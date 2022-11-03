This Is The Best Sandwich In Louisiana

Photo: Getty Images

Sandwiches come in many shapes and varieties sure to please, from Philly cheesesteaks in the the northeast and cubanos popular in Florida to fish sandwiches and lobster rolls made with the freshest seafood for the tastiest bite.

Food and Wine searched the country for the "icons and legends" of sandwiches that have "stood the test of time," compiling a list of the best sandwich you can find in each state, including an ever-popular meal in Louisiana. While "sandwich" can be a broad term, the site narrowed down the category by eliminating burgers, hot dogs, burritos and tacos as well as barbecue (for the most part).

According to Food and Wine , the best sandwich to get in Louisiana is a muffuletta, which actually originated in New Orleans. Here's what writers had to say:

"When Salvatore Lupo opened Central Grocery on Decatur Street in New Orleans, back in 1906, the store became a favorite among the Sicilian immigrants working the French Market. They'd come in for lunch, pick up sandwich makings (meat, cheese, olive salad, rounds of soft sesame bread), and head back to their stalls just across the street. Lupo saw an opportunity and decided to start making the sandwiches himself; the muffuletta was born."

Check out Food and Wine 's full list to see all the tastiest sandwiches around the country.