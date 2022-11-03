ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

MCLB-Albany to hold Marine Corps birthday cake-cutting ceremony

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZCrz1_0ixZyC5N00
Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany will hold a birthday cake-cutting ceremony and uniform pageant here on Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. to celebrate the Marine Corps’ inception on Nov. 10, 1775. File Photo

ALBANY — Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany will hold a birthday cake-cutting ceremony and uniform pageant here on Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. on Schmid Field to celebrate the Marine Corps’ inception on Nov. 10, 1775.

This year marks the 247th birthday of the Corps. The traditional cake-cutting ceremony and uniform pageant allows Marines to showcase and highlight those who have gone before, as well as the past and present uniforms of those who fought and are currently fighting in defense of our nation around the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38uDXE_0ixZyC5N00

Comments / 0

Related
The Albany Herald

Phoebe Foundation announces 2022 Lights of Love tree-lighter

ALBANY — This holiday season, the Phoebe Foundation will honor local cancer patients and their families with its beloved annual Lights of Love tree-lighting ceremony. Wright Woodall of Albany has been named the honorary tree-lighter for this year’s ceremony, which will take place on Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. outside the Phoebe Cancer Center.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

APD Captain retires after 30 years of service

Captain Benita Child has officially retired from the Albany Police Department after 30 years of loyal service. Captain Childs has been with APD since July 1992 and has worked her way up during her years with department. Childs will continue her career in policing; she has accepted a job in...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany Democrat Joyce Barlow makes health care a primary issue in District 151 contest

ALBANY — As a nurse, business owner and someone involved in her community, Joyce Barlow has seen the impact of lack of insurance for southwest Georgians. Barlow, an Albany Democrat, is seeking to unseat incumbent Republican state Rep. Mike Cheokas in the new District 151 that includes all or part of Chattahoochee, Dougherty, Marian, Schley, Stewart, Sumter, Terrell and Webster counties.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Albany home hit by bullets during a drive-by shooting

Candidate Profile: Keith Jenkins running for Ga. State District 173. 2 arrested after high-speed chase, shooting at law enforcement ends in Albany. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is still investigating the incident. Candidate profile: Darlene Taylor running for another term for State House District 173. Updated: 6 hours ago. She...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Sunday Squawks

The time has come for the city of Albany and Dougherty County to consolidate. The recent money-grab by the City Commission shows that this is the perfect time for change in this community. Let’s throw these clowns and the others in the county out and elect some real leaders.
ALBANY, GA
WCTV

Six facing charges from Leon and Thomas Counties in mail theft

THOMAS COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Six people are facing charges across Florida and Georgia counties for allegedly stealing mail out of postal boxes, creating fraudulent checks and depositing them at local banks. Investigators say the lead suspect, Deandre McClarin, accessed a Tallahassee master mailbox key, got into people’s mail, stole...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Tift Co. High mourning loss of 2 seniors

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift County High School is mourning the loss of two seniors that died in the same week. On Monday, the entire student body of Tift County High School came together to release balloons and say kind words in honor of those two students that lost their lives.
TIFT COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Albany Officer involved in vehicle accident during burglary call

An Albany Police Officer suffers from minor injuries due to a collision with a civilian. On Friday, November 4, 2022, shortly after noon an officer was traveling northbound on N. Jefferson Street, responding to a burglary in progress call. According to APD, as the police vehicle entered the intersection, it...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

3 charged in Albany armed robbery

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three people, including two teenagers, were charged in connection to an armed robbery that happened Friday in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Mason Swan, 18, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were charged in connection to the armed robbery. It happened in the 900...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Albany officer: Gang violence is increasing in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB spoke to the Albany Police Department as gang violence seems to be on the uptick. Keep reading to see what the department said about what their seeing in the streets of Albany. The question I know a lot of people are thinking about, it seems...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

SWAT team apprehends suspect with no injuries

ALBANY — The Albany-Dougherty SWAT team was able to apprehend a suspect with no injuries during a standoff in Albany on Saturday. A news release from the Albany Police Department indicated that APD officers responded to the 800 block of South Street before 9 a.m. Saturday in response to an aggravated assault call.
ALBANY, GA
The Georgia Sun

SWAT arrests barricaded man in Albany

ALBANY — A man who police say fired shots at another man before barricading himself at an address on South Street in Albany was apprehended by SWAT officers Saturday. Officers responded to the 800 block of South Street, before 9 a.m. Saturday. The victim told officers that once he...
ALBANY, GA
douglasnow.com

Ben Hill officers serve search warrant, arrest three on drug charges

On October 31, in the early morning hours, the Ben Hill County Sheriff's Office Special Operations team conducted an undercover narcotics operation in Ben Hill County. During the operation, agents and deputies served a search warrant at 408 West Magnolia Street in Fitzgerald. During the execution of the search, agents...
BEN HILL COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
9K+
Followers
248
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy