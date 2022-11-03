MCLB-Albany to hold Marine Corps birthday cake-cutting ceremony

Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany will hold a birthday cake-cutting ceremony and uniform pageant here on Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. to celebrate the Marine Corps’ inception on Nov. 10, 1775. File Photo

ALBANY — Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany will hold a birthday cake-cutting ceremony and uniform pageant here on Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. on Schmid Field to celebrate the Marine Corps’ inception on Nov. 10, 1775.

This year marks the 247th birthday of the Corps. The traditional cake-cutting ceremony and uniform pageant allows Marines to showcase and highlight those who have gone before, as well as the past and present uniforms of those who fought and are currently fighting in defense of our nation around the world.