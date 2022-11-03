The series of strikes hitting the Port of Liverpool in recent months has come to an end with the union and employer reaching a tentative agreement for workers. Peel Ports Group, which operates the port with Terminal Investments Limited, confirmed in a statement Tuesday it is “pleased” with the union-supported deal it reached. Unite the Union is expected to “fully recommend” the deal to members, the port operator said. A spokesperson for the union did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Sourcing Journal Tuesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, although both sides publicly aired a disconnect over proposed...

