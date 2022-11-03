ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

WYTV.com

2 car accident sends people to hospital in Youngstown

YOUNGTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A car accident in Youngstown temporarily blocked traffic near St. Elizabeth hospital on Sunday. Police on the scene said a SUV on Westbound Service Road ran a red light at the Belmont Avenue intersection and was t-boned by a car on Belmont. The SUV then...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

Motorcyclist dies in Akron accident

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said speed was a factor in a deadly motorcycle crash on Saturday, Nov. 5. The accident happened around noon at the intersection of Coventry Street and Lovers Lane. According to police, the driver of a Subaru was northbound on Coventry Street and after stopping...
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

Cortland woman found safe

An elderly woman reported missing from her Trumbull County home early Tuesday has been found and is safe. Dispatchers say a woman told them that she woke up at around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday and discovered that her mother was gone. It is believed that 71-year-old Susan Turner left her home...
CORTLAND, OH
WYTV.com

Local 6-year-old cancer survivor to light Pittsburgh tree

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A young cancer survivor from Youngstown will light up the Christmas tree in downtown Pittsburgh later this month. Six-year-old leukemia survivor Grayson Pulling from Youngstown will flip the switch on the UPMC Holiday Tree by the Rink at PPG Place during the annual American Cancer Society Tribute of Light Celebration.
PITTSBURGH, PA

