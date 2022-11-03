Read full article on original website
Falcons bowl-eligible with win over Kent State
Few saw it coming — that the Bowling Green State University football team would be in a three-way tie for first place in the Mid-American Conference East Division. The Falcons (5-4 overall, 4-1 MAC), Ohio (6-3, 4-1) and Buffalo (5-4, 4-1) are intertwined in that three-way tie, although Buffalo defeated Bowling Green, 38-7. There are three games remaining for each team.
Falcons open with road win over Bonnies, 77-61
ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. – The Bowling Green State University women’s basketball team opened the season by downing St. Bonaventure University, 77-61, on Monday at the Reilly Center. Elissa Brett scored a career-high 26 points, while Allison Day had 19 points in her Falcon debut. BGSU forced the Bonnies...
BGSU locks down Air Force in 62-58 win
In a battle of Falcons vs. Falcons, Bowling Green State University men’s basketball won its fifth straight home opener at the Stroh Center, downing the Air Force Academy Monday, 62-58. Air Force opened a quick 13-2 lead, but BGSU battled back, taking a 19-18 lead on a drive by...
Falcons log season-best attack percentage in three-set sweep over Akron
Bowling Green State University volleyball completed the weekend sweep over the Akron Zips with a three-set victory Saturday. The Falcons logged a season-best .364 attack percentage, registering a mark of .355 or better in each set of the match. The Falcons came back to win the first set in extra points before holding the Zips to 12 points in the second set and 16 in the third.
State-bound Perrysburg sweeps Highland
NORWALK — Perrysburg volleyball is heading to the Division I state final four after sweeping Medina Highland, 25-13, 25-20, 26-24, in a regional final Saturday at Norwalk High School. “It’s awesome,” said Perrysburg senior outside hitter Sara Pahl. “We’ve been working hard since this summer, in June. We put...
Final ‘In the Round’ speaker series event at BGSU takes place on Nov. 10
Highlighting the artistry, activism and presence of contemporary Native American artists, the final “In the Round” speaker series event at Bowling Green State University will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in Multipurpose Room of the Bowen-Thompson Student Union. The free and open to the public series...
In front of huge crowd, BG Council passes changes to anti-discrimination ordinance
A controversial ordinance protecting reproductive healthcare decisions and adding onto Bowling Green’s anti-discrimination law was adopted by council on Monday. A divided and passionate crowd of over 100 spoke both for and against the ordinance and amendments, which were spearheaded by Councilman Nick Rubando. The issue was first introduced last month and received its third and final reading on Monday.
VIDEO: After third reading, BG’s amendment to city’s anti-discrimination ordinance passes
Controversial amendments protecting reproductive healthcare decisions and adding onto Bowling Green’s anti-discrimination law were adopted by council on Monday. A divided and passionate crowd of over 100 spoke both for and against the amendments, which were introduced by Councilman Nick Rubando. The issue first introduced last month and received its third and final reading on Monday. The meeting was moving from the Bowling Green city building to the Wood County Job and Family Services, to accommodate the expected large crowd. (Video by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune)
Wood County Health Department conducts inspections
The Wood County Health Department spent much of its time inspecting establishments in the north end of the county during the middle of October. The following inspections were done Oct. 17. During a follow-up inspection, Papa John’s Pizza, 425 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses, which were...
Local Briefs
LIME CITY — The victim in the structure fire at the Titleist Club Apartments in Perrysburg Township was 47-year-old Justin Dotson. The male victim was the single fatality in the fire last Thursday night. The cause of death has not been released. The victim was taken to the Lucas County coroner for an autopsy and identification.
Applications due for Elmwood board of education vacancy
BLOOMDALE — There is a vacancy on the Elmwood Board of Education, due to the resignation of Brian King, and the remaining board members have 30 days to fill it. King, who is in his 17th year, resigned from the school board effective Friday due to moving out of the district, said board President Debbie Reynolds,
BG woman cited after dogs allegedly bit a jogger
A Bowling Green woman has been cited after her dogs allegedly bit a man. Bowling Green police officers were called to the 400 block of North Summit Street Friday at 10:20 a.m. for a report of a dog bite. Dispatched advised an ambulance was en route. Officers spoke with a...
Georgia woman indicted for allegedly causing crash on I-75 that injured 11-year-old
A Georgia woman has been indicted for vehicle assault after she allegedly was at fault for an Interstate 75 traffic crash that injured a child. A Wood County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Lania Shana Treadwell, 25, Decatur, Georgia, for aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony; two counts endangering children, one a fifth-degree felony and one a first-degree misdemeanor; possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, both minor misdemeanors; and two counts operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug or abuse or a combination of them/OVI, both first-degree misdemeanors.
‘Lot of history in these streets’: BG historic district could start with a street
The Historic Preservation Commission discussed a potential starting point for creating historic districts in Bowling Green. As the HPC discussed the creation of a Boomtown Historic District during the October meeting – one of the group’s strategic goals – member Will Roudebush said he’d sent around the idea to members about potentially designating historic districts by street – such as Wooster, Church, Court and others. He noted that in the city’s historic preservation ordinance, properties in a district must be contiguous. He said the idea may also interest property owners in getting their properties listed on the local historic register.
It’s a wrap for Rossford citizens academy
ROSSFORD — Policy changes and other goals were realized as the first Rossford Citizen’s Police Academy graduated 16 members of the public on Wednesday. “It was the human factor that we learned,” Joseph Baz, one of the students, said. “We humanized each other.”. Prior to the...
BG church offers free drive-thru dinner
A free drive-thru community meal hosted by First Christian Church of Bowling Green, 875 Haskins Road, will be held Friday from 5-6 p.m. This meal is offered to anyone who needs a meal. This month’s menu includes a sloppy Joe sandwich, vegetable, fruit cup and a cookie. The food...
Shop, eat at church holiday bazaar in Pemberville
PEMBERVILLE — Pemberville United Methodist Church, 205 Perry St/, is having the annual holiday bazaar on Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The canned items (in pint or quart jars) are the famous snippled beans, crystal pickles, beets, corn relish, dill and bread/butter pickles. All food items we sell are in plastic or Styrofoam carryout containers. Ready-to-go soups are snippled bean, vegetable beef, chili and chicken paprikash. Sandwiches (with buns) are beef, chicken, sloppy Joes and smoked sausage. Individual portions of homemade desserts are available, as well as Christmas items, walker bags, pumpkin rolls, homemade bakery including homemade pies, buckeyes and candy.
Wind causes power outage
Firefighters with the Bowling Green Fire Division and public utility workers remove a roof that was blown off Saturday at the electrical substation along Poe Road. Municipal Administrator Lori Tretter said that high winds hit the roof and the rubber membrane part rolled backed into the transformer, causing a widespread outage in the northwest part of the city. Crews from Bowling Green electric, fire and the public works division mobilized to get the roof removed and make the repairs, Tretter said. Power was restored before 6:30 p.m. Tretter also credited the Bowling Green Police Division dispatchers with managing a large call volume and the other emergency responses. (Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune)
Way library welcomes Sharona Muir for an author reading
PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library welcomes Sharona Muir, noted author of eco-fiction and professor of creative writing and English at Bowling Green State University, on Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. Muir will read selections from her prize-winning new novel, “Animal Truth and Other Stories.” After the reading, the audience is invited to ask questions and chat informally with the author.
Badge goes back to family: Elected officials hope to spur service in younger generation
ROSSFORD — The city has given the 3-year-old great-grandson of the late Fire Chief Larry Wojnar’s fire chief badge. Fire Chief Larry Wojnar served in the Rossford Fire Department for more than 37 years and his badge has been on display on the second floor of the Rossford fire department. He died in 1978.
