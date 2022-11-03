Read full article on original website
Jeffrey Busby
4d ago
90% of Texas households have guns. If anythang happens there will be a lot of families protected
Valerie
4d ago
thank goodness. with all these armed men showing up by voting places it was smart to close schools
bob@baker
5d ago
Yep, right wing terrorists might attack again if they don’t get their way.
fortworthreport.org
Teachers in North Texas are some of the best paid, but union says more work needed
Without any experience and a bachelor’s degree, a first-year teacher in Fort Worth ISD will make $60,000, which puts the district in sixth place in Tarrant County for first-year teacher pay. The highest pay for a first-year teacher with a four-year degree in Tarrant County can be found at...
tcu360.com
TCU students share their opinions on voting in the midterm elections
TCU students shared their thoughts about voting in the Texas midterm elections, taking place on Nov. 8. Some participated in early voting while others plan to vote on election day. Sophomore political science major Angel Solis emphasized the importance of voting. “I believe that it’s important to let your voice...
Which Central Texas schools are closed on Election Day?
Election Day is this Tuesday, and a handful of Central Texas school districts have canceled classes for the day.
North Texas hospitals are overwhelmed with RSV cases
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The early surge of RSV is continuing to fill hospital beds in North Texas. Emergency rooms and urgent care facilities across the metroplex are overwhelmed with children with the respiratory illness. "If you look at it compared to last year, we're about four times as many positive tests as we had last year at this time," said Dr. Jeffrey Kahn, chief of infectious diseases at Children's Health. According to the Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council, 94.5% of pediatric beds in Trauma Service E – which covers 19 counties in North Texas, including Dallas and Tarrant – are occupied right...
These 20 Churches Supported Political Candidates. Experts Say They Violated Federal Law.
Churches aren’t supposed to endorse political candidates, according to IRS rules. Across the country, churches appear to be doing so anyway.
Mansfield ISD investigates student-circulated photo with racist depictions
The Mansfield school district says it’s investigating a racist photo that’s been circulating among students. Apparently made around Halloween, the picture has been shared among students on their social media accounts.
Professor settles lawsuit with college called 'epicenter of censorship in Texas'
Collin College, a Dallas area public institution, agreed to reinstate Suzanne Jones on a $230,000 teaching contract and to pay $145,000 in attorneys’ fees.
KXAN
Texas single mom could be evicted from apartment complex for medical marijuana
TEMPLE, Texas (Nexstar) — A Texas single mom is in the process of being evicted from her apartment complex for possessing medical marijuana, which is legal in the state through Texas’ Compassionate Use Program. “Here’s another complaint that I have, and that’s what started all this,” said Candace...
349,881 Pounds Of Peanut Butter Collected For The North Texas Food Bank
The North Texas Food Bank collected a record-breaking 349,881 pounds of peanut butter during the annual Spread The Hope Peanut Butter Drive. This year was the ninth time North Texas has participated in the collection of food. Plano Magazine reported the amount raised was 1,902 pounds more than last year....
Governor Greg Abbott Visits Bishop T.D. Jakes at The Potter's House
Governor Abbott and Bishop T.D. JakesScreenshot from Twitter. Governor Greg Abbott has spent some time recently in north Texas campaigning as he seeks his third re-election in office. Abbott is facing Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke who is trying to unseat the Republican governor.
McKinney Looking To Become The Home Of DFW’s Third Commercial Airport
On November 9, 2022, McKinney’s airport bond committee will hold its third meeting to explore the possibility of adding commercial services to the McKinney National Airport. Currently, the airport is primarily used for cargo jets and private planes, but, as previously reported by Local Profile, the city hopes to become the home of DFW’s third commercial airport.
29 Kids Have Disappeared In Texas Since October 1st, 2022
Being a father myself, I can only imagine the pain and longing associated with your child going missing. According to the Texas Center For The Missing, there were 46,581 missing person reports filed in 2021. Out of those missing reports, 33,774 were children. Every one of those represents an entire...
Q&A With Local Politicians: Chris Claytor
The election has begun. Voters deserve to know who their candidates are and what they represent. Up until November 8, Local Profile will publish Q&A with politicians running for this year’s election. What position are you running for and why?. U.S. Representative for Texas Congressional District 3. What policies...
Two Fatalities Confirmed Following Deadly Texas Tornadoes
At least 18 tornadoes ripped through the south-central region of the country this weekend. These deadly weather systems left two dead and dozens injured as they ripped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma, leaving devastation in their wake in areas throughout both south-central US states. According to reports, at least...
Veterans Day In Collin County
Collin County is getting ready to honor veteran and active-duty personnel the whole week. Take a look at all the parades, concerts and ceremonies the community has prepared for our brave heroes. Plano Flags of Honor. When: November 5 through 12, 2022 | See the full schedule. Where: Oak Point...
Early voting numbers in North Texas' 4 largest counties fall further behind 2018 results
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The number of people voting in the four largest counties in North Texas has plummeted from four years ago.Some political analysts and campaigns predicted a record turnout for the midterm election this year, but early voting started slowly and it hasn't bounced back as some party leaders thought it would.During the last midterm election in 2018, there were 1,226,924 who cast their ballots during the first ten days in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, and Denton counties.But this year, only 972,452 residents in those same four counties cast their ballots during the first ten days of early voting, a...
Top 10 most wanted woman in Collin County arrested, officials say
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A Texas woman who was on the Collin County Sheriff's Office "Top 10 Most Wanted" list has been arrested, officials said Tuesday. The Collin County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said Susan O'Connor was pulled over by the Missouri State Highway Patrol for speeding on Oct. 28.
Major supermarket chain opens another new location in Texas
A major supermarket chain just opened another new location in Texas, and local shoppers couldn't be happier. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, the popular Texas-based grocery store chain H-E-B opened another new grocery store in Plano, Texas.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Grapevine
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. HARVEY, RACHEL ANN; W/F; POB: MINNESOTA; AGE: 42; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE...
WFAA
'We just are not seeing it': Where are the voters in Texas?
DALLAS — For our early release episode of Y’all-itics, just days before the election, we talked with elections administrators across the state to check the climate in their counties, early voting turnout and whether they’re expecting election day to turn into a long night for all of us.
