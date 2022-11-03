ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

This Is The Best Sandwich In Louisiana

By Sarah Tate
WQUE Q93
WQUE Q93
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WVpq2_0ixZwELl00
Photo: Getty Images

Sandwiches come in many shapes and varieties sure to please, from Philly cheesesteaks in the the northeast and cubanos popular in Florida to fish sandwiches and lobster rolls made with the freshest seafood for the tastiest bite.

Food and Wine searched the country for the "icons and legends" of sandwiches that have "stood the test of time," compiling a list of the best sandwich you can find in each state, including an ever-popular meal in Louisiana. While "sandwich" can be a broad term, the site narrowed down the category by eliminating burgers, hot dogs, burritos and tacos as well as barbecue (for the most part).

According to Food and Wine , the best sandwich to get in Louisiana is a muffuletta, which actually originated in New Orleans. Here's what writers had to say:

"When Salvatore Lupo opened Central Grocery on Decatur Street in New Orleans, back in 1906, the store became a favorite among the Sicilian immigrants working the French Market. They'd come in for lunch, pick up sandwich makings (meat, cheese, olive salad, rounds of soft sesame bread), and head back to their stalls just across the street. Lupo saw an opportunity and decided to start making the sandwiches himself; the muffuletta was born."

Check out Food and Wine 's full list to see all the tastiest sandwiches around the country.

Comments / 1

Related
NOLA Chic

Hubig's Pies are back

Hubig’s pie factory in New Orleans burned down ten years ago, leaving residents craving the hand-held pie’s return. Hubig’s pies have been a New Orleans delicacy since 1921, reopened this year at a facility near New Orleans, LA, off Jefferson Highway,
wbrz.com

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Louisiana

HAMMOND - While the $2 billion jackpot evaded Louisianans, one Powerball player in Tangipahoa Parish is taking home a million dollars after Tuesday morning's delayed drawing. The Louisiana Lottery announced that several tickets in the southern part of the state won sizeable prizes, including a $1 million winner sold in Hammond. That ticket was sold at a truck stop on Airport Road South.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL-TV

Hubig’s Pies comeback struggles on 1st full day

NEW ORLEANS — After more than ten years, the first-day Hubig's Pies were supposed to be back on store shelves, didn't quite go as planned. A problem at the plant delayed shipments across the New Orleans area. Monday, a sign on the door at Zuppardo's Family Marker in Metairie let customers know there were no Hubig's for sale. The sign stopped Bob Schultz in his tracks.
METAIRIE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

One dead after post-homecoming party

Four Arkansas-Pine Bluff students were shot, one fatally, at an unsanctioned party in Bienville Parish after the Grambling State-Pine Bluff football game. Sheriff John Ballance of the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office said at least 50 gunshots were fired at the event at the Bonnie & Clyde Trade Days site on La. Highway 9 south of Arcadia.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
KSLA

8 proposed amendments to Louisiana Constitution are explained

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana voters will go to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8 to decide on a number of issues, including eight proposed constitutional amendments. They cover issues like taxes, state finances and slavery and indentured servitude. Using the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana guide, here is...
LOUISIANA STATE
mcclancystudents.info

Thibodaux Louisiana Mission Trip Reflection

Before I went on this mission trip, I promised myself I’d only listen to the blues while I was down there. I thought I wasn’t going to meet or talk to anyone; I didn’t even know other schools were going. I was anxious because I didn’t know what to expect. By the end of it, I promised myself something new–I was going to talk more to people and be more outgoing. Now, I’ll tell you about how I came to that conclusion.
THIBODAUX, LA
kadn.com

Breaking down Amendment 7 for Louisiana Voters

Louisiana (KADN)- Amendment seven deals with the issues with the prison system that continues to be a problem in the legislature, but now is being met with worry. "This is a tricky constitutional amendment. Currently, the Louisiana constitution bans slavery and involuntary servitude except as prison labor. University of Louisiana...
LOUISIANA STATE
wwno.org

Louisiana Eats: Northshore Road Trip

On this week's show, we’re trekking across the Causeway once again to explore the culinary scene in St. Tammany Parish. We begin at Backwater Farmstead in the rural town of Bush, Louisiana. There, Ross McKnight and his family make foie gras, a luxury food they hope to make more accessible in our state.
BUSH, LA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Who Makes the Best Po-Boys in New Orleans?

Po-Boys are New Orleans' state sandwich. Served with beef or seafood, these sandwiches are huge and filling. Whether you want a chicken po-boy, beef po-boy, or a shrimp po-boy, you'll find them at Parran's Po-Boys Uptown. Below are some of our favorite spots to grab a Po'Boy in The Big Easy ''NOLA."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Louisiana United Methodists to have new bishop at start of 2023

Louisiana's 100,000-plus members of the United Methodist denomination will soon have a new bishop. Delores “Dee” Williamston will begin her new duties Jan. 1. She'll be the first African American bishop of the Louisiana Conference of the United Methodist Church. Williamston currently serves as director of clergy excellence...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Louisiana Election Day 2022: What you need to know

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Election Day is here. Here’s what you need to know for Nov. 8 Louisiana midterms. Hear from BRProud’s team live in the 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 6 p.m. Get results from the BRProud team in the 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.
LOUISIANA STATE
WQUE Q93

WQUE Q93

New Orleans, LA
1K+
Followers
864
Post
330K+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans' Hip Hop and R&B

 https://q93.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy