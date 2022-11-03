Read full article on original website
Austintown man dead in Warren murder
A man is in the Trumbull County jail Tuesday morning accused of murder.
WYTV.com
2 car accident sends people to hospital in Youngstown
YOUNGTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A car accident in Youngstown temporarily blocked traffic near St. Elizabeth hospital on Sunday. Police on the scene said a SUV on Westbound Service Road ran a red light at the Belmont Avenue intersection and was t-boned by a car on Belmont. The SUV then...
Woman taken to hospital; possibly hit by vehicle in Warren
A woman was possibly hit by a vehicle early Sunday morning, according to a police report.
WYTV.com
Fire Chief: Suspect charged in 2 Warren arsons; person of interest in multiple others
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man has officially been charged with starting two fires in Warren, one last Thursday and another back in September. He is also a person of interest in several other fires. Donald Taylor, 36, is charged with aggravated arson and arson. He was booked into...
Missing adult alert in Trumbull County canceled
A Missing Adult Alert issued in Trumbull County on Tuesday morning has been canceled.
14-year-old found with gun in stolen car in Mercer County, owner found dead
When searching the car, police found a handgun.
Speeding motorcyclist killed in Akron crash: police
A 41-year-old man has died after the motorcycle he was driving crashed into the side of a Subaru, according to police.
Ramp from I-77 reopens after crash
A highway ramp in Canton has reopened after it was shut down for a couple of hours on Tuesday morning.
Two charged after bar fight involving at least 6 in Niles
A man was charged Saturday after a bar fight that involved at least five people.
Teen arrested with gun on Akron neighborhood street
A 17-year-old has been arrested after he was spotted walking down an Akron neighborhood street with a loaded gun.
Couple charged following alert from children’s hospital
A man and woman from Struthers are sitting in the Mahoning County Jail for now after appearing in court Monday.
cleveland19.com
Motorcyclist dies in Akron accident
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said speed was a factor in a deadly motorcycle crash on Saturday, Nov. 5. The accident happened around noon at the intersection of Coventry Street and Lovers Lane. According to police, the driver of a Subaru was northbound on Coventry Street and after stopping...
WFMJ.com
Cortland woman found safe
An elderly woman reported missing from her Trumbull County home early Tuesday has been found and is safe. Dispatchers say a woman told them that she woke up at around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday and discovered that her mother was gone. It is believed that 71-year-old Susan Turner left her home...
I-77 northbound reopens in Summit County after crash caused delays
Drivers are seeing delays in Summit County after a vehicle crash on I-77 Monday afternoon.
Train derails along Ohio River in Jefferson County
Rob Herrington, Jefferson County Deputy Director of EMA and 911 Director said that authorities received a call around 7 a.m.
Victim flown from crash; traffic causes other accident in Columbiana County
Someone was flown to the hospital after a one vehicle accident that temporarily closed a major road Friday evening.
WYTV.com
Local 6-year-old cancer survivor to light Pittsburgh tree
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A young cancer survivor from Youngstown will light up the Christmas tree in downtown Pittsburgh later this month. Six-year-old leukemia survivor Grayson Pulling from Youngstown will flip the switch on the UPMC Holiday Tree by the Rink at PPG Place during the annual American Cancer Society Tribute of Light Celebration.
Train derails in Ohio as crews clean up scene in Ohio River
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News reporter Baylee Martin is on the scene of a train derailment in Jefferson County, Ohio near Costonia between Steubenville and Toronto. Several train cars can be seen smashed off the tracks that run alongside State Route 7. The cars dumped garbage in and near the Ohio River. Crews are […]
Victim with serious injuries after being hit by car; OSP investigating
Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a victim was hit by a car Sunday night.
