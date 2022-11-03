ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Four teens arrested for eluding Pasco police in stolen car

PASCO, Wash. - Four teenagers were arrested on November 7 for eluding police and possession of a stolen vehicle, according to a post from the Pasco Police Department. A deputy with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office tried to pull over the car with the four teens for speeding, but the driver kept going, according to PPD. When the car was found later near Foster Wells Road and Pasco-Kahlotus Road, it had reportedly been crashed and no one was inside. The car had been stolen in Kennewick, according to FCSO.
PASCO, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Pasco medics revived suspected assault victim, 24, who later died at hospital

PASCO, Wash. — Hours after she was found unconscious, a woman died from injuries consistent with a serious assault on Sunday evening, launching a homicide investigation in Franklin County. According to a social media alert from the Pasco Police Department, officers found the 24-year-old woman near the intersection of W Hopkins St & Rd 28 around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday,...
PASCO, WA
KEPR

Deputies make several arrests, recover stolen vehicles

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office had an unexpected, eventful Saturday night. What started as an animal complaint, lead to four warrant arrests, four recovered stolen cargo trailers, one recovered stolen vehicle and one recovered big Tex dump trailer, according to BCSO. Officials said...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Animal complaint turns into arrest Saturday night in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Deputy McDermott with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office was called to a house from an animal complaint. When the deputy arrived, he ended up writing a search warrant, leading to 4 warrant arrests, four recovered stolen cargo trailers, a stolen car, a stolen big Tex trailers and one animal that tried attacking a neighbor were all recovered from the home.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Kadlec Nurses having their cars vandalized in Richland

Richland, Wash. - In recent months there have been numerous car thefts and vandalisms to different nurses' cars while parked in the Kadlec employee parking lot. I spoke with a nurse who wishes to remain anonymous who was one of three nurses whose car was broken into. I asked her if she felt safe while at work.
RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Connell man arrested in Kennewick, suspected of several area auto & motorcyle thefts

KENNEWICK, Wash. – A Connell man was arrested Saturday after allegedly trying to steal a motorcyle after posing as a buyer. Jeromy Clark, 31, is facing charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest and assault. Authorities said Clark is suspected in several open auto and motorcycle theft cases in the Tri-Cities. Kennewick police officers were called to the...
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

Woman Dies After Likely Assault Sunday in Pasco

The area of 28th Ave. near Hopkins in Pasco is known to be frequented by individuals who often are associated with criminal activity. This is the intersection, looking northwest towards Lewis. A woman found early Sunday morning, dies Sunday evening. Pasco Police have just released information about what they believe...
PASCO, WA
KEPR

Richland man killed in single car crash

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — A Richland man was killed Sunday night after crashing his car in Kittitas County. Washington State Patrol identified the victim as 36-year-old Alexander Pappas. According to a press release from WSP, Pappas was driving east on I-90 at milepost 92, about 7 miles east of...
RICHLAND, WA
97 Rock

Pasco Police Need Your Help to Identify This Guy. Look Familiar?

Pasco Police sure could use our help. Take a look at the guy pushing the cart in the image. Can you identify him? If so, Police would love to hear from you. A crime was committed. The photographed male is wanted in connection to an incident that took place on November 1st at the Fantastic Supermex store on North 20th. The man is accused of backing his vehicle into another car in the parking lot. The man then took off, leaving the scene without leaving any information. This is Hit and Run. The incident took place at 10:35 am.
KEPR

13-year-old arrested in connection to murder of Hanford High grad

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A 13-year-old boy was arrested Thursday for his alleged involvement in the murder of 18-year-old Jatzivy Sarabia. The Benton County Sheriff's Office said their ongoing investigation into the murder led them to identifying the 13-year-old as one of the homicide suspects, and obtaining a warrant for his arrest.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

BCSO deputies conduct welfare check, do some home improvement in Benton City

BENTON CITY, Wash.- Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) conducting a welfare check at a home in Benton City ended up doing a little home improvement. Responding Deputies found Dotty, the resident of the home, in good health and spirits, however, during the course of their visit they found out she needed help fixing her doorbell.
BENTON CITY, WA

