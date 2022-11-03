Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon expands palm-reading grocery checkout to Dallas-area Whole Foods markets
Amazon is bringing its palm-reading technology to checkouts at Whole Foods Market stores in Dallas-Fort Worth.
This Woman Says Her Driver Broke Into Her Apartment In The Middle Of The Night, And It Should Not Be Taken Lightly
"I was shocked and completely horrified. My sense of security was completely taken away from me. If my bedroom door was not locked that night, I don’t know what would’ve happened."
Comments / 0