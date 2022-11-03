ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Let’s Take A Closer Look at Marbletown, New York

We are excited to once again celebrate Marbletown, New York as our hometown of the week. Fun fact Marbletown for a brief minute was the Capital of New York. According to Wikipedia Marbletown served as our state capital briefly following the burning of Kingston by the British during the revolutionary war. If you have ever traveled on Route 213 or 209 south out of Kingston you have driven right through this Ulster County town. It covers about 55 square miles and has both the Rondout and Esopus creeks running through it.
MARBLETOWN, NY
What Do You Need to Become a New York State Forest Ranger?

If you love being outdoors, helping people and promoting conservation there is a potential career field for you, as a forest ranger. There are a few things that you need to have before you can be a forest ranger, you might have already done them. In addition to specific education,...
Record Powerball Drawing Delayed in New York State, U.S.

Update: The numbers were finally drawn. CLICK HERE to find out if you won. I've got bad news if you were hoping to wake up Tuesday morning and tell your boss you weren't coming to work. That's because you didn't win Powerball. But for a reason, you probably didn't expect.
New York State Police Arrest Nearly 200 In Hudson Valley

During Halloween week New York State Police charged nearly 80 with DWI and responded to about 1,300 crashes in the Hudson Valley. New York State Police from the Hudson Valley recently changed things up and began reporting a "week in review." This weekly press release highlights arrests, investigations, and more that police stationed in the Hudson Valley completed in the past week.
Powerball Tickets Worth $6 Million Sold Across New York State

Nearly 1 million Powerball tickets sold in New York State for Saturday's drawing are winners. The Powerball jackpot just keeps getting bigger. A record jackpot is up for grabs Monday night. The jackpot for Monday's Powerball is at least $1.9 billion, which would be the highest prize claimed in the...
New York State Ranked WHERE For Best Winter Holiday Destinations?

There is a reason why so many holiday films are shot in or are set in New York: Because we do the holidays the best! Let's start with Thanksgiving: New York has the best scenic views with all of our woodlands, valleys, and rivers. We are known for our apple orchards, making it perfect to share apple pie and apple cider around the Thanksgiving table. Then you have Christmas. Obviously, New York City draws in huge crowds with the parades, the Rockefeller Square Tree Lighting, and shopping, but the rest of New York offers that sweet, hometown vibe wherever you go, perfect for a Hallmark Christmas movie.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New York Senior Citizen Man Sold Drugs Near Hudson Valley School

A Hudson Valley man is accused of selling drugs near a local school. In a county that leads New York in overdose deaths. On Thursday, Nov. 3, the Dutchess County Drug Task Force reported the arrest of 77-year-old Charles Faircloth of the Town of Poughkeepsie for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third Degree with intent to sell, a class B Felony.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
New York State Resident Killed In Ukraine

A New York State resident was killed in Ukraine. On Monday, the United States State Department confirmed another American was killed in action fighting in Ukraine. New York State Resident Killed Fighting In Ukraine. The State Department did not release the American's name. However, the International Legion of the Defense...
TikTokers Suspect Foul Play After a Man Married His Dead Wife’s Sister Two Months After The Accident

TikTok account @MindsEverybodiesBusiness, shared a creepy "Facebook love story" that has left people to speculate that a murder took place. The TikToker nicknamed Nosey Rosie shared a Facebook post that went viral in several groups for being fishy. A woman who was apparently involved in a "van accident" was killed along with one of her daughters. Her husband went on to marry his deceased wife's sister just two months after her passing, while his two other children were hospitalized from injuries sustained in the collision.
ARKANSAS STATE
Poughkeepsie, NY
