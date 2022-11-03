Read full article on original website
Livingston County Schools cancels classes due to illness
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Livingston County Schools canceled classes for all schools on Monday, Nov. 7 due to illness among staff and students. The district posted the announcement on its website Sunday. School is also canceled for Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Classes will resume Wednesday, Nov. 9.
Murray Water System announces planned outage to affect some customers
MURRAY, KY — The Murray Water System says some customers will have their water shut off temporarily on Wednesday for repairs. The utility says the planned water outage will affect customers along Kentucky 121 South from the intersection of Old Murray Paris Road to the end of the line. But, Murray Water says, this won't affect people who live on Old Murray Paris Road.
Work zone lane restriction planed Wednesday and Thursday on Alben Barkley Drive in Paducah
PADUCAH — A work-zone lane restriction will be in place Wednesday and Thursday along Alben Barkley Drive in Paducah, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. The restriction will be in place along the section of Alben Barkley Drive that reopened Monday after it was closed for several days for cross drain replacement, shoulder upgrades and paving.
Flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases on the rise locally
PADUCAH — Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), the flu and COVID-19 are becoming very common in our area as we reach the peak of flu season. "It's something that should not be underestimated as folks are thinking whether or not they want to get their flu vaccines. So, we are seeing a very large increase in the number of people that are being diagnosed with flu, so for folks that come into the hospital or to the emergency room with flu-like symptoms, we're showing about 30% of those folks that are actually being diagnosed with the flu" Baptist Health Paducah Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brad Housman says.
Courthouse demolition opens some streets in recovering Mayfield
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KT) – A milestone was reached on Monday in downtown Mayfield, nearly 11 months after a deadly tornado outbreak struck much of central and western Kentucky, claiming 76 lives, including two dozen in Mayfield alone. A contractor for the City of Mayfield has completed demolition work on...
Debris removal for Twin Bridges set for Nov. 9-10
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Drivers that use the US 41 Twin Bridges at Henderson during their commute should expect southbound lane restrictions beginning November 9. KYTC says crews will be clearing trash and other debris from the bridge, and debris removal will begin southbound in the driving lane and will take place from 7 a.m. […]
KY 139/Princeton Road in Trigg County reopens following crash
TRIGG COUNTY, KY — KY 139/Princeton Road is blocked near the 24 mile marker in northern Trigg County to allow recovery of a semi that rolled over earlier today. KY 139 is blocked immediately north of Tyler Road between KY 276/Blackhawk Road and KY 276/Hurricane Road. This is just south of the Trigg-Lyon-Caldwell County Line.
Wake up Weather: 11/08/2022
PADUCAH — Mild morning with some sprinkles possible. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s this afternoon.
Several Ky. school districts to close because of spike in influenza cases
At least 14 of Kentucky’s 171 school districts announced they’ll be closed or having non-traditional instruction in the coming days due to a high number of influenza cases. Several school systems in Western Kentucky — including McCracken, Crittenden and Ballard — are among the closures. McCracken is expected...
Lanes cleared in Caldwell and Trigg Counties after multiple crashes
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Multiple crashes, including at least one now-extinguished truck fire, had blocked I-24 in the morning of November 5. The truck fire was near the 58 mile marker on I-24 Eastbound. Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash in Caldwell County at the 56.5 mile marker. KY...
Car crashes into church in Henderson, police say
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to an accident Tuesday morning after police say a vehicle crashed into a church. According to Henderson Police Department, that happened around 6:50 a.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Church. HPD officials say the driver told them they lost their brakes and wrecked...
11/7 Big Fish
PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this Monday edition of Big Ol Fish. Send your fish pictures to: bigfish@wpsdlocal6.com.
Man Taken To Hospital After Hitting Deer On Parkway
A man was injured when his vehicle struck a deer on the Pennyrile Parkway, just south of the Crofton exit, Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Dirk Hafner was southbound when he struck a deer causing the deer to go through the windshield. He was taken by private vehicle to a Madisonville hospital for treatment.
Coleman Tri-County Services joins 66th annual Telethon of Stars
HARRISBURG, IL — The 66th Annual Telethon of Stars is happening this Saturday. As we get closer to the big event, WPSD Local 6 is introducing you to some of the people and organizations benefiting from your donations. This year, we're adding another local group to the roster: Coleman Tri-County Services.
Police searching for missing Paducah teen
PADUCAH — Paducah Police are asking for assistance locating a missing Paducah teen. According to a Tuesday morning release, 17-year-old Luke Pace was last seen in the area of Mohawk Drive in Paducah. He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and 146 pounds. If you have information...
Following General Election results in Muhlenberg County
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – You can find the latest election results for the November 8 General Election in Muhlenberg County on this page. You can find more statewide results on our Kentucky results page.
County clerks prepare for Election Day
WEST KENTUCKY — Local county clerks are gearing up to make sure people have a smooth voting experience Tuesday. In Ballard County, more than 450 people voted from Thursday through Saturday during the no-excuse early voting period. In McCracken County, there were more than 2,300 early voters. In Kentucky,...
Strong Day on the Mat Gives Hopkins Central Region Cheer Title
Hopkins County Central High School took first place at the region cheer competition held Saturday at Owensboro High School. Hopkins Central won first place in the game day large squad division, scoring 98.2 points which was the highest score given by the judges in all divisions Saturday. They finished 3.5 points better than second place Henderson County.
Multi-semi crash on Interstate 24 eastbound now cleared
A multi-vehicle crash that blocked the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 near the Caldwell-Trigg County line has been cleared. However, eastbound I-24 is restricted to one lane at the site of an earlier truck fire near the 58 mile marker. This eastbound lane restriction on I-24 near the 58 mile...
Madisonville Claims 9th Straight Region Title
Madisonville-North Hopkins claimed the region title in the All-Girls Small squad competition Saturday at the region cheer competition held at Owensboro High School. Madisonville scored a total of 82.45, finishing 10 points higher than second-place Lyon County. It’s the nine straight small squad region win for the Maroons. Madisonville...
