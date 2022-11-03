ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 9

Jeffrey Busby
4d ago

90% of Texas households have guns. If anythang happens there will be a lot of families protected

Reply(1)
6
Valerie
4d ago

thank goodness. with all these armed men showing up by voting places it was smart to close schools

Reply
4
bob@baker
5d ago

Yep, right wing terrorists might attack again if they don’t get their way.

Reply(3)
10
tcu360.com

TCU students share their opinions on voting in the midterm elections

TCU students shared their thoughts about voting in the Texas midterm elections, taking place on Nov. 8. Some participated in early voting while others plan to vote on election day. Sophomore political science major Angel Solis emphasized the importance of voting. “I believe that it’s important to let your voice...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas hospitals are overwhelmed with RSV cases

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The early surge of RSV is continuing to fill hospital beds in North Texas.  Emergency rooms and urgent care facilities across the metroplex are overwhelmed with children with the respiratory illness. "If you look at it compared to last year, we're about four times as many positive tests as we had last year at this time," said Dr. Jeffrey Kahn, chief of infectious diseases at Children's Health. According to the Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council, 94.5% of pediatric beds in Trauma Service E – which covers 19 counties in North Texas, including Dallas and Tarrant – are occupied right...
FORT WORTH, TX
Local Profile

McKinney Looking To Become The Home Of DFW’s Third Commercial Airport

On November 9, 2022, McKinney’s airport bond committee will hold its third meeting to explore the possibility of adding commercial services to the McKinney National Airport. Currently, the airport is primarily used for cargo jets and private planes, but, as previously reported by Local Profile, the city hopes to become the home of DFW’s third commercial airport.
MCKINNEY, TX
K-Fox 95.5

29 Kids Have Disappeared In Texas Since October 1st, 2022

Being a father myself, I can only imagine the pain and longing associated with your child going missing. According to the Texas Center For The Missing, there were 46,581 missing person reports filed in 2021. Out of those missing reports, 33,774 were children. Every one of those represents an entire...
TEXAS STATE
Local Profile

Q&A With Local Politicians: Chris Claytor

The election has begun. Voters deserve to know who their candidates are and what they represent. Up until November 8, Local Profile will publish Q&A with politicians running for this year’s election. What position are you running for and why?. U.S. Representative for Texas Congressional District 3. What policies...
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

Two Fatalities Confirmed Following Deadly Texas Tornadoes

At least 18 tornadoes ripped through the south-central region of the country this weekend. These deadly weather systems left two dead and dozens injured as they ripped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma, leaving devastation in their wake in areas throughout both south-central US states. According to reports, at least...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Local Profile

Veterans Day In Collin County

Collin County is getting ready to honor veteran and active-duty personnel the whole week. Take a look at all the parades, concerts and ceremonies the community has prepared for our brave heroes. Plano Flags of Honor. When: November 5 through 12, 2022 | See the full schedule. Where: Oak Point...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Early voting numbers in North Texas' 4 largest counties fall further behind 2018 results

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The number of people voting in the four largest counties in North Texas has plummeted from four years ago.Some political analysts and campaigns predicted a record turnout for the midterm election this year, but early voting started slowly and it hasn't bounced back as some party leaders thought it would.During the last midterm election in 2018, there were 1,226,924 who cast their ballots during the first ten days in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, and Denton counties.But this year, only 972,452 residents in those same four counties cast their ballots during the first ten days of early voting, a...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Grapevine

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. HARVEY, RACHEL ANN; W/F; POB: MINNESOTA; AGE: 42; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE...
GRAPEVINE, TX
WFAA

'We just are not seeing it': Where are the voters in Texas?

DALLAS — For our early release episode of Y’all-itics, just days before the election, we talked with elections administrators across the state to check the climate in their counties, early voting turnout and whether they’re expecting election day to turn into a long night for all of us.
TEXAS STATE
