Colorado 7-year-old nominated to meet favorite NFL team Buccaneers

The crowds roared. Cheerleaders cheered, and classmates, faculty and staff screamed 7-year-old Dorian's name as Thimmig Elementary School kicked off his very special journey to Tampa Bay, Florida on Thursday.

Dorian has a genetic disease that affects his central nervous system, but at 7 years old, he has already outlived his doctor's life expectancy. Now, he will get the all-star treatment to go meet some professional all-stars — the Tampa Bay Buccaneers football team.

Dorian's classmates described him as someone who brings joy to everyone, is a great friend, a great student and a huge football fan.

His favorite player? Bucs quarterback Tom Brady.

Dorian will have the chance to meet Brady as well as the rest of the Buccaneers after being nominated for the honor by Children's Hospital Colorado in Denver.

His family says they are grateful for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Dorian left Thimmig in style in a limousine with his family. He's going to the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Aurora to stay the night and then straight to Tampa in the morning.

The morning he wakes up in Tampa, Dorian will go watch the Bucs practice and then watch the week 9 regular season game against the LA Rams in person during the weekend.