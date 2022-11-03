ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
Henry County Daily Herald

Covington girl born 11-11-2011, gets ready to turn 11 on 11-11-2022

COVINGTON — Eleven years ago, she made headlines. Rebecca Charlotte Antonion was born the 11th child to Christina and Aleck Antonion on the 11th day of the 11th month in the year 2011. The story of her birth at Rockdale Medical Center was featured in the Rockdale Citizen at the time. This month, she turns 11, and while all those 11’s are attention grabbers, the young Miss Antonion is not. This smart, polite, studious Covington home-schooler prefers staying out of the spotlight. She is shy and speaks softly during an interview, saying her favorite past-time is reading.
COVINGTON, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Henry County As It Was

In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Five Henry County football teams prepping for playoffs

Five Henry County football teams open the Georgia High School Association state playoffs this week. Two of those five, Dutchtown and Stockbridge, won region championships and earned home games for the first round, as did Eagle’s Landing Christian as a No. 2 seed. Meanwhile, Ola and Hampton kick off the postseason with road games.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
11Alive

A 55 mph school zone? That's the case in Coweta County

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Hundreds of private school parents in Coweta County are sounding the alarm about a school zone that posts a speed limit way over the standard 25 mph. No one at Trinity Christian School in Sharpsburg can make sense of a 55 mph school zone. Many of the staff and parents have hounded officials before, but nothing has happened.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Police activity spotted at Morrow High School following 'incident'

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police activity was spotted at Morrow High School in Clayton County Friday afternoon. 11Alive crews were at the scene and saw several patrol cars. Clayton County Public Schools said in a statement that it's aware of an "incident" that took place at the high school. The school district said the CCPS Police Department is currently investigating what happened.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Sentencing date set for convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill now knows when he will learn his sentence following his federal conviction last week. Hill will face a federal judge on February 28, 2023, for a sentencing hearing. Hill could face years in federal custody under the complex sentencing guidelines.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

COVID in Cobb County and statewide: from the November 2, 2022 report

The Georgia Department of Public Health reports on the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday November 2, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
COBB COUNTY, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

DeKalb teams set for high school football playoffs

DeKalb will be represented by nine teams in the GHSA high school football playoffs which begin at stadiums around the state on Nov. 11. Arabia Mountain, Cedar Grove, Chamblee, Columbia, Stephenson, and Tucker high schools will represent DeKalb County School District (DCSD); other DeKalb County high schools in the playoffs include Decatur, Marist, and St. Pius X Catholic.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Jimmy Ellis, president and CEO of Jim Ellis Automotive Group, dies at 67

James “Jimmy” Edward Ellis of Suwanee, who was president and chief executive officer of Jim Ellis Automotive Group, has died at the age of 67. According to his obituary, Ellis died at Wellstar North Fulton Hospital on Nov. 5 surrounded by his family. 14 years later, the effects...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police investigating apparent stabbing at Morrow High School

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police with Clayton County Schools are investigating an apparent stabbing of a student at an area school. The school system said there was an incident here at Morrow High School Friday afternoon and its police department is investigating what happened. Channel 2 Action News received...

Comments / 0

Community Policy