Voting rights group says Galveston County not providing enough polling locations for election day, breaking state law

houstonpublicmedia.org
Federal election observers to be in Harris County on election day
Federal election observers will be on the ground in Harris County for Tuesday's midterm election. The announcement was made Monday and comes a few weeks after the Mayor Sylvester Turner, County Judge Lina Hidalgo and County Attorney Christian Menefee jointly requested monitors from the Department of Justice. The local leaders...
Students ran into problems applying for Texas absentee ballots, some can’t vote
Some college students had issues with their absentee ballot applications, and it could cost them a vote this election.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County elections officials warn voters of potential long wait times at polling sites
Tuesday is election day and 782 polling locations across Harris County will open at 7 a.m. Elections officials say they’re anticipating a high turnout on Tuesday and encourage voters to come prepared for longer lines at polls. Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum warned that as voters head out to cast their ballots, the new voting machines now print voter selections onto paper ballots. He said some voters struggled with the paper ballots during early voting.
Houston Press
Fort Bend County Showdown: Trever Nehls Versus Incumbent KP George
Following eight years as Constable of Precinct 4, Republican Trever Nehls is challenging Judge KP George, to take over the position of Fort Bend County Judge. The issues that will take front and center of this race include the handling of the county’s law enforcement resources and the effort to decrease unnecessary county expenditures.
Worksheet error overstates Pearland property values by $1.3B, city faces $10M shortfall
A worksheet error that occurred during the tax assessment process brought the city a $10 million deficit less than 50 days after the passage of its budget. (Community Impact) A mistake between Brazoria and Harris county officials caused the error that set the city’s general fund back $10 million, staff said.
Pastors encouraging Texans to vote to restore law and order
(The Center Square) – Texas pastors are encouraging Texans, and especially those in Harris County, the most violent county in the state, to vote for leaders who will better represent them. “Innocent citizens in Harris County are being victimized by an explosion of violent crime in great part due...
'We cannot give up now' | Judge Hidalgo joins First Lady Biden at campaign stops across Houston
HOUSTON — On Sunday, First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden made several stops in Houston to support Democrats ahead of Election Day. The race for Harris County Judge is one people will be watching closely as Republican Alexandra Mealer is challenging the incumbent Lina Hidalgo. Hidalgo...
Click2Houston.com
Monday changes to Harris County Civil and Criminal Courts at law
You can expect changes to the Harris County Courts in downtown Houston on Monday, Nov. 7. The changes are because of the heavy congestion expected in downtown for the Houston Astros World Series victory parade and in accordance with the Court’s emergency closure policy. Harris County Civil Courts at...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana judge lashes out after Houston firm files 1,600 hurricane-related suits in Lake Charles
In the weeks before the deadline to file insurance lawsuits related to Hurricane Laura, a Houston-based law firm filed over 1,400 cases at the Lake Charles federal courthouse. Now, those cases are under review and the law firm may face hefty fines if it is found to be preying on hurricane victims, as one judge says he suspects.
fox26houston.com
New data shows drop in violent crime touted by the Harris Co. Administrator is far from accurate
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - "We have yet to hear an explanation for how this came to be," said Harris County First Assistant DA David Mitcham. Mitcham and several prosecutors were shocked when they heard Harris County Administrator David Berry tell Commissioners Court violent crime is down 12 percent. "We didn't...
Click2Houston.com
2 students arrested after making threats against Clear Creek ISD for not closing schools for Astros parade, district officials say
LEAGUE CITY, Texas – Two students have been arrested and charged after making social media threats against Clear Creek Independent School District, officials announced Monday. The accused were reportedly angry that CCISD did not close campuses so students and staff could enjoy the Astros World Series parade. Several other...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Fifth Anniversary Pre-Election Discussion – Live From Post Houston
This week, we celebrate five years of Party Politics with a special live broadcast from Post Houston. Co-hosts Brandon Rottinghaus and Jeronimo Cortina discuss national races and local races ahead of election day. NATIONAL TOPICS. National races. TEXAS TOPICS. Overview of Texas. Statewide races: Governor, Lt. Governor, AG, Agriculture, Comptroller.
Click2Houston.com
Montgomery County election results for Texas midterms on Nov. 8, 2022
The 2022 General Election is being held on November 8. You can find results for Montgomery County on Tuesday night here. Scroll down to find results for statewide races as well as other contests in Houston, Harris County, and the surrounding area. Montgomery County. You can find more information about...
Houston Prosecutors Are Keeping Cash Seized From Defendants Whose Cases Were Compromised by Police Corruption
In response to the scandal that engulfed the Houston Police Department's Narcotics Division after a lethal 2019 drug raid based on a falsified search warrant, Harris County prosecutors dropped dozens of pending cases and recommended the reversal of at least five convictions. They said those cases were irredeemably tainted by the involvement of Gerald Goines, the officer who lied to obtain the 2019 warrant that led to the deaths of Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas, or similarly dishonest colleagues. But that judgment did not necessarily mean that the defendants recovered cash or cars seized by Houston's corrupt cops under the pretext of enforcing drug laws.
bloghouston.com
No Houston Chronicle – Alexandra Mealer does not need to return big money campaign donations!
So, it’s the first weekend in November 2022, and you know what that means boys and girls! That means Election Day 2022 is right around the corner, next Tuesday in fact. As one should expect, the rhetoric, hysteria, and hyperbole being spewed out by candidates, campaigns, and the media are going over the top as Election Day approaches. The Houston Chronicle has certainly gotten into the act. To quote James Lennon of the Kingwood Tea Party:
iheart.com
More Strange Shenanigans Happening in Harris County Elections
NPR is now broadcasting live abortions (with your tax dollars) Child trafficking in Texas is worse than we thought. Special guests Greg Price and Michael Quinn Sullivan.
houstonpublicmedia.org
The Bill of Rights: The Third Amendment
The Bill of Rights has guaranteed our freedoms and rights for over 200 years. In this regular series, Dean Leonard Baynes with the University of Houston Law Center looks at whether they still relate to society today. "The Third Amendment of the United States Constitution prohibits soldiers from demanding shelter...
iheart.com
Liberal Pct. 6 Constable Attacks Mattress Mac For Supporting Crime Victims
Harris County Pct. 6 Constable Silvia Trevino is supporting Lina Hidalgo & is a far-left hack so she is attacking Mattress Mac for giving a voice to crime victim. Of course she’s also playing the race card. Here’s what Trevino posted on social media:. April Aguirre, the aunt...
Beto O'Rourke rallies at Houston universities to get young voters to the polls
HOUSTON — The fate of the youth vote remains a big question mark as voter turnout is lower than expected for early voting. Many young voters will be key in deciding who will be elected to offices up and down the ballot, and depending on what the turnout is from them, it could sway the election.
Click2Houston.com
Man charged after throwing cans at Sen. Ted Cruz during World Series parade; bond set at $40K: Court docs
HOUSTON – A 33-year-old Houston man has been arrested and charged after officers with the Houston Police Department said he threw two alcoholic beverage cans at Senator Ted Cruz during the World Series parade in downtown Houston. Officers said Senator Cruz was on a float in the 2400 block...
