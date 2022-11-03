ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black-Owned Glam-Aholic Is Bringing Luxury Bags & Totes Pop Up To Woodward Ave.

Detroit lifestyle brand, Glam-Aholic Lifestyle, owned and operated by Mia Ray, is bringing a luxury retail experience to Woodard Avenue this holiday season. Fresh from her trip to Beverly Hills for a photo shoot featuring the Combs sisters, Jessie James, Chance and D’Lila, daughters of Diddy, estimated to be worth $900 million dollars, Mia Ray is getting you ready for the holidays. The Glam-Aholic pop-up […] The post Black-Owned Glam-Aholic Is Bringing Luxury Bags & Totes Pop Up To Woodward Ave. appeared first on BLAC Media.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Meet the woman making unique cheesecake flavors for everyone

If you’re like most people, you and your loved ones will be looking forward to dessert after a nice holiday meal. Many families have their go-to desserts for special occasions, but holiday celebrations may be made even more memorable and delicious with a sweet twist on a classic dessert.
FARMINGTON, MI
103.3 WKFR

There’s A Winter Festival Coming To Downtown Detroit

Fall seems to have come and gone quicker than we could process that it was here and prepare for the leaves to fall. Sweater weather has been very inconsistent as the temperatures have been up and down, not feeling like a normal Michigan Fall. With Thanksgiving just a few weeks away, Winter is approaching much faster than all of us are ready to admit.
DETROIT, MI
100.7 WITL

Look Inside This Abandoned Elementary School In Detroit

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Is it just me, or is Detroit the mecha for abandoned Michigan locations? From funeral homes to schools to even homes, Detroit seems to have a variety of abandoned locations. Not entirely forgotten by man, but not visited as often.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Beloved Detroit public school figure Tyrone Winfrey dead at 63

Tyrone Winfrey, who was intimately involved in the Detroit Public School system as both a former school board president and advocate for children as a host of back-to-school events and other community affairs, died over the weekend. The 63-year-old lost his battle with prostate cancer after five years.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at K&G Deli in Detroit

DETROIT – The next Powerball drawing is on Monday and the jackpot has reached a record $1.9 billion. The cash option for the jackpot is $929 million. Tickets are on sale until 9:45 p.m. the day of the drawing. Even though nobody won Saturday night’s drawing, players across the...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Salvation Army of Metro Detroit accepting Christmas assistance applications

(CBS DETROIT) - The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit is accepting applications from residents in Wayne, Macomb, and Oakland counties for its Christmas assistance program. Officials with The Salvation Army say that families with children up to 14 years of age can apply to receive assistance from the Metro Detroit Salvation Army corps community centers.Christmas assistance includes assistance with toys and holiday meals.Senior citizens with receive grocery store gift cards through this program.To apply, applicants must provide: proof of all members living in the householdform of identification (driver's license or state ID) from adultsproof that they live in the zip code served by the corps through which they are applyingnames and ages of children in the household (for assistance with toys)Applicants can apply online or by phone, but they must apply through the corps in their local community. To find the nearest corps community center, visit here. 
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Chalkbeat

Lifelong Detroit educator and advocate Tyrone Winfrey has died

Tyrone Winfrey Sr., a longtime educator and advocate for Detroit’s youth who helped many of them to go to college, died Saturday. He was 63.Winfrey, who was born and raised in Detroit, was the executive director of community affairs for the Detroit Public Schools Community District. He was a former DPSCD board member and board president, according to his LinkedIn profile. He also worked for the Education Achievement Authority of Michigan....
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Feds bust 'ghost baggage' drug ring in Detroit

Federal agents have toppled a drug ring that helped fuel the nation's opioid crisis by sending unescorted luggage filled with fentanyl aboard airplanes bound for Detroit Metropolitan Airport, a tactic investigators dubbed "ghost baggage." The method involved alleged drug ring members in Phoenix, Ariz., buying plane tickets to Detroit, checking...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dearborn designer launches new clothing line for hijabi women

DEARBORN, Mich. – A Dearborn designer has launched a new clothing line for hijabi women. Nawal Alsaeed is stitching her designer dreams from her living room. “Growing up Muslim and proud I often felt forgotten by fashion houses,” Nawal Alsaeed said. The mother of three launched her clothing...
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Goodbye Evrod: A look back at Evrod Cassimy’s 9-year career at WDIV

DETROIT – Local 4 News morning anchor Evrod Cassimy is leaving WDIV after spending nine years in the Motor City. The beloved anchor, father and musician has decided to leave Detroit and return to his hometown, Chicago, to work for NBC-affiliate station WMAQ. He announced the move in September, and his last day on air with WDIV is Friday, Nov. 4.
