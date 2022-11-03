Read full article on original website
5 second-round playoff games to watch involving Coastal Alabama teams
Here are 5 second-round playoff games involving Coastal Alabama teams to watch this Friday. The complete schedule for Coastal teams follows. CLASS 5A: NO. 8 DEMOPOLIS (10-1) AT NO. 9 FAITH ACADEMY (9-2) Time/location: 7 p.m. Friday, Ram Field, Mobile. Last week: Demopolis defeated Elmore County 48-28; Faith Academy defeated...
UAB’s Jordan “Jelly” Walker drops 38 points in season-opening win
The greater college basketball world is on notice as Jordan “Jelly” Walker casually dropped 38 points to open the 2022-2023 season. “It doesn’t really surprise me because I know I can score,” Walker said. “I’m happy to get a win with this new group of guys to start the season off.”
5 Birmingham area football games to watch in Playoff Round 2
HEWITT-TRUSSVILLE (8-3) AT HOOVER 10-1) Last week: Hewitt-Trussville beat Florence 38-20 and Hoover downed Bob Jones 45-19. The skinny: Hoover leads the series 21-4 and beat the Huskies 17-7 in Week 5. It’s the second straight year the teams have met in quarterfinal action, Hoover winning 24-23 in overtime last...
South Alabama football notes: Yam Banks arrived late at Georgia Southern, still got interception
More than two dozen South Alabama players were at some point last week questionable for the Georgia Southern game with flu-like symptoms, but none cut it closer than Yam Banks. The Jaguars’ starting Husky (nickel) safety was left behind when the team traveled to Statesboro, Ga., last Friday. But early...
How Ole Miss went into Alabama and found SEC star Quinshon Judkins
On Monday, during his morning workout, Torre Smith was asked a question that’s been on the minds of college football fans across the state. How did Quinshon Judkins end up at Ole Miss instead of Alabama or Auburn?. The answer was a bit long for Smith, a school board...
Alabama soccer gets a No. 1 seed in NCAA soccer tournament
The Alabama women’s soccer team won’t have to leave home to open the NCAA soccer tournament. After earning a No. 1 seed, the Crimson Tide will face Jackson State in the opening round at 6 p.m. CT Friday in Tuscaloosa. The SWAC champions earned the automatic bid with an 11-7-1 record.
New-look Alabama bullies way to season-opening win
The new-look Alabama men’s basketball team passed its first test with brute force. With four new starters and only three returning rotation players, the Crimson Tide bodied visiting Longwood, 75-54 in Coleman Coliseum. All four Alabama double-figure scorers were either in high school or at another college last year...
Alabama basketball vs Longwood live score updates, analysis
It’s finally time for the No. 21 Alabama men’s basketball team to open the 2022-23 season. A visit from Longwood, who played in last’s NCAA tournament, is up first for Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide. This will be a long-anticipated debut for star freshman Brandon Miller...
South Alabama-Southern Miss football game set for national TV broadcast
South Alabama’s Nov. 19 game at Southern Miss will kick off at 2:30 p.m. and will be televised by NFL Network, the schools announced Monday. The Jaguars and Golden Eagles will meet for the first time as Sun Belt Conference opponents at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg. South Alabama has beaten Southern Miss — formerly of Conference USA — in each of the last two seasons as a non-conference foe.
South Alabama’s La’Damian Webb honored by Sun Belt Conference for 2nd straight week
South Alabama running back La’Damian Webb on Monday was named Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week for the second straight week. Webb ran for a school-record 247 yards and four touchdowns on 35 carries in a 38-31 victory at Georgia Southern on Saturday. The Jaguars rallied from 31-17 down in the third quarter, with Webb scoring the final three touchdowns of the game, including the game-winner with 5:50 remaining.
What Saban said about Alabama coaching, blame and motivation moving forward
Nick Saban is set to meet with reporters at noon Monday in his regularly scheduled news conference. There should be plenty to discuss following Alabama’s second loss of the season, a 32-31 overtime game at LSU. Here’s a rundown of what he said. See the video above for his...
This week in 1982, an Alabama sports writer did the unthinkable … or at least people thought he did
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first in a series of stories marking the 40th anniversary of the end of the Paul “Bear” Bryant era at Alabama, which came in 1982. This story examines when signs first began to appear that Bryant’s program might be slipping and when rumors began in earnest that he might soon retire.
How much do Alabama’s coordinators impact a game? Nick Saban answers
Play-calling is a popular talk-radio topic whenever Alabama has lost a game over Nick Saban’s tenure in Tuscaloosa, and there is no denying the fan rancor that has surrounded offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding. It existed before Alabama’s overtime loss Saturday to LSU, and...
Scarbinsky: After fall in Death Valley, time to check the pulse on Bama’s dynasty
Bryce Young deserves better. Even after playing one of the lesser overall games of his splendiferous Alabama career, he went to the sideline for the final time with his team in the lead, but he is now destined to be the best quarterback of the Nick Saban era to not win a national championship as a starter.
How Alabama matches up with Ole Miss
The sun still came out this week as Alabama heads into another SEC West game against a ranked opponent. The Crimson Tide will head to Oxford at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday to face No. 11 Ole Miss. Lane Kiffin’s team is coming off an open week and looks quite different from the previous versions.
Another chaotic scene as Alabama rushed to locker room as LSU fans stormed field
In a chaotic scene not quite unfamiliar at this point, the Alabama football team lost in dramatic fashion as a hostile environment quickly got up close and personal. The 32-31 loss to LSU on Saturday night saw thousands pour from the Tiger Stadium seats to the field as the Crimson Tide again had to exit the field through traffic. Police said there were fan arrests in the madness, the second time in less than a month when a field storming followed an Alabama road loss.
How Saban responded when asked to evaluate Bill O’Brien, Alabama offense
It’s hard to miss the criticism facing the Alabama offense coming off its second loss in three games. A lack of playmakers in the passing game and inconsistencies running the ball have been season-long themes. Now the Crimson Tide finds itself outside the early-November playoff conversation for the first time in the nine years of its existence.
Holly Pond’s Leah Tarvin passes at 22
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Leah Tarvin, 22, of Holly Pond, died Friday, Nov. 4, at UAB Hospital, a hospital spokesperson confirmed. Tarvin was struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening, Nov. 2, in a crosswalk near the Jacksonville State University (JSU) campus. She was airlifted to UAB from the scene. The forensic sciences major graduated from Holly Pond High School, where she was drum major, in 2019. Tarvin was also proud trombonist in the JSU Marching Band. Tarvin was previously employed by Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism (CPRST). CPRST Athletic Director Ashley Dye shared with The Cullman Tribune, “In the short amount of time...
JSU student’s high school band teacher shocked by accident
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Leah Tarvin's high school band director Evan Curtis said the Holly Pond community is deeply saddened. Holly Pond native Leah Tarvin was hit in a crosswalk on the campus of Jacksonville State University. He describes her as a hard worker who is loved by many. Curtis...
Vestavia Hills church basketball court shooting was ‘isolated and targeted,’ officials say
A shooting that left one person injured on the outdoor basketball court at Shades Mountain Baptist Church in Vestavia Hills was an isolated incident and targeted at a specific individual, according to a statement by the church. Vestavia Hills police Capt. Shane Ware said the shooting happened at 3:09 p.m....
