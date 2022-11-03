ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center Point, AL

AL.com

5 second-round playoff games to watch involving Coastal Alabama teams

Here are 5 second-round playoff games involving Coastal Alabama teams to watch this Friday. The complete schedule for Coastal teams follows. CLASS 5A: NO. 8 DEMOPOLIS (10-1) AT NO. 9 FAITH ACADEMY (9-2) Time/location: 7 p.m. Friday, Ram Field, Mobile. Last week: Demopolis defeated Elmore County 48-28; Faith Academy defeated...
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

5 Birmingham area football games to watch in Playoff Round 2

HEWITT-TRUSSVILLE (8-3) AT HOOVER 10-1) Last week: Hewitt-Trussville beat Florence 38-20 and Hoover downed Bob Jones 45-19. The skinny: Hoover leads the series 21-4 and beat the Huskies 17-7 in Week 5. It’s the second straight year the teams have met in quarterfinal action, Hoover winning 24-23 in overtime last...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama soccer gets a No. 1 seed in NCAA soccer tournament

The Alabama women’s soccer team won’t have to leave home to open the NCAA soccer tournament. After earning a No. 1 seed, the Crimson Tide will face Jackson State in the opening round at 6 p.m. CT Friday in Tuscaloosa. The SWAC champions earned the automatic bid with an 11-7-1 record.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

New-look Alabama bullies way to season-opening win

The new-look Alabama men’s basketball team passed its first test with brute force. With four new starters and only three returning rotation players, the Crimson Tide bodied visiting Longwood, 75-54 in Coleman Coliseum. All four Alabama double-figure scorers were either in high school or at another college last year...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

South Alabama-Southern Miss football game set for national TV broadcast

South Alabama’s Nov. 19 game at Southern Miss will kick off at 2:30 p.m. and will be televised by NFL Network, the schools announced Monday. The Jaguars and Golden Eagles will meet for the first time as Sun Belt Conference opponents at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg. South Alabama has beaten Southern Miss — formerly of Conference USA — in each of the last two seasons as a non-conference foe.
HATTIESBURG, MS
AL.com

South Alabama’s La’Damian Webb honored by Sun Belt Conference for 2nd straight week

South Alabama running back La’Damian Webb on Monday was named Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week for the second straight week. Webb ran for a school-record 247 yards and four touchdowns on 35 carries in a 38-31 victory at Georgia Southern on Saturday. The Jaguars rallied from 31-17 down in the third quarter, with Webb scoring the final three touchdowns of the game, including the game-winner with 5:50 remaining.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

How Alabama matches up with Ole Miss

The sun still came out this week as Alabama heads into another SEC West game against a ranked opponent. The Crimson Tide will head to Oxford at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday to face No. 11 Ole Miss. Lane Kiffin’s team is coming off an open week and looks quite different from the previous versions.
OXFORD, MS
AL.com

Another chaotic scene as Alabama rushed to locker room as LSU fans stormed field

In a chaotic scene not quite unfamiliar at this point, the Alabama football team lost in dramatic fashion as a hostile environment quickly got up close and personal. The 32-31 loss to LSU on Saturday night saw thousands pour from the Tiger Stadium seats to the field as the Crimson Tide again had to exit the field through traffic. Police said there were fan arrests in the madness, the second time in less than a month when a field storming followed an Alabama road loss.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

How Saban responded when asked to evaluate Bill O’Brien, Alabama offense

It’s hard to miss the criticism facing the Alabama offense coming off its second loss in three games. A lack of playmakers in the passing game and inconsistencies running the ball have been season-long themes. Now the Crimson Tide finds itself outside the early-November playoff conversation for the first time in the nine years of its existence.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Holly Pond’s Leah Tarvin passes at 22

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Leah Tarvin, 22, of Holly Pond, died Friday, Nov. 4, at UAB Hospital, a hospital spokesperson confirmed. Tarvin was struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening, Nov. 2, in a crosswalk near the Jacksonville State University (JSU) campus. She was airlifted to UAB from the scene.  The forensic sciences major graduated from Holly Pond High School, where she was drum major, in 2019. Tarvin was also proud trombonist in the JSU Marching Band.  Tarvin was previously employed by Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism (CPRST).   CPRST Athletic Director Ashley Dye shared with The Cullman Tribune, “In the short amount of time...
HOLLY POND, AL
wvtm13.com

JSU student’s high school band teacher shocked by accident

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Leah Tarvin's high school band director Evan Curtis said the Holly Pond community is deeply saddened. Holly Pond native Leah Tarvin was hit in a crosswalk on the campus of Jacksonville State University. He describes her as a hard worker who is loved by many. Curtis...
JACKSONVILLE, AL
