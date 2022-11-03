Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Henry County Daily Herald
Covington girl born 11-11-2011, gets ready to turn 11 on 11-11-2022
COVINGTON — Eleven years ago, she made headlines. Rebecca Charlotte Antonion was born the 11th child to Christina and Aleck Antonion on the 11th day of the 11th month in the year 2011. The story of her birth at Rockdale Medical Center was featured in the Rockdale Citizen at the time. This month, she turns 11, and while all those 11’s are attention grabbers, the young Miss Antonion is not. This smart, polite, studious Covington home-schooler prefers staying out of the spotlight. She is shy and speaks softly during an interview, saying her favorite past-time is reading.
Multiple students injured when car crashes into elementary school classroom in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Several students were injured after a car crashed into an elementary school classroom at Ivy Prep Academy in DeKalb County on Monday morning. DeKalb Fire and Rescue Department said four people were injured, including three children and the driver. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News App for...
henrycountytimes.com
Henry County As It Was
In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
Clayton Commission holding meeting Tuesday on emergency rental assistance
The Clayton County Commission has scheduled a special called meeting for Tuesday to discuss emergency rental assistance ...
Henry County Daily Herald
Five Henry County football teams prepping for playoffs
Five Henry County football teams open the Georgia High School Association state playoffs this week. Two of those five, Dutchtown and Stockbridge, won region championships and earned home games for the first round, as did Eagle’s Landing Christian as a No. 2 seed. Meanwhile, Ola and Hampton kick off the postseason with road games.
A 55 mph school zone? That's the case in Coweta County
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Hundreds of private school parents in Coweta County are sounding the alarm about a school zone that posts a speed limit way over the standard 25 mph. No one at Trinity Christian School in Sharpsburg can make sense of a 55 mph school zone. Many of the staff and parents have hounded officials before, but nothing has happened.
Henry County Daily Herald
University of Georgia sets date for Vince Dooley's public Celebration of Life Service
The University of Georgia Athletic Association will hold a Celebration of Life Service for former head football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley, it was announced Monday. The event is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. inside Stegeman Coliseum.
Teenage Carroll County girl who vanished in June found alive 5 months later
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A teenage girl who disappeared nearly five months ago has been found safe. Deputies say Kaylee Jones, 16, disappeared on June 14 near Whooping Creek Church Road in Carrollton. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. They say that she has since...
fox5atlanta.com
FOX 5 I-Team: Convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill files to receive retirement benefits
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill has notified the Sheriffs' Retirement Fund of Georgia he wants to begin receiving his retirement benefits, FOX 5 News has learned. The Georgia Sheriffs' Association tells FOX 5 I-Team reporter Randy Travis that Hill is eligible for $170 a month...
Man accused of public indecency at Dollar Tree in Henry County, police say
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — Henry County police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man accused of public indecency at a Henry County Dollar Tree. On Aug. 19, at around 9:30 p.m., a man wearing long black sleeves is accused of committing public indecency while at the Dollar Tree located at 2824 East Atlanta Road, in Ellenwood.
fox5atlanta.com
Sentencing date set for convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill now knows when he will learn his sentence following his federal conviction last week. Hill will face a federal judge on February 28, 2023, for a sentencing hearing. Hill could face years in federal custody under the complex sentencing guidelines.
Amendment 2 on the Georgia ballot | What is it and what does it do?
GEORGIA, USA — An item on Tuesday's ballot could help victims of natural disasters move forward. It's been over a year and a half after a tornado tore through Newnan. Families are still feeling the damage of the disaster as they rebuild their houses. Dean Jackson and his family...
cobbcountycourier.com
COVID in Cobb County and statewide: from the November 2, 2022 report
The Georgia Department of Public Health reports on the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday November 2, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office looking for man they say is connected to murder
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say is connected to a murder that happened on Friday. Police said Harold Dakers, 34, was last seen in Villa Rica, Georgia. Deputies did not release any information about the incident that Dakers...
Alpharetta to decide fate of North Point Mall Monday
Alpharetta will decide on the proposed redevelopment of North Point Mall during a Monday meeting....
thechampionnewspaper.com
DeKalb teams set for high school football playoffs
DeKalb will be represented by nine teams in the GHSA high school football playoffs which begin at stadiums around the state on Nov. 11. Arabia Mountain, Cedar Grove, Chamblee, Columbia, Stephenson, and Tucker high schools will represent DeKalb County School District (DCSD); other DeKalb County high schools in the playoffs include Decatur, Marist, and St. Pius X Catholic.
Henry County Daily Herald
Jimmy Ellis, president and CEO of Jim Ellis Automotive Group, dies at 67
James “Jimmy” Edward Ellis of Suwanee, who was president and chief executive officer of Jim Ellis Automotive Group, has died at the age of 67. According to his obituary, Ellis died at Wellstar North Fulton Hospital on Nov. 5 surrounded by his family. 14 years later, the effects...
Police investigating apparent stabbing at Morrow High School
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police with Clayton County Schools are investigating an apparent stabbing of a student at an area school. The school system said there was an incident here at Morrow High School Friday afternoon and its police department is investigating what happened. Channel 2 Action News received...
