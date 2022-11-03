Read full article on original website
Related
The George and Julia charm only goes so far in Ticket to Paradise
Over the past 30 years, there are have been few more charming actors than George Clooney and Julia Roberts. Thanks to their movie star looks, high-wattage smiles, and vibrant personalities, both actors have maintained their status as A-listers even when their movies failed to light it up at the box office.The pair previously co-starred as romantic partners in two Ocean’s films, but it took until they were both well into middle-age before someone based a whole movie around their chemistry. Naturally, that film is Ticket to Paradise, in which David (Clooney) and Georgia (Roberts) are highly antagonistic toward each other,...
Two influencers say they were denied entry to a club because of their size. Now, they’re empowering others to speak out.
Before she even arrived at the Los Angeles club The Highlight Room on Wednesday, model Alexa Jay had anxiety. Jay, 24, who is Black and plus size, said she has experienced discrimination at clubs, bars and parties since her freshman year of college. But she decided to push those concerns aside to attend her friend's birthday party. That night, she waited in the tightly packed corridor of the club's entrance alongside several friends, including curve model and influencer Ella Halikas. While some in their group were admitted to the club, Jay and Halikas were stopped by the bouncer, they said.
Aaron Carter’s Fiancée Melanie Shares Home Movies After His Death, Including One With Their Son: Watch
“There [are] so many thoughts in my head right now,” Aaron Carter‘s fiancée, Melanie Martin, wrote on Nov. 8 while sharing a series of clips of her with the late singer, including one with their year-old son, Prince. Aaron, 34, passed away on Nov. 5 after being found unresponsive in his home, and his former fiancée was still reeling in the shock of such a tragic and sudden loss. “I miss my [fiancé] so much and hope you can see from some videos how much light he brought to a room,” wrote Martin. “My love, you were taken too soon from the world.”
Michael Butler Dies: Producer Of Broadway’s ‘Hair’ & Its Film Version Was 95
Michael Butler, the Tony-winning producer who brought Hair to Broadway in 1968 and later produced the film adaptation and many other productions of the show, died Monday. He was 95. His attorney confirmed the news on behalf of Butler’s family but give not provide details. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story 'The Music Man' Extends Broadway Run By Two Weeks Related Story Jimmy Fallon Confirms "I'm In!" To Reprise 'Almost Famous' Film Role For Broadway Musical In Drop-By Performances – Update Subtitled “The American Tribal Love-Rock Musical,” Hair, which began life in 1967 at New York’s then-new Public Theater Off Broadway, was...
CultureMap Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
621K+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap Fort Worth is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://fortworth.culturemap.com/
Comments / 0