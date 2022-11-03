Read full article on original website
Take a Storybook Walk at Grounds for Thought
The Wood County District Public Library encourages families to read and enjoy a new Storybook Walk installed at Grounds for Thought. The picture book “My Week” by Will Santino is hanging along the back hallway wall. It invites readers to further explore the murals just outside by Gordan Ricketts, featuring the artwork of Will Santino, who grew up in Bowling Green, hanging out and creating at both the public library and the coffee shop.
Final ‘In the Round’ speaker series event at BGSU takes place on Nov. 10
Highlighting the artistry, activism and presence of contemporary Native American artists, the final “In the Round” speaker series event at Bowling Green State University will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in Multipurpose Room of the Bowen-Thompson Student Union. The free and open to the public series...
BGMS’s Novinsky wins Portage Lions Club peace poster contest
Kiera Novinsky’s artwork was selected as the winner of the Portage Lion’s Club Peace Poster contest for 2022. The runner-up was Cole Oberlander. Both are students in Cindy Marso’s art class at Bowling Green Middle School. Approximately 25 students participated in this year’s contest. Students could use...
In front of huge crowd, BG Council passes changes to anti-discrimination ordinance
A controversial ordinance protecting reproductive healthcare decisions and adding onto Bowling Green’s anti-discrimination law was adopted by council on Monday. A divided and passionate crowd of over 100 spoke both for and against the ordinance and amendments, which were spearheaded by Councilman Nick Rubando. The issue was first introduced last month and received its third and final reading on Monday.
Local Briefs
LIME CITY — The victim in the structure fire at the Titleist Club Apartments in Perrysburg Township was 47-year-old Justin Dotson. The male victim was the single fatality in the fire last Thursday night. The cause of death has not been released. The victim was taken to the Lucas County coroner for an autopsy and identification.
VIDEO: After third reading, BG’s amendment to city’s anti-discrimination ordinance passes
Controversial amendments protecting reproductive healthcare decisions and adding onto Bowling Green’s anti-discrimination law were adopted by council on Monday. A divided and passionate crowd of over 100 spoke both for and against the amendments, which were introduced by Councilman Nick Rubando. The issue first introduced last month and received its third and final reading on Monday. The meeting was moving from the Bowling Green city building to the Wood County Job and Family Services, to accommodate the expected large crowd. (Video by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune)
BGSU locks down Air Force in 62-58 win
In a battle of Falcons vs. Falcons, Bowling Green State University men’s basketball won its fifth straight home opener at the Stroh Center, downing the Air Force Academy Monday, 62-58. Air Force opened a quick 13-2 lead, but BGSU battled back, taking a 19-18 lead on a drive by...
Clark, Novinsky finish in upper division at state
OBETZ, Ohio — Perrysburg sophomore Anthony Clark finished 38th in 16:18.8 and Bowling Green junior Aidan Novinsky was 68th out of 178 runners at the Division I state boys cross country meet Saturday. At Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park, Hilliard Davidson senior Connor Ackley won the individual state championship...
Wood County Health Department conducts inspections
The Wood County Health Department spent much of its time inspecting establishments in the north end of the county during the middle of October. The following inspections were done Oct. 17. During a follow-up inspection, Papa John’s Pizza, 425 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses, which were...
‘Lot of history in these streets’: BG historic district could start with a street
The Historic Preservation Commission discussed a potential starting point for creating historic districts in Bowling Green. As the HPC discussed the creation of a Boomtown Historic District during the October meeting – one of the group’s strategic goals – member Will Roudebush said he’d sent around the idea to members about potentially designating historic districts by street – such as Wooster, Church, Court and others. He noted that in the city’s historic preservation ordinance, properties in a district must be contiguous. He said the idea may also interest property owners in getting their properties listed on the local historic register.
Reel Art Screening of ‘Seven Men From Now’ at Way Public Library
PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library’s Reel Art International and Art Film Series continues on Nov. 18 at 7 p.m., with a showing of the “American film Seven Men From Now.”. The 1956 American Western film “Seven Men from Now” was directed by Budd Boetticher and starred Randolph Scott, Gail Russell and Lee Marvin. A former sheriff blames himself for his wife’s death during a Wells Fargo robbery and vows to track down and kill the seven men responsible.
Falcons bowl-eligible with win over Kent State
Few saw it coming — that the Bowling Green State University football team would be in a three-way tie for first place in the Mid-American Conference East Division. The Falcons (5-4 overall, 4-1 MAC), Ohio (6-3, 4-1) and Buffalo (5-4, 4-1) are intertwined in that three-way tie, although Buffalo defeated Bowling Green, 38-7. There are three games remaining for each team.
Perrysburg girls finish 4th at state meet
OBETZ, Ohio — Perrysburg girls cross country was unable to defend its Division I state championship from last year, but a fourth-place finish is the second best in school history. Out of 20 teams qualifying for the meet Saturday at Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park, Mason won the team...
Way library welcomes Sharona Muir for an author reading
PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library welcomes Sharona Muir, noted author of eco-fiction and professor of creative writing and English at Bowling Green State University, on Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. Muir will read selections from her prize-winning new novel, “Animal Truth and Other Stories.” After the reading, the audience is invited to ask questions and chat informally with the author.
BG woman cited after dogs allegedly bit a jogger
A Bowling Green woman has been cited after her dogs allegedly bit a man. Bowling Green police officers were called to the 400 block of North Summit Street Friday at 10:20 a.m. for a report of a dog bite. Dispatched advised an ambulance was en route. Officers spoke with a...
Perrysburg Schools invites public to apply for strategic planning committee
PERRYSBURG — At its Oct. 4 board of education meeting, Perrysburg Schools announced plans to create a Strategic Planning Committee. The mission of the SPC is to renew, build upon, expand and rethink initiatives from the current plan as well as outline new directions. An inclusive and highly effective...
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Holiday Outreach Project begins
The role of grandma and grandpa is different for every grandparent. While some grandparents may see their grandchildren on a limited basis, others see them more frequently, and many are now raising their grandchildren. Raising grandchildren later in life often brings challenges. As the holiday season approaches, children look forward...
Applications due for Elmwood board of education vacancy
BLOOMDALE — There is a vacancy on the Elmwood Board of Education, due to the resignation of Brian King, and the remaining board members have 30 days to fill it. King, who is in his 17th year, resigned from the school board effective Friday due to moving out of the district, said board President Debbie Reynolds,
Falcons log season-best attack percentage in three-set sweep over Akron
Bowling Green State University volleyball completed the weekend sweep over the Akron Zips with a three-set victory Saturday. The Falcons logged a season-best .364 attack percentage, registering a mark of .355 or better in each set of the match. The Falcons came back to win the first set in extra points before holding the Zips to 12 points in the second set and 16 in the third.
Wood County Community Health Center offers Preventative Care Incentive Program
Wood County Community Health Center is offering a preventative care incentive program. Preventative health screenings are important to maintain or improve a person’s quality of life and prevent disability and even premature death. Theses screenings can help the patient’s medical provider to recognize any early stage health changes and use available treatments to improve longevity and quality of life.
