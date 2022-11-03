Read full article on original website
How To Unlock Endless Mode In Vampire Survivors
"Vampire Survivors" received positive buzz from the likes of IGN when it hit early access at the beginning of 2022, but with its full release in October, the small indie project has exploded on the gaming scene. It has garnered plenty of rave reviews from critics, and it sits at "overwhelmingly positive" in Steam's fan reviews.
Fortnite Has A New Chance At Returning To iPhones
Despite "Fortnite" being one of the most popular video games on the market today, Epic Games' battle royale title has been barred from appearing on Apple devices since 2020. The game was kicked off of the Apple App Store due to Epic Games offering players a way to purchase V-bucks — the in-game currency in "Fortnite" — directly through the game, bypassing the need to give a cut of the profits to the Apple Store. The removal of "Fortnite" from the App Store sparked a huge controversy, which even led to a lawsuit.
The PS3 Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
Sony's PlayStation 3 may have had a difficult time gaining momentum with consumers right out of the gate (via Tech Radar), but that didn't stop the console from building up one of the largest libraries in gaming as time went along. Alongside a laundry list of PS3 hidden gems, more than a few blockbuster titles with enduring popularity among the modern generation also got their start on the platform, including "Grand Theft Auto 5," "Bioshock," and even Sony's very own crown jewel, "The Last of Us."
Modern Warfare 2: This Is The Best Lachmann-556 Loadout For Multiplayer
Few weapons in the new version of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" are as impressive as the Lachmann-556. The game's official description of the weapon explains this quite well: "The Lachmann-556 is the keystone in the Lachmann Meer arsenal. An adaptative 5.56 weapon system that bridges the gap between submachine guns and full-powered rifles."
Modern Warfare 2: How To Get The Mountain Dew Skin
"Call of Duty" has returned with the latest entry in the long-running, first-person shooter franchise: "Modern Warfare 2." As usual with the series, players have flocked to its multiplayer. While "Modern Warfare 2" has provided players with the typical fare they've grown accustomed to over the nearly two decades of the IP's existence, it also introduced enough new content to keep the gameplay fresh, including two additional multiplayer modes. To further sweeten the pot, publisher Activision has rolled out in-game items inspired by real-life products.
How To Play As Jeanne In Bayonetta 3
Bayonetta's eight year hiatus is officially over, and "Bayonetta 3" is finally in the hands of players. Upon its release, critics were all saying the same thing and praising it as a worthwhile addition to the action-packed series. As the newest entry in Bayonetta's story, "Bayonetta 3" brings plenty of...
Marvel Snap: How To Get More Gold Without Spending Money
As "Marvel Snap" continues to take over the world of mobile gaming, a growing number of players are looking to snag as much of the game's in-game currency, gold, as possible. A card battler featuring the many iconic characters of the Marvel Universe, "Marvel Snap" stands out because of its accessibility. Outlets like Forbes and Bloomberg have praised the title for its lack of reliance on microtransactions, but that doesn't mean it avoids the trap completely. After all, in order to compete in the mobile gaming market nowadays, in-game purchases are pretty much a must.
Sea Of Thieves: How To Complete The Return Of The Damned Adventure
In "Sea of Thieves," you control a player-created pirate who sails the seas in search of adventure and treasure. "Sea of Thieves" can be played alone, or you can form a party of four with your friends to accompany you in your exploits. Despite being developed by Rare Limited — the same developer responsible for classics such as "Goldeneye 007" and "Donkey Kong" and others — "Sea of Thieves" had a really rocky start when it first arrived to Xbox One and PC in 2018 due to limited content. However, in the years since its release, the pirate adventure has since beefed up in the content department and has cultivated a dedicated fan base.
Sonic Frontiers Is Quickly Getting Spoiled For Everyone
Leaks for highly anticipated games are far from rare in the gaming industry, and it's becoming much more common as time goes on. In just the last three years, almost all of "The Last Of Us Part 2" famously leaked months ahead of its launch in 2020, CD Projekt Red was hacked and ransomed in 2021, and only a month ago "Grand Theft Auto 6" development footage made its way onto the internet — and that's only some of the biggest gaming leaks in the last few years. It's starting to feel like no game is safe from being spoiled, and on November 2, 2022, "Sonic Frontiers" became the latest victim of major leaks coming out just days before release.
How To Unlock The Secret Chapter In Bayonetta 3
Despite the less-than-favorable air surrounding "Bayonetta 3" due to its complicated voice acting conflict, the game had critics all saying the same thing upon its release: it's a highly-enjoyable action title. Longtime fans can expect roughly 10-15 hours to beat "Bayonetta 3," but that doesn't include the amount of time players can spend mastering the new Demon Slave Attacks or the abundance of hidden collectibles that the game has to offer.
The Interesting Story Behind Sega Genesis' Online Capabilities
Gamers who were around in the early '90s may remember the heated competition that took place between the Sega Genesis and Nintendo SNES. Nintendo was the reigning king of gaming at the time and Sega was seen as the young upstart company challenging Nintendo for the throne. To this end, Sega launched several aggressive ad campaigns aimed at convincing prospective buyers that it had the superior gaming system. These largely focused on technical specifications, such as the much-touted and little understood Blast Processing, but Sega and Nintendo also competed in another arena: attachable accessories.
What Was The Purpose Of PlayStation 1's Black Discs?
Gamers from the '90s remember the original Sony PlayStation as one of the first consoles to adopt disks as the primary medium for its games. Cartridges had been the norm up until that point, and although CD-ROMs were more fragile and easily damaged, they were also cheaper to manufacture and could store massive amounts of data. This allowed for bigger and more graphically intensive games to be developed. While N64 cartridges could only house up to 64MB of information, PlayStation CD-ROMs could store up to 660MB. Not only that, but larger titles, such as "Final Fantasy 7," could easily be split across multiple disks, exponentially increasing the amount of volume available.
Modern Warfare 2: How To Fix Connection Issues
To a hardcore FPS gamer, nothing is worse than losing your connection mid-match. Maybe you were on a kill streak, or perhaps you were falling behind — either way, once the connection is lost, so is any chance of finishing. All record of that kill streak is gone forever, or you'll never get the chance to get revenge on those annoying enemy players. Worse, maybe the connection issues are so bad that you can't even start a match in the first place.
Call Of Duty Ghosts 2: Will We Ever See A Sequel?
The "Call of the Duty" series has evolved a great deal over the years and spawned numerous iterations. From the "Modern Warfare" and "Black Ops" series to one-off titles like "World at War," the franchise has gone in lots of different directions since it launched in 2003. Among these various releases, one that stands out for taking the series in a unique direction is 2013's "Call of Duty: Ghosts."
Kojima's Overdose Might Have Leaked In The Weirdest Way Possible
Gamers have patiently been waiting for a new game from legendary game director Hideo Kojima. Of course, many know Kojima from his work on the "Metal Gear Solid" series. But, after his less-than-amicable split from Konami that canceled his "Silent Hill" game, he dazzled gamers with his unique genre-bending "Death Stranding." Soon after gamers concluded their "Death Stranding" playthroughs, they began clamoring for any new information about Kojima's next game, especially after Kojima announced that his next game would change video games forever.
Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Fix The Not Loading Error
"Disney Dreamlight Valley" won't officially release until 2023 but Xbox users with Xbox Game Pass and fans who bought the Founders Pack version are currently enjoying early access to the life-sim and adventure title. As a work in progress, the game regularly receives new content and features as updates roll out. This also means that problems are bound to arise as developer Gameloft works out the bugs.
Nintendo Worked On A Touchscreen For The Game Boy Color That Was Never Released
Nintendo may have struck console gold with the Nintendo Switch, which remains lucrative years after its release, but the road has been long and not always paved with happiness. In fact, the Japanese monolith has made quite a few mistakes over the years, committing some console blunders to balance out the industry-changing highest highs of systems like the Game Boy (via Smithsonian Magazine).
How Dodge Cancels And Dodge Offsetting Work In Bayonetta 3
With "Bayonetta 3" in the hands of players all over the world, it was only a matter of time before the game's secrets were discovered, and its fantastical combat was mastered. As is tradition for the series, fans can play as Jeanne, Bayonetta's longtime gal pal, for a second playthrough of the game. Playing through another time could prove useful for finding any of the multitudes of collectibles that were missed on the first run, and, of course, it leads to unlocking an entire Secret Chapter.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Sonic Frontiers?
"Sonic Frontiers" marks a bold spin dash forward for Sega's beloved blue hedgehog, taking the quilled speedster and dropping him into an experience that's unlike anything from the franchise's past. Key to the game's identity is its "open-zone" format, which breaks up the typical level-based "Sonic the Hedgehog" structure with free-roaming exploration around a massive overworld. Players can engage with the game's surplus of puzzles, bosses, and additional side challenges as they see fit, giving each individual playthrough its own unique identity and pacing.
Modern Warfare 2: How To Get The Best Optic In The Game
To become a formidable threat in "Call of Duty" multiplayer, practice plays an undeniable part. The series is known for its frantic pace and for players' need to rely on both instinct and reaction time to outdo their opponents. In "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2," all of these prerequisites are still in play, but players can get an extra performance boost by equipping user-friendly loadouts and the attachments to go with them.
