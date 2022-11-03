ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
theuconnblog.com

UConn football future opponents: Week 10

Good teams win and great teams cover. UConn football moved to 8-2-0 against the spread with its fifth outright win of the season, covering a more than two-touchdown spread against UMass on Friday night, coming away with a 27-10 victory. The Huskies have just two games left and a victory would grant the team bowl eligibility. Next week’s foe had quite the battle, while Army had a Commander-in-Chief Trophy game.
theuconnblog.com

UConn men’s basketball 2022-23 preseason prediction roundtable

Basketball season returns on Monday night as the UConn men’s basketball team takes on Stonehill to open up the 2022-23 season. Here at The UConn Blog, we’ve been previewing the season from just about every angle, from opponent previews, roster breakdowns, and notes and quotes from practices. Be sure to follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to stay up to date on the Huskies all season long!
