Gospel Fest is less than a week away
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mark your calendars, Gospel Fest is less than a week away. Texas A&M’s Voices of Praise will host the 38th annual Gospel Fest, an evening filled with praise and worship. Throughout the day there will be church services, Christian education classes, and lunch. The evening...
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley host Dia De Los Muertos Festival
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Brazos valley celebrated and remembered loved ones that had passed in their community with a Dia De Los Muertos Festival on Saturday. The club’s parking lot was full of vendors, food trucks, and bounce houses for everyone to enjoy....
Treat of the Day: 25th anniversary of the dedication of the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University celebrated the 25th anniversary of the dedication of the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum on Sunday. On a “beautiful Aggie day,” President George H. W. Bush dedicated the library to the American people, saying he hoped the archives within would “make deeper our appreciation for the blessings of freedom and democracy, and make stronger our devotion to them.”
16 Aggie-owned companies in Brazos County make Aggie 100 list
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A record number of Aggie-owned businesses across the Brazos Valley were recognized Friday night for being among the fastest-growing companies owned or led by graduates of Texas A&M. The list, called The Aggie 100, was revealed Friday night at Kyle Field to honor the 100 fastest–growing Aggie companies.
Honoring fallen soldiers at Aggie Field of Honor
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Just before Veteran’s Day on Nov.11, volunteers and Sojourners placed more than 230 flags at the Aggie Field of Honor. Dozens of people gathered at the Aggie Field of Honor to pay their respects to our fallen soldiers on Sunday afternoon. Its an event that has a mission of acknowledging those who risked their lives for our country. There was a specific list of fallen soldiers given to all volunteers so they could put flags aside their grave.
O’Rourke to visit Texas A&M Monday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will be speaking at Texas A&M Monday ahead of election day on Nov. 8. The Get Out the Vote Rally will be at noon Monday on campus.
Get a head start on your future career
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Electricians are in demand in the Brazos Valley and with this pre-apprenticeship class, you can earn while you learn. Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley has been awarded a new grant by the Texas Workforce Commission to start a pre-apprenticeship class for the electrical trade, and they’re partnering with Blinn College make it happen.
Flu, RSV cases on the rise nationwide
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Doctors are blaming a combination of RSV and Flu cases for hospitals filling up nationwide. Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth says it is full across the board due to a surge in these illnesses. Right now, flu hospitalizations are at a 10 year high. Respiratory...
It may be November, but two tropical systems are about to form in the Atlantic
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The clock is ticking down with just 24 days left in the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The calendar may be dwindling but the tropical waters are still plenty warm to develop tropical systems. As of Sunday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center was monitoring two areas of interest with a high chance of strengthening into a tropical or sub-tropical system before mid-week. Here is the latest from the agency:
IL Texas closing local campuses Monday to celebrate Astros’ win
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Houston Astros will have a three-mile championship parade on Monday in Houston beginning at noon. To give students the chance to experience the celebration in person, Houston ISD and other Houston-area school districts announced all classes were canceled on Monday. International Leadership of Texas...
Bryan police looking at home security camera clips in hunt for attacker
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department continues to search for a man who attacked and sexually assaulted two people this past weekend in an area north of Northgate between Texas Avenue and Wellborn Road. Only a vague description of the suspect has been provided but homeowners are coming...
The cold front Friday night brought rain, but not enough to alleviate drought conditions.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The cold front that blew through the Brazos Valley Friday night provided widespread rain to most. Yet, the rain was not enough to completely fix drought conditions in the Brazos Valley. Most of the region saw close to half an inch of rain. There were also...
Five Brazos Valley teams ranked in final DCTF rankings
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their rankings after the final week of the high school regular season and five teams from the Brazos Valley made it. In Class 5A Division I, College Station stays at No. 10 following a 42-14 win over Pflugerville Hendrickson. The Cougars...
Tips for keeping your kids safe in the back seat
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Passenger Safety Project at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service works to reduce deaths and injuries from motor vehicle crashes by increasing the use of child restraints and safety belts. The project’s emphasis is on increasing the correct use of child safety seats across Texas.
Subtropical Storm Nicole forms near the Bahamas
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Though we’re walking into the second week of November, the tropics remain active, and Nicole is our newest named storm. Subtropical Storm Nicole was named in the 3am Monday update from the National Hurricane Center as they found data that supports strong enough wind with the system.
O’Rourke visits colleges day before election to seek ‘undercounted vote’
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Just one day left of campaigning for Beto O’Rourke who has had his eye on being elected Governor. A big focus for O’Rourke before election day was young voters. This prompted O’Rourke to make stops at Texas A&M and Texas State University to meet with students.
Monday Night Weather Update 11/7
Brazos County lifts Burn Ban
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County is the latest to lift its ban on open burning, effective immediately. Though not enough to bust the drought, the past couple rounds of beneficial rain have substantially lowered fire danger concerns for now. Only Austin and Walker counties are under burn bans at...
C.C. Creations works through the night to make Astros Championship Shirts
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After the final out in the World Series, the work began at C.C. Creations, making thousands of officially licensed Astros championship shirts. The warehouse in Bryan was buzzing with workers hours after the game ended to meet the needs of fans wanting to celebrate the win with the same shirts the players wore immediately after the game ended.
Police investigating rollover crash in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a crash Sunday afternoon along the frontage road of Highway 6. It happened around 4 p.m. on the northbound frontage road of SH 6 at Southwest Parkway. All lanes on the northbound frontage road are closed at this time. Drivers...
