'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Get your Christmas music fix early this year on 93.9 Lite FMJennifer GeerChicago, IL
CTA is hiring Full-time Bus OperatorsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win over NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Despite Opposition Chicago 2023 Budget PassesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Axios Communicators: Chicago
On Thursday, November 3, Axios hosted an Expert Voices roundtable discussion in Chicago, Illinois featuring local experts in communication and strategic messaging. Guests shared their perspectives on the opportunities and challenges of leading a company during this unique time, from developing effective leadership and communication to building and maintaining trust among multiple stakeholders. Axios communications strategist and writer Eleanor Hawkins and Axios Local Chicago reporter Monica Eng led the conversation.
Chicago wards with the highest early voting numbers
It's Election Day! If you're heading to the polls, don't forget your handy Axios Chicago voting guide. Polls are open until 7pm. What's happening: Chicago Public Schools are closed today for a new state holiday called the "2022 General Election Day," designed to close schools so the buildings can be used for polling places. The University of Illinois is also closed. Yes, but: The state holiday only applies to public schools. State offices like the DMV are closed, but banks and the post office remain open. Early Voting Numbers Data: Chicago Board of Elections; Table: Axios VisualsDriving the news: More...
Federal officials to monitor election activity across Michigan
Officials with the U.S. Department of Justice are monitoring election procedures in several Michigan cities today, including Detroit.Why it matters: Intimidating voters is a federal crime, and the U.S. attorneys for the Eastern and Western Districts of Michigan have stated that they will address any harassment or threats related to this election.Voter advocacy groups are hoping to make sure voters won't be intimidated or afraid to show up to their polling place.What they're saying: "What's happening is part of a well-maintained system to destabilize and mute Black and brown voices here in Detroit," Detroit Action executive director Branden Snyder told...
Michigan election results expected 24 hours after polls close
State officials are expecting the results from Tuesday's midterm elections within about 24 hours after the polls close at 8pm. Why it matters: Absentee ballots, which will make up about half of all votes cast, take longer to process than ballots cast in person. State law allows limited processing of absentee ballots before Election Day and workers can't start officially counting them until polls open Tuesday at 7am.Driving the news: In Detroit, workers drive memory cards containing unofficial results to the Department of Elections, which uploads the data into election software and transmits it via telephone line to the...
What to watch in Tennessee midterm results
Tuesday is Election Day. Polls are open 7am-7pm. The newly reconfigured U.S. House districts make Democrats the decided underdogs to represent Nashville in Congress, but it will be telling to see how close the margins are in the three races. Why it matters: Tennessee Republicans carved up Nashville and the...
These are the ballot measures across Colorado we're watching
Colorado voters will weigh in on numerous measures that could change how they live, work and play.By the numbers: At the city and state level, voters will decide on more than 140 municipal ballot questions, according to the Colorado Municipal League. Here are a few we'll be watching closely on election night. 1. Mountain housingDetails: At least five mountain communities — Aspen, Carbondale, Dillon, Grand Junction and Steamboat Springs — are voting on potential short-term rental tax increases that will pay for affordable housing and services. The measures come at a time when living in these mountain towns is increasingly more expensive,...
Iowa Midterm Elections 2022: 1-minute voting guide
The midterm election is finally upon us. Here's a one-minute cheat sheet of what you need to know to vote Tuesday.🗳️ Where to vote: Look up your polling place on the Secretary of State's website.✉️ If you requested a mail-in ballot that you haven't returned, it's too late to send it by mail. Drop it off at your county's Election Office before polls close or surrender it at your polling place and vote in person.🪪 What to bring: You will need to show a government-issued ID, like a driver's license or passport. Find an approved list here.⏰ When to vote:...
What to know about Election Day in Minnesota
Minnesota's much-anticipated 2022 midterm election is here. Why it matters: The decisions Minnesotans make Tuesday will shape local, state and federal policy for months and years to come. The stakes: Seats ranging from governor to school board are on the ballot. Control of the state Capitol — and the U.S. House of Representatives — is on the line. The bottom line: If you aren't one of more than 586,000 Minnesotans who voted early, today's your last chance. Here's what you need to know: 🗳️ Polls open at 7am and close at 8pm. If you're in line by 8pm, you have...
Michigan Rep. expects "serious efforts" to challenge election results
There will be "serious efforts" to "challenge" the 2022 midterm results in Michigan, Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) told MSNBC on Monday. Why it matters: Election officials nationwide are concerned about attempts to disrupt the general election on Tuesday. Battleground states, like Michigan, have seen a high level of threats about the upcoming election, too.
Harry Potter comes to Mag Mile
👋 Hey, it's Monica. I'm feeling pretty magical for a muggle. What's happening: I got a sneak preview of "Harry Potter: Magic at Play" yesterday afternoon.Chicago's latest interactive experience, this time in the old Macy's in Water Tower Place, offers spellbinding fun for Potter-heads and plenty of entertainment for mild fans. Much like "The Office" and "Prince" experiences, this one presents plenty of trivia and Instagrammable photo ops — but focuses much more on kids, families and interactive activities. The highlights: With three floors of sets, games and hands-on exhibits for "witches and wizards of all ages" it's hard...
What Miami voters need to know before voting on Election Day
Today's the day. Voters are heading to the polls to elect our next governor, U.S. senator, attorney general, agriculture commissioner, state Supreme Court justices and many other leaders. If you didn't study for the midterms, we've got you covered with a last-minute crib sheet. How to vote: At this point, your best option is to vote in person at your assigned polling place. Bring a valid photo ID that includes your signature. Polls are open from 7am to 7pm, and any voters still in line at 7pm will be allowed to cast a ballot.If you still have your mail-in ballot,...
What Tampa Bay voters need to know before heading to the polls
Why it matters: Your vote will help decide our next governor, attorney general, agriculture commissioner, state Supreme Court justices and who will represent you in the U.S. Senate and House. Catch up quick:. our voter guide for a breakdown of those key races. Be smart: Make sure you know your...
Massachusetts poll workers prepared for any disruptions
Local officials aren't expecting much trouble at the polls today, but potential security threats are still on their minds.Driving the news: Secretary of State William Galvin told reporters yesterday he's expecting election observers from both parties, and that Republicans appear to have a slightly more organized effort planned.Galvin's office told Axios the state director of elections has been in touch with state Republican Party leaders and has reviewed materials provided to GOP observers to make sure they comply with the law.Common Cause Massachusetts is concerned about "potential rogue poll workers," executive director Geoff Foster told Axios.Foster said some people may...
An insider's guide to Election Day in Georgia
More than 2 million Georgia ballots have been cast. 4.4 million other registered, active voters have Tuesday to join them. Why it matters: While Georgia's last midterm election in 2018 drew national attention, the states’ results now lie squarely in the center of national political crosshairs. Catch up quick: The 2021 voting law, S.B. 202 made many changes to the state's election system — including some that affect counting ballots and Election Day. Here are a few: Election Day:If voters show up at the wrong polling place before 5pm on Election Day, they must go to the correct one....
Ohio's latest push for passenger rail
Mayors and planners across Ohio have shipped their passenger rail wish lists to the federal government. In a series of letters, officials said a top priority remains a "3C+D" line linking Columbus to Cleveland, Cincinnati and Dayton, with a possible connection to John Glenn International Airport. Why it matters: This...
How to follow election results in Washington state, plus last-minute voting tips
It's Election Day — but that doesn't mean we'll know all the final outcomes of important races tonight.The big picture: Results in state, local and federal midterm elections may not be clear for days or weeks. That's not a sign the process isn't working, but reflects the time it takes to process ballots according to each state's rules, Axios' Erin Doherty writes.Zoom in: Here in Washington, the most up-to-date results will be available after 8pm on the secretary of state's office website — or, for local races in Seattle and King County, by 8:15pm on the county elections website.More ballots...
Ohio wants to ditch the switch
Could this past weekend be the last time our clocks fall back?. The big picture: The federal Sunshine Protection Act would make daylight saving time permanent in 2023. It is currently waiting on approval in the House after the Senate passed it earlier this year. Between the lines: Federal law...
Ballot issues reported in 3 Tennessee counties
Ballot mixups first reported last week in Nashville have taken place in two other Tennessee counties, with some voters assigned to the wrong districts. A Nashville lawmaker is calling for a full 95-county investigation to determine if voters in other areas are getting ballots with misassigned races. Driving the news:...
What to watch on Election Day 2022 in Colorado
Election Day will offer answers to major questions about the future of Colorado, as well as its current political and social landscape.What's happening: The ballot features a prominent U.S. Senate race, four statewide contests including governor, and a host of state and local ballot measures.What they're saying: We spoke to more than a dozen political strategists and experts across the ideological spectrum to get a sense of what to watch as the votes are counted.A big GOP night … The national picture is expected to favor Republicans, who are projected to retake the U.S. House. GOP operatives are counting on...
Fetterman campaign files lawsuit over undated mail-in ballots
U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman and other Democrats filed a federal lawsuit Monday challenging Pennsylvania's plan not to count undated or wrongly dated ballots that have been mailed in. Why it matters: The issue of mail-in ballots with missing or incorrect dates has become one of the biggest voting disputes...
