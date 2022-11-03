Read full article on original website
How to get $10 ‘Hamilton’ tickets for every performance this month in Michigan
DETROIT - You could see one of the most popular Broadway musicals at a huge discounted price. There’s going to be a lottery for 40, $10 tickets for each show as “Hamilton” is playing at the Fisher Theater through Broadway in Detroit from Tuesday, November 15 through Sunday, December 4.
Relationship workshop for couples and singles in Southfield
Comedian Mic Larry joined us in-studio to discuss the upcoming "You're a match, now what" workshop. It will be Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Southfield from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can find tickets on EventBrite.
Black-Owned Glam-Aholic Is Bringing Luxury Bags & Totes Pop Up To Woodward Ave.
Detroit lifestyle brand, Glam-Aholic Lifestyle, owned and operated by Mia Ray, is bringing a luxury retail experience to Woodard Avenue this holiday season. Fresh from her trip to Beverly Hills for a photo shoot featuring the Combs sisters, Jessie James, Chance and D’Lila, daughters of Diddy, estimated to be worth $900 million dollars, Mia Ray is getting you ready for the holidays. The Glam-Aholic pop-up […] The post Black-Owned Glam-Aholic Is Bringing Luxury Bags & Totes Pop Up To Woodward Ave. appeared first on BLAC Media.
Meet the woman making unique cheesecake flavors for everyone
If you’re like most people, you and your loved ones will be looking forward to dessert after a nice holiday meal. Many families have their go-to desserts for special occasions, but holiday celebrations may be made even more memorable and delicious with a sweet twist on a classic dessert.
There’s A Winter Festival Coming To Downtown Detroit
Fall seems to have come and gone quicker than we could process that it was here and prepare for the leaves to fall. Sweater weather has been very inconsistent as the temperatures have been up and down, not feeling like a normal Michigan Fall. With Thanksgiving just a few weeks away, Winter is approaching much faster than all of us are ready to admit.
Look Inside This Abandoned Elementary School In Detroit
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Is it just me, or is Detroit the mecha for abandoned Michigan locations? From funeral homes to schools to even homes, Detroit seems to have a variety of abandoned locations. Not entirely forgotten by man, but not visited as often.
Beloved Detroit public school figure Tyrone Winfrey dead at 63
Tyrone Winfrey, who was intimately involved in the Detroit Public School system as both a former school board president and advocate for children as a host of back-to-school events and other community affairs, died over the weekend. The 63-year-old lost his battle with prostate cancer after five years.
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at K&G Deli in Detroit
DETROIT – The next Powerball drawing is on Monday and the jackpot has reached a record $1.9 billion. The cash option for the jackpot is $929 million. Tickets are on sale until 9:45 p.m. the day of the drawing. Even though nobody won Saturday night’s drawing, players across the...
Family Owned Detroit Bakery Voted Best Chocolate Chip Cookies in State
The holiday season will surely have you indulging in all those delicious seasonal treats. From now until January, the name of the game is eating, so why not be sure to include the best chocolate chip cookies in Michigan on the menu?. Chocolate chip cookies seem to be the mainstay...
Salvation Army of Metro Detroit accepting Christmas assistance applications
(CBS DETROIT) - The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit is accepting applications from residents in Wayne, Macomb, and Oakland counties for its Christmas assistance program. Officials with The Salvation Army say that families with children up to 14 years of age can apply to receive assistance from the Metro Detroit Salvation Army corps community centers.Christmas assistance includes assistance with toys and holiday meals.Senior citizens with receive grocery store gift cards through this program.To apply, applicants must provide: proof of all members living in the householdform of identification (driver's license or state ID) from adultsproof that they live in the zip code served by the corps through which they are applyingnames and ages of children in the household (for assistance with toys)Applicants can apply online or by phone, but they must apply through the corps in their local community. To find the nearest corps community center, visit here.
Lifelong Detroit educator and advocate Tyrone Winfrey has died
Tyrone Winfrey Sr., a longtime educator and advocate for Detroit’s youth who helped many of them to go to college, died Saturday. He was 63.Winfrey, who was born and raised in Detroit, was the executive director of community affairs for the Detroit Public Schools Community District. He was a former DPSCD board member and board president, according to his LinkedIn profile. He also worked for the Education Achievement Authority of Michigan....
$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Detroit deli, but jackpot swells to just under $2 billion
While no one struck it big and the Powerball jackpot moved to $1.9 billion, someone in Detroit is $1 million richer after buying a ticket with all five white balls.
Michigan Lottery player wins $1 million as Powerball jackpot balloons to $1.9 billion
No ticket matched all six numbers to win Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot, but one Michigan Lottery player is $1 million richer after the drawing. The player matched the five white balls drawn Saturday night — 28-45-53-56-69 — to win a $1 million prize. The winning ticket was bought at the K&G Deli, 5625 Conner Street in Detroit.
$1 million winning Powerball ticket bought in Detroit; Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.9 billion
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — No one matched all six numbers to win Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot, but one Michigan Lottery player is $1 million richer after the drawing. The player matched the five white balls drawn Saturday night – 28-45-53-56-69 – to win a $1 million prize....
Detroit’s Faygo is Now 115 Years Old. What’s the Best Flavor?
Detroit's own Faygo is now 115 years old. Yes, you read that right. Faygo turned 115 years old on November 4th, 2022. That is an incredible accomplishment and it means a lot to Michiganders as the company got its start in Detroit. Congrats Faygo!. For the most part, there are...
Vintage blue and gold license plates honor Detroit woman who died fighting for civil rights
DETROIT — By now, you've likely seen cars driving around with vintage blue and gold Michigan license plates. They are not a new way of showing your love for the Michigan Wolverines, but a silent tribute to a woman who gave her life in the civil rights movement. Detroit...
Feds bust 'ghost baggage' drug ring in Detroit
Federal agents have toppled a drug ring that helped fuel the nation's opioid crisis by sending unescorted luggage filled with fentanyl aboard airplanes bound for Detroit Metropolitan Airport, a tactic investigators dubbed "ghost baggage." The method involved alleged drug ring members in Phoenix, Ariz., buying plane tickets to Detroit, checking...
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
Dearborn designer launches new clothing line for hijabi women
DEARBORN, Mich. – A Dearborn designer has launched a new clothing line for hijabi women. Nawal Alsaeed is stitching her designer dreams from her living room. “Growing up Muslim and proud I often felt forgotten by fashion houses,” Nawal Alsaeed said. The mother of three launched her clothing...
Goodbye Evrod: A look back at Evrod Cassimy’s 9-year career at WDIV
DETROIT – Local 4 News morning anchor Evrod Cassimy is leaving WDIV after spending nine years in the Motor City. The beloved anchor, father and musician has decided to leave Detroit and return to his hometown, Chicago, to work for NBC-affiliate station WMAQ. He announced the move in September, and his last day on air with WDIV is Friday, Nov. 4.
