Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
World Cup has 3 women set to referee matches in Qatar
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese referee Yoshimi Yamashita knows that being one of three women picked to officiate matches at the World Cup — the first time a woman will be in charge on the game's biggest stage — is not simply about soccer. Stephanie Frappart of France...
Post Register
Australia beats Slovakia to open Billie Jean King Cup
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Australia took an unassailable 2-0 lead against Slovakia on Tuesday in the first match of the Billie Jean King Cup in a strong start to its bid for a first title in 48 years in the biggest team event in women's tennis. Storm Sanders and...
Post Register
UEFA gathers European team to oppose Super League at meeting
GENEVA (AP) — Organizers of European soccer’s Super League project got the meeting they asked for Tuesday with UEFA’s president. They found many more opponents also waiting there to criticize them. The meeting was held amid secrecy at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, four months after the...
Strike On, Strike Off? Liverpool Port Dodges Bullet
The series of strikes hitting the Port of Liverpool in recent months has come to an end with the union and employer reaching a tentative agreement for workers. Peel Ports Group, which operates the port with Terminal Investments Limited, confirmed in a statement Tuesday it is “pleased” with the union-supported deal it reached. Unite the Union is expected to “fully recommend” the deal to members, the port operator said. A spokesperson for the union did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Sourcing Journal Tuesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, although both sides publicly aired a disconnect over proposed...
Post Register
Blatter says picking Qatar as World Cup host was a 'mistake'
GENEVA (AP) — Picking Qatar to host the World Cup was a mistake 12 years ago, FIFA’s president at the time Sepp Blatter said Tuesday, again citing a meeting between Nicolas Sarkozy and Michel Platini for swaying key votes. The 86-year-old Blatter spoke with the Swiss newspaper group...
Comments / 0