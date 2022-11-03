Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Dr. Oz Rally Sees 'Half the Crowd' Leave as Trump Still Speaking: Reporter
A special appearance by former President Donald Trump appeared to have the opposite of its intended effect at a recent midterm campaign event in Pennsylvania for the likes of Dr. Mehmet Oz and others. Oz, best known as a medical television host, is currently running for an open U.S. Senate...
Outcry as Republican Nikki Haley says Raphael Warnock should be ‘deported’
Comments from former South Carolina governor and UN ambassador, seen as a potential 2024 presidential candidate, draw widespread criticism
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz With One Day Before Election
Democratic Pennsylvania Senate hopeful John Fetterman's performance in a live televised debate appears to have damaged the lieutenant governor's chances in the still too-close-to-call race with GOP rival Dr. Mehmet Oz, according to polls and bookmakers. With one day before the November 8 polls open, U.K-based betting company Betfair is...
Half of Trump’s Pennsylvania rally crowd empties out before he’s done speaking
Trump rails against media, Jan 6 committee and Nancy Pelosi during Pennsylvania rally. Former President Donald Trump was in Latrobe, Pennsylvania outside of Pittsburgh on Saturday night in an attempt to fire up Republican voters and boost candidates Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano ahead of Tuesday’s pivitol midterm elections.
House Leader Confirms That Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Could Serve on Oversight Committees if GOP Win Midterms
On November 7, on the eve of the so-called red wave that's predicted by many Republicans as America goes into its midterm elections, GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy confirmed that Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene will be eligible to return to serving on oversight committees if elected and if the GOP win.
2022 Election: Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers in 2nd term bid against Tim Michels
Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers staked his bid Tuesday for a second term on his support for abortion rights and his status as the only check on the GOP in a state certain to be pivotal in the 2024 presidential race.
White House Pressed with Questions Regarding Hunter Biden
Center for Strategic & International Studies via CC Attribution 3.0. In a panel with Axios co-founder Mike Allen, two White House advisors were forced to fend off questions regarding possible investigations into Hunter Biden, Mediaite reports.
Comments / 0