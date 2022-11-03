ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State Capitol Christmas tree to arrive on Thursday

SACRAMENTO – The state's official Christmas tree will arrive at the West Lawn of the capitol Thursday afternoon.

The approximately 60-foot white fir will be harvested near Camino earlier in the morning. It was actually set to be harvested earlier in the week from the usual place the State Capitol gets its yearly Christmas tree, the LaTour Demonstration State Forest near Redding, but inclement weather put a damper on those plans.

California Highway Patrol will then escort a Cal Fire crew as they drive the tree down Highway 50.

It will be decorated with ornaments made by children and adults with developmental disabilities and will feature around 10,000 LED lights.

