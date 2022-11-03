Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major supermarket chain opens another new location in TexasKristen WaltersPlano, TX
The richest woman in Dallas donated $55 million this weekAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Wife takes up dancing 5 hours a day to avoid husband: "Keeps me calm"Amy ChristieDallas, TX
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Makes Big Donations to Local GOP CandidatesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Supreme Court Denies Former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger's Appeal in Murder CaseLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
New residential high-rise will overlook 75 near Uptown Dallas and Knox
A residential high-rise has broken ground off US-75 between Uptown and Knox-Henderson, that's a collaboration between a Dallas developer and a Japanese real estate company.Called The Oliver, it'll be a 19-story apartment building with 351 units, located within a bigger development called The Central, on the northeast corner of US-75 and Haskell Avenue in the space best known as the former site of the Leaning Tower.According to a release, it'll open in 2025.In bullet form:The Central is a huge 27-acre complex from De La Vega Development with office, residential, and retail.The Oliver is one part of the Central and is...
Crafty cafe brings in veteran chef for new opening near Galleria Dallas
A popular breakfast-and-lunch cafe in Frisco is about to get a bigger sibling: The Nest Cafe, known for its waffles, benedicts, and careful coffee program, will open a location across from Galleria Dallas, where it will reprise its fresh renditions of breakfast and brunch, along with something extra: dinner and a full bar, as well.Called The Nest Craft, it will open at 5217 Alpha Rd. #155, part of a newly divided space in what used to be, many eons ago, a location of Restoration Hardware. Founder Andrew Jin is planning a soft opening this week, starting with breakfast and lunch...
Sprouts supermarket in Dallas' Lakewood neighborhood has an opening date
In the latest supermarket news, there's an opening date for the newest Sprouts Farmers Market coming to Dallas.Located in the Lakewood-ish area at the Hillside Village center at 6465 E. Mockingbird Ln. #322, it's opening on November 18. A release says that they'll host a ribbon-cutting on Friday morning at 6:45 am. Oooh, that's a tad early.But there'll be opening-themed events all weekend. To wit:Friday, the first 250 shoppers will receive a reusable goodie bag filled with product samples from featured brands.Saturday, beginning at 7 am, the first 200 guests will receive a golden envelope filled with coupons.A caramel apple...
French Streets: A touch of Versailles deep in the heart of Texas
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.---One drive through the French Streets, and you’ll immediately understand why this prestigious Highland Park neighborhood is so beloved.“It’s just objectively beautiful, with endless oak trees, azaleas galore, and beautiful homes in all shapes and sizes — and, of course, the incredibly manicured landscapes that evoke the symmetry and elegance of...
These are the 11 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
Food events are in high gear with something happening just about every day of the week, from Tastes of Spain and Ethiopia to flavors from around the world during a five-day global food competition. There are chances to sip local Texas wine during a sip-and-stroll event, and local beer as part of a special anniversary event. Wine dinners and wine tastings round out the list. Monday, November 7 Spain Fusion at Virgin Hotels DallasFree event is geared toward hospitality and culinary professionals and will include a day of panels, tastings, and discussions with some of Spain’s top exporters of wine, cheese,...
Where to see the most spectacular Christmas lights dazzling Dallas-Fort Worth in 2022
Tis barely the season for Dallas-Fort Worth to light up, merry and bright, for the 2022 holidays — from towering trees that twinkle and shine to dazzling drive-thru displays and immersive walk-thru experiences.Yes, believe it or not, we're barely past Halloween, but some big light displays are already flipping the switch.Here's our 2022 guide to the biggest, brightest, most spectacular Christmas light displays in the area, listed by start date. Bookmark and check back often because it'll grow and grow as more places deck their halls in coming weeks. Photo courtesy of EnchantEnchant powers up...
Bachelor-billionaire wedding tops this week's 5 most popular Dallas stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.1. Bachelor favorite marries billionaire's son in lavish Dallas wedding. A Bachelor runner-up in 2020 won her happily ever after two years later in Dallas: Madison Prewett married Dallas native Grant Troutt in a glamorous, reality TV star-studded celebration at his folks' house on Saturday, October 29.2. Dallas-based art store chain is calling it quits after 71 years. After 71 years, a revered Dallas-based art...
Escondido Tex Mex from Dallas seafood guy opens at Preston Royal
A Dallas restaurateur known for seafood is trying his hand at Tex-Mex: Called Escondido Tex-Mex Patio, it's from Jon Alexis (TJ's Seafood Market, Malibu Poke), and according to a release will open at the intersection of Preston Road and Royal Lane on November 14.The restaurant is going into the old Ruggeri's space at 5950 Royal Ln. #A, where it will be open daily for lunch and dinner, with brunch on the way.“We are always focused on providing our diners with high-quality, delicious food along with warm hospitality," Alexis says in a statement. "TJ’s has served Preston Royal and Preston Hollow...
Dallas-Fort Worth named the No. 2 real estate market to watch in 2023
The real estate market may be changing, but Dallas is still one of the hottest in the U.S. as we head into 2023.The Urban Land Institute (ULI)'s annual Emerging Trends in Real Estate report, released October 27, names Dallas-Fort Worth the No. 2 U.S. market to watch in 2023, behind only Nashville. The report, a joint project between ULI and PricewaterhouseCoopers, "provides an outlook on real estate investment and development trends, real estate finance and capital markets, property sectors, metropolitan areas, and other real estate issues throughout the United States and Canada." It is based on surveys and interviews with...
Pop rock powerhouse Paramore heads to North Texas on new North American arena tour
Dallas-Fort Worth fans of alterna-emo-pop group Paramore and their radio-ready hooks can catch the trio next year during a just-announced stadium tour. The act famous for anthemic singles such as "Ain't It Fun," "Misery Business," and "Still Into You" will hit Fort Worth's Dickies Arena on July 8, 2023, with Foals and The Linda Lindas as openers. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 am Friday, November 11 via Ticketmaster. To protect tickets from mass-purchasing scalpers, the tour is partnering with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform on two presales; those interested can register for both presales here...
STK Steakhouse imports pricey steaks and party vibe to Uptown Dallas
More steak has arrived in Uptown via STK Steakhouse, from One Group Hospitality, Inc., which has opened at 2000 McKinney Ave., in the former Perry's Steakhouse, which relocated to 2100 Olive St. in 2020.According to a release, it's a company-owned location and their second restaurant opening of the year.They promise "Vibe Dining" at its finest, with premium dry-aged steak, world-famous cocktails, and music from renowned DJs.How about a Texas cliche, via a quote from One Group president-CEO Emanuel “Manny” Hilario: “They say everything is bigger in Texas, and we cannot wait to make STK’s signature Vibe Dining experience larger than life...
Hollywood comes to Dallas for star-studded Farrah Fawcett Foundation fundraising fiesta
What: Farrah Fawcett Foundation Tex-Mex FiestaWhere: The RusticThe 411: Texas Rodeo met Rodeo Drive when the Farrah Fawcett Foundation moved its annual star-studded fundraiser from Beverly Hills to Dallas on October 20. Hollywood A-listers walked the red carpet, then mingled with Dallas patrons under a starry Texas sky - all to raise money for the fight against cancer.Co-chairs Alana Stewart and Jaclyn Smith - the late Farrah Fawcett's bestie and Charlie's Angels co-star, respectively - welcomed 350 guests to The Rustic. The crowd dined on Tex-Mex cuisine (Fawcett's favorite), and margaritas flowed throughout the evening.Actor and famously tanned man George...
Dallas-based Main Event adds in-house restaurant to the fun & games
Dallas-based Main Event, the entertainment chain known for its arcade games, sports, and prizes, has added something edible to its roster: a full restaurant called Family Kitchen that puts a creative spin on arcade favorites such as burgers, sandwiches, and pizza.The restaurant has been added to all six of its locations in the DFW area: Grand Prairie, Grapevine, Lewisville, Plano, Frisco, and two in Fort Worth. It launched November 1.Main Event's chief marketing officer Ashley Zickefoose says the idea for a restaurant was inspired by the company's goal to be a place for families to bond.“From shareable favorites with our...
Plano welcomes its own H-E-B supermarket, second to open in Dallas area
The day has arrived for Plano shoppers with the arrival of their own location of the beloved H-E-B grocery chain, now open at 6001 Preston Rd.The store is the second H-E-B in the DFW area following Frisco which opened in September.The store is 118,000 square feet, same size as the Frisco store and possesses some of the same features including the in-house BBQ restaurant True Texas BBQ, a pharmacy with drive-thru, and a home décor department with furniture, textiles, and accent pieces from the Haven + Key and Texas Proud collections.Open 6 am-11 pm daily, the store features a...
Caroline Garcia defeats Aryna Sabalenka to win 2022 WTA Finals title in Fort Worth
Caroline Garcia raised the trophy as 2022 WTA Finals champion at Fort Worth's Dickies Arena on Monday, November 7. No. 6-seed Garcia defeated No. 7-seed Aryna Sabalenka 7-6(4), 6-4 before an excited crowd in the championship match."I really went for it and I'm really, really happy to have win my biggest title," Garcia said.Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens of Belgium defeated defending champs Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova of Czech Republic in a nailbiter - 6-2, 4-6, 11-9 - to earn the doubles title. Veronika...
These are the 11 can't-miss shows in Dallas-Fort Worth theater for November
Before the onslaught of holiday shows begins — who are we kidding, they start right after Thanksgiving — take some time to check out a few new titles and old favorites.In order of start date, here are 11 local shows to watch this month:My Fair LadyBroadway Dallas, November 1-13Lerner & Loewe’s My Fair Lady tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a “proper lady.” But who is really being transformed? The musical boasts such classic songs as “I Could Have...
Taylor Swift dawns a new era with world tour coming to Arlington for 2 shows
Pop superstar Taylor Swift's U.S. leg of "The Eras Tour" will come to AT&T Stadium in Arlington for back-to-back shows on April 1 and 2, 2023.The Arlington dates are two of 27 shows Swift will play in the U.S. over the course of five months, starting in Glendale, Arizona on March 18. In addition to the stop in Dallas-Fort Worth, the tour will also go to Houston on April 22.At both the Arlington and Houston dates, Swift will be joined by special guests beabadoobee and Gracie Abrams.The Eras Tour is in support of Swift's new album, Midnights, which has become...
Stunning defeat sets up surprising championship matchup at WTA Finals in North Texas
The championship tennis match is set for the WTA Finals at Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena on Monday, November 7 - and it’s a matchup few might have seen coming.No. 7 seed Aryna Sabalenka upset world No. 1 and top seed Iga Swiatek of Poland in an often lopsided three-set semifinal match Sunday night. Sabalenka will play for the title against No. 6 seed Caroline Garcia of France, who had defeated No. 5 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece in their semifinal meeting Sunday afternoon.Sabalenka and Swiatek battled in a 2-hour-and-7-minute semifinal match in front of one of the largest Fort Worth...
Turkey trot your way around Dallas-Fort Worth this November
November can mean different things to different people. For some, it's a chance to eat carbs and turkey until we pass out. For others, it's time to lace up your sneakers and trot before the pie ever passes your lips. And for a special few, it means both. If you're looking for a new studio to try, Row House Frisco just re-opened with new owners. Row House has six class offerings – Signature, Strength, Full Row, Restore, Intervals, and Foundation – to accommodate all fitness levels, and has six studios across DFW. Utilizing 85 percent of the body’s muscles, rowing maximizes...
Chef driven restaurant off Oak Lawn Dallas closes despite a year of acclaim
After just a year, an acclaimed restaurant in Dallas' Oak Lawn neighborhood is closing: Modest Rogers, the ambitious mom-and-pop from chef Modesto Rodriguez has decided to close. Rodriguez announced the news on social media, thanking friends, family, and customers, and alluding to the personal toll it had taken. "With a heavy heart we have decided to close Modest Rogers. I won’t get into any specifics of why but it was definitely a hard time to start a business and it was a reflection of this decision," he said. "The past year of my life has been an adventure that I have been working...
CultureMap Dallas
Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap Dallas is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://dallas.culturemap.com/
Comments / 0