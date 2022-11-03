AVONDALE, Ariz. – Ty Gibbs put a week of drama behind him to remain focused enough to capture the 2022 Xfinity Series season finale and the championship at Phoenix Raceway. It didn’t come easy. He had to race door-to-door with Noah Gragson, who was vocal in his dislike of Gibbs throughout the week, as well as Justin Allgaier, both drivers for rival JR Motorsports.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO