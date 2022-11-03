ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Colorado 7-year-old nominated to meet favorite NFL team Buccaneers

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lFjfV_0ixa013n00

Colorado 7-year-old nominated to meet favorite NFL team Buccaneers 01:57

The crowds roared. Cheerleaders cheered, and classmates, faculty and staff screamed 7-year-old Dorian's name as Thimmig Elementary School kicked off his very special journey to Tampa Bay, Florida on Thursday.

CBS

Dorian has a genetic disease that affects his central nervous system, but at 7 years old, he has already outlived his doctor's life expectancy. Now, he will get the all-star treatment to go meet some professional all-stars — the Tampa Bay Buccaneers football team.

Dorian's classmates described him as someone who brings joy to everyone, is a great friend, a great student and a huge football fan.

His favorite player? Bucs quarterback Tom Brady.

Dorian will have the chance to meet Brady as well as the rest of the Buccaneers after being nominated for the honor by Children's Hospital Colorado in Denver.

His family says they are grateful for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Dorian left Thimmig in style in a limousine with his family. He's going to the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Aurora to stay the night and then straight to Tampa in the morning.

The morning he wakes up in Tampa, Dorian will go watch the Bucs practice and then watch the week 9 regular season game against the LA Rams in person during the weekend.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead

Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
CBS Denver

Peter McNab, longtime NHL forward and Avs broadcaster, dies at 70

Peter McNab, the longtime NHL forward who became a familiar voice of the Colorado Avalanche as a broadcaster, died Sunday. He was 70. The Avalanche, in a joint statement with Altitude TV, announced h is death on social media. McNab released in late summer of 2021 that he was battling cancer, but in February he said that it was in remission. McNab was part of the broadcast team when the Avalanche captured their third Stanley Cup last June over Tampa Bay. The charismatic McNab saw and experienced just about every step of the journey since the Avalanche arrived in Denver...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver's mobile voting unit will be at Empower Field at Mile High on Sat.

Voters in Denver can cast their ballots, drop them off or register to vote at the Denver Elections Division Mobile Voting Unit for one more day this weekend. Elections officials will be at Empower Field at Mile High once again on Saturday. The Broncos have partnered with the Denver Elections Division to host their Mobile Voting Unit for a second day on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Parking Lot J at Empower Field at Mile High.   Elections officials will also be able to help with election inquiries like registration status and registering to vote. "It's important that we exercise...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
81K+
Followers
29K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy