished the 2022 campaign with a respectable 8-7 record (7-7 in Conference AC-3 play) after finishing strong with four wins in six tries. Their overall win total was one more than the previous three seasons combined.
