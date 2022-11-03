ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Commanders Injury Report: LB Cole Holcomb, RB J.D. McKissic OUT Against Vikings?

By David Harrison
Commander Country
Commander Country
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S8aaj_0ixa0NOW00

A look into the practice availability for key Washington Commanders players ahead of this weekend's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders enter Week 9 riding a three-game winning streak, but open as three-and-a-half point underdogs to the visiting Minnesota Vikings.

More than in their wins over the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, and Indianapolis Colts, this weekend feels like a contest Washington will need to be at their best to win.

In order to be at their best, they'll need as many difference makers available as they can get, making this week's injury report all the more important to keep an eye on.

THURSDAY'S PRACTICE REPORT

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring)

LB Cole Holcomb (foot)

LB David Mayo (hamstring)

RB J.D. McKissic (neck)

LIMITED PARTICIPANT

TE Logan Thomas (calf)

*DE Shaka Toney (calf)

FULL PARTICIPANT

TE Cole Turner (concussion)

DT Jonathan Allen (knee)

C Tyler Larsen (back)

*New Addition

Upgrade from Wednesday

Defeating the Vikings this weekend would put the Commanders on a four-game winning streak with a Monday Night Football date with the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10.

While the players and coaches certainly can't afford to look too far ahead, we can, and that thought alone makes this weekend's game even more exciting.

Sure, it's Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins' return to FedEx Field for the first time since leaving Washington.

And yeah, both quarterback Taylor Heinicke and offensive coordinator Scott Turner have ties to the visiting organization.

But the real story here is the winning streak, the opportunity to extend it, and how much that impacts the NFC East schedule next weekend if the Commanders pull it off.

You can follow David Harrison on Twitter @DHarrison82 .

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here .

Follow Commander Country on Twitter .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Sideline Blowup Video Is Going Viral

It's been another rough day at the office for Aaron Rodgers & co. The Green Bay Packers are currently struggling against the Detroit Lions as they try to snap their four-game losing streak. The Packers had multiple chances to take the lead during the first quarter before Rodgers threw two red-zone interceptions.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Clarion Ledger

Jackson State football assistant coach Mike Zimmer's son Mike dies at 38

Loyalty, friendship and family mean a lot to Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders. On Tuesday, Sanders was in Dallas, attending the funeral of Adam Zimmer, who passed away on Oct. 31, at age 38. Zimmer is the son of Jackson State football analyst Mike Zimmer. Adam Zimmer was working as an analyst for the Cincinnati Bengals this season and lived in Mendota Heights, Minnesota, at the time of his death, per the Star Tribune. ...
JACKSON, MS
Commander Country

Commander Country

Washington, DC
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Washington Commanders

 https://www.si.com/nfl/commanders

Comments / 0

Community Policy