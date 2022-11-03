Read full article on original website
wdayradionow.com
Name-a-plow contest returns to North Dakota as Winter approaches
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Department of Transportation second annual Name a Plow Contest is on!. Officials say people are invited to submit name ideas for a snowplow in their home district. To qualify, submitted names must be appropriate and are restricted to a maximum of 14 characters. If...
wdayradionow.com
Severe Drought spreading in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- Severe drought is spreading in North Dakota. The U.S. Drought Monitor says the entire southeastern quadrant of the state is in a severe drought. The measure also applies to the western fifth of North Dakota, affecting a total of 40-percent of the state. The U.S. Drought Monitor...
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota ranked fourth most charitable state
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota nice is taking a whole new meaning, courtesy of WalletHub. The Personal Finance website has come out with a list of the most charitable states for 2023, and The Peace Garden State ranks near the top. North Dakota came in fourth best for being charitable...
wdayradionow.com
OSHA opens investigation into several North Dakota Dollar General stores
(Fargo, ND) -- The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating safety issues at several Dollar General stores. Investigations are underway at stores in Casselton, Tioga, and Garrison. No violations have been listed so far, but the cases remain open. OSHA has up to six months to complete its investigation.
wdayradionow.com
Option available for voting seniors who don't have state issued IDs
(Fargo, ND) -- Some seniors living in long term care facilities don't have current driver's licenses or state issued IDs to vote. However, there is a solution. "What this long term care facility certificate does is eliminate the need for the ID by providing those three pieces of information for identification in lieu of a standard ID," said Cody Schuler, Advocacy Manager for North Dakota ACLU.
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota Attorney General's Office launches new missing persons database
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Attorney General's Office is launching a statewide missing persons database. The database provides detailed information to law enforcement and concerned citizens about people who have been reported missing in the state. The database includes advanced features allowing users to search for specific missing people...
