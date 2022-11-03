Read full article on original website
Related
1 Killed On Taconic After Crash With School Bus In Hudson Valley
A fatal crash involving a school vehicle in the Hudson Valley on the Taconic State Parkway is under investigation. Over the weekend New York State Police from Troop F confirmed a fatal crash on the Taconic State Parkway in the Upper Hudson Valley. New York State Police Respond To Fatal...
Sensational November Events in the Hudson Valley
Welcome to November we are about to close out 2022 a year when we have been able to get back to events and family. So many wonderful things returned this year and November is full of great events to enjoy all over the Hudson Valley. We are going to keep...
13 Of The Best Breakfast Spots In Upstate New York You Need To Visit At Least Once
Although breakfast may not be your favorite meal of the day, you know the importance of amazing restaurants to check out. Here's 13 places in Upstate New York you need to add to your routine. Brief History Of Breakfast. According to BreakfastCereal.org, the concept of eating breakfast began in the...
$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold At Hudson Valley, New York Store Again!
Do you want to win the record Powerball jackpot? You might want to purchase tickets at this extremely lucky Hudson Valley, New York store. All eyes remain on the Powerball lottery jackpot. That's because no one hit Saturday's jackpot. If someone had won the $1.6 billion jackpot that would have been a Powerball record.
Let’s Take A Closer Look at Marbletown, New York
We are excited to once again celebrate Marbletown, New York as our hometown of the week. Fun fact Marbletown for a brief minute was the Capital of New York. According to Wikipedia Marbletown served as our state capital briefly following the burning of Kingston by the British during the revolutionary war. If you have ever traveled on Route 213 or 209 south out of Kingston you have driven right through this Ulster County town. It covers about 55 square miles and has both the Rondout and Esopus creeks running through it.
What Do You Need to Become a New York State Forest Ranger?
If you love being outdoors, helping people and promoting conservation there is a potential career field for you, as a forest ranger. There are a few things that you need to have before you can be a forest ranger, you might have already done them. In addition to specific education,...
Record Powerball Drawing Delayed in New York State, U.S.
Update: The numbers were finally drawn. CLICK HERE to find out if you won. I've got bad news if you were hoping to wake up Tuesday morning and tell your boss you weren't coming to work. That's because you didn't win Powerball. But for a reason, you probably didn't expect.
New York State Police Arrest Nearly 200 In Hudson Valley
During Halloween week New York State Police charged nearly 80 with DWI and responded to about 1,300 crashes in the Hudson Valley. New York State Police from the Hudson Valley recently changed things up and began reporting a "week in review." This weekly press release highlights arrests, investigations, and more that police stationed in the Hudson Valley completed in the past week.
Powerball Tickets Worth $6 Million Sold Across New York State
Nearly 1 million Powerball tickets sold in New York State for Saturday's drawing are winners. The Powerball jackpot just keeps getting bigger. A record jackpot is up for grabs Monday night. The jackpot for Monday's Powerball is at least $1.9 billion, which would be the highest prize claimed in the...
Historic Butte Mansion is Most Haunted in the State of Montana
According to House Beautiful, the most haunted house in Montana is located in Butte: the Copper King Mansion, which is now a bed and breakfast. According to some visitors, they've experienced a "ghostly presence" in the home's ballroom. The home was built by William Andrews Clark, who, at the time,...
New York State Ranked WHERE For Best Winter Holiday Destinations?
There is a reason why so many holiday films are shot in or are set in New York: Because we do the holidays the best! Let's start with Thanksgiving: New York has the best scenic views with all of our woodlands, valleys, and rivers. We are known for our apple orchards, making it perfect to share apple pie and apple cider around the Thanksgiving table. Then you have Christmas. Obviously, New York City draws in huge crowds with the parades, the Rockefeller Square Tree Lighting, and shopping, but the rest of New York offers that sweet, hometown vibe wherever you go, perfect for a Hallmark Christmas movie.
Record Powerball Finally Announced In New York, Winning Numbers
After a very long delay, the record Powerball drawing was finally announced. Here are the winning numbers. The record Powerball drawing was delayed Monday night and it remained delayed as of 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. Record Powerball Drawing Delayed. "The draw has been officially delayed. One of the participating lotteries...
New York Senior Citizen Man Sold Drugs Near Hudson Valley School
A Hudson Valley man is accused of selling drugs near a local school. In a county that leads New York in overdose deaths. On Thursday, Nov. 3, the Dutchess County Drug Task Force reported the arrest of 77-year-old Charles Faircloth of the Town of Poughkeepsie for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third Degree with intent to sell, a class B Felony.
New York State’s Police Officer Of The Year Patrols Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley police officer who was nearly killed in the line of duty was just named the best police officer in New York. On Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2022, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul honored a police officer from Orange County, New York. New York Honors Middletown, New York Police...
New York State Man Allegedly Hit Deputy’s Car, Then Slammed Into a House
A New York state man is in hot water after a wild Halloween night, that saw him allegedly hit a deputy's patrol car, and then eventually hit the front steps of a nearby house. Police say the man was driving while intoxicated at the time of the incident, and is now facing a slew of charges.
Cookies Sold In New York State Recalled, At Least 1 Person Sick
At least one person has gotten sick from cookies sold in New York that have now been recalled. Customers can get a full refund. On Friday, the FDA announced cookies sold in New York and a few other states have been recalled. Cookies Sold In New York State Recalled. Daiso...
According to These Statistics, What States Are New Yorkers Moving To?
We've known that residents have been moving away from New Yrok state for some time. Everything from poor job growth outside of New York City, rising crime, to high taxes, to the cold winters have been blamed in the past. New York was also especially hard hit by COVID-19 in...
New York State Resident Killed In Ukraine
A New York State resident was killed in Ukraine. On Monday, the United States State Department confirmed another American was killed in action fighting in Ukraine. New York State Resident Killed Fighting In Ukraine. The State Department did not release the American's name. However, the International Legion of the Defense...
TikTokers Suspect Foul Play After a Man Married His Dead Wife’s Sister Two Months After The Accident
TikTok account @MindsEverybodiesBusiness, shared a creepy "Facebook love story" that has left people to speculate that a murder took place. The TikToker nicknamed Nosey Rosie shared a Facebook post that went viral in several groups for being fishy. A woman who was apparently involved in a "van accident" was killed along with one of her daughters. Her husband went on to marry his deceased wife's sister just two months after her passing, while his two other children were hospitalized from injuries sustained in the collision.
94.3 Lite FM
Poughkeepsie, NY
30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943litefm.com
Comments / 0