Joe Gibbs Racing Releases Statement On Tragic Death
Tragic news hit the Gibbs family on Sunday afternoon. Coy Gibbs, who's the co-owner of Joe Gibbs Racing and the son of Joe Gibbs, passed away in his sleep on Sunday night, per a statement. "It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs (co-owner) went...
FOX Sports
Coy Gibbs, father of Ty Gibbs and son of Joe Gibbs, dies at 49
AVONDALE, Ariz. — Coy Gibbs watched his son Ty win an Xfinity Series championship Saturday night. It was a big moment for the Gibbs family, as they saw a grandson of Joe Gibbs win a title in NASCAR’s top development series. "I'm definitely proud of him," Coy Gibbs...
FOX Sports
Joey Logano adds to legacy of firsts with Cup title in Next Gen era
AVONDALE, Ariz. — When Joey Logano won the inaugural Cup race at Gateway earlier this year, he was asked why he seemed so good at winning races at new venues. "Beats me," he said. "I don’t know." Logano should just watch some film of his various "firsts." If...
FOX Sports
Joey Logano wins 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship; top moments
The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs came to a close Sunday with Joey Logano topping Christopher Bell, Chase Elliott and Ross Chastain in the highly anticipated NASCAR Cup Series Championship. Logano was the first of four drivers to clinch a spot in the Championship 4, winning the first race of...
FOX Sports
Ty Gibbs takes Xfinity Series season finale, but it wasn't easy
AVONDALE, Ariz. – Ty Gibbs put a week of drama behind him to remain focused enough to capture the 2022 Xfinity Series season finale and the championship at Phoenix Raceway. It didn’t come easy. He had to race door-to-door with Noah Gragson, who was vocal in his dislike of Gibbs throughout the week, as well as Justin Allgaier, both drivers for rival JR Motorsports.
