Read full article on original website
Related
Android Authority
Here's what Qualcomm's first proper Apple Silicon rival could look like
Qualcomm's 2024 PC chip will apparently offer up to 12 cores and "extremely promising" performance. Qualcomm is purportedly working on a 2024 PC chip code-named Hamoa. The chip is said to sport up to 12 CPU cores based on Nuvia Phoenix tech. This processor is also tipped to offer discrete...
Android Authority
What is Qualcomm? Everything you need to know about the chip-making giant
Qualcomm makes processing chips and modems for smartphones, but it also aims for much more. If you’ve ever looked into smartphone spec sheets, you may have come across the name Qualcomm. As one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, you’ll find Qualcomm’s Snapdragon SoCs in many mid-range and high-end Android smartphones, alongside scarce competition from MediaTek and Samsung. The company even develops 5G modems for the iPhone and was most recently credited with helping make satellite-to-phone connectivity a reality.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 🎮 Long live micro-USB
The standard's here to stay, plus Google's Black Friday deals, a killer VR headset, clever corvids, and more top tech news. 🐀 Good morning and welcome to Tuesday’s Daily Authority. I’m just back from vacation and have been enjoying playing Plague Tale: Requiem on my week off — those rats are terrifying, though!
Android Authority
Samsung rolls out the stable Android 13 update to the Galaxy S20 series
You can download One UI 5 right now if you live in Switzerland or Germany. The stable version of One UI 5 has arrived for the Galaxy S20 series. The update will also include October’s security patch. The update is available for Germany and Switzerland, with other regions to...
Android Authority
Mediatek Dimensity 9200 announced: The 64-bit only era is here
Mediatek's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 rival brings a 64-bit-only design, hardware-based ray tracing, and more. Mediatek stepped up its flagship silicon game last year when it announced the Dimensity 9000 processor. This marked the company’s first attempt at a truly cutting-edge chipset to take on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 series.
Android Authority
Amazon just announced the cheapest annual Prime Video plan ever in this country
SD streaming and offline downloads on mobile only. Amazon has announced its cheapest Prime Video annual plan in India. It’s called the Prime Video Mobile Edition plan and costs just Rs 599 (~$7.2). When streaming services across the board are raising prices, Amazon just announced its cheapest annual Prime...
Android Authority
Google reveals Black Friday deals, including Pixel 6a for $300
Google is preparing for Black Friday by revealing its deals for the shopping event. Google has revealed some of its Black Friday deals in its online store. The deals include a number of devices, including its recently released Pixel 7 phones. Just because Black Friday is still weeks away, that...
Android Authority
We asked, you told us: You are still using tons of micro-USB devices
Smartphones with micro-USB ports are still being used, but accessories is a space where the port still rules the roost. Micro-USB ports are very much still a part of our lives, even though USB-C has been around for several years now. To think most devices would have switched to the latter would be wrong, or so proves a poll we recently conducted on Android Authority. We got some interesting results as to which devices people use with micro-USB ports on them. There are some device categories that are clearly behind in adopting USB-C ports. Read on for the results.
Android Authority
7 foldable phone problems that haven't been fixed yet
From the screen to pricing and more, here's what we want to see addressed. Foldable phones are gaining momentum since they were first introduced globally in 2019, and we’ve also seen these devices bring notable improvements over the years. These strides include tougher folding screens, reduced display creases, and more robust software.
Android Authority
It's officially the end of the road for the Pixel 4 series
The 2019 Google flagships will no longer get regular software updates. The Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will no longer get regular software updates. The October 2022 security update was officially the last one for the phones. It’s time to bury your Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4...
Android Authority
LG's new stretchable Hi-Res display is the first of its kind
LG's new display can extend from 12-inches up to 14-inches. LG has unveiled a new 12-inch high-resolution display. It is the world’s most stretchable Hi-Res display, achieving 20% stretchability. The display can be folded, twisted, and extended without distortion or damage. LG Display has just revealed a special new...
Android Authority
November 2022 Android security patch here for Pixels, first update for Pixel 7
The latest update is the first for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro and fixes some bugs. The November 2022 Android security patch is here! If you own a recent Google Pixel smartphone, you can perform a software update check now in System Settings to grab it. You can also update manually or simply wait for the OTA notification.
Android Authority
Pixel's on-device voice typing is game-changing, so why can't everyone have it?
This is the kind of feature that all Android users should have access to. To help entice buyers to invest in the Pixel ecosystem, Google strictly locks some interesting features to Pixel devices. Magic Eraser is a good example (it allows you to “magically” erase objects from photographs) as is Call Screen (Google Assistant answers your phone call for you to handle telemarketers). Another example is on-device voice typing, which is currently exclusive to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series.
Android Authority
Garmin's latest hybrid smartwatch is built like a tank with stellar battery life
The Instinct Crossover hybrid smartwatch also comes in solar-powered and tactical variants. Garmin has launched the Instinct Crossover series of smartwatches. They come with long-lasting batteries and a rugged exterior for outdoor adventurers. The smartwatches start at $499 for the basic model. Garmin has launched three new hybrid smartwatches that...
Android Authority
Latest firmware update is bricking the Galaxy Watch 4 for some
Reports of bricking have been emerging as users upgrade to the latest firmware. The issue seems to be happening after the device turns off. Samsung has halted the rollout until it fixes the problem. If you’re an owner of the Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, beware of...
Android Authority
Pixel 7 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro cinematic video comparison: A clear winner
One of the defining characteristics of large lenses on traditional cameras is the stunning bokeh effect they produce. The stylistic choice creates segmentation between the subject and the background and adds to the overall cinematic appeal of video footage. Now that some of the best camera-focused phones can achieve near-DSLR...
Android Authority
Poll: How do you feel about the Nintendo Switch in 2022?
Are you still a big fan of the console or are you eagerly waiting for the Switch 2?. The Nintendo Switch has been around for almost six years now, launching way back in March 2017. The console still seems to be chugging along at a good pace, with a deep library of quality games on offer.
Android Authority
Back tap gestures are finally a thing on Samsung phones
The new Good Lock module also lets you tweak your settings menu and set up power button shortcuts. Samsung has announced a new Good Lock module called RegiStar. This module enables back tap gesture functionality and more. Apple and Google have both offered a back tap gesture on their devices...
Android Authority
What does 'iPhone cable not supported' mean?
Buying a cheap third-party cable can have its pitfalls. If you start to charge your iPhone and end up with an ‘iPhone cable not supported’ error message, then it is easy enough to fix. Apple produces very good quality charging cables that will protect your iPhone from any electrical mishaps, and this is partly the reason why those cables cost so much money. Anyone who decides to cheap out and buy a less expensive cable is perhaps going to encounter issues. Today, we’ll show you what this error message means and how to resolve it.
Android Authority
How to generate a secure password with LastPass
A 2019 Google study tells us 75% of Americans are struggling with passwords. I know I am one of them! Things get even more worrisome when we learn about password habits. Many are easy to guess, and some people use passwords as simple as “password.” It seems most of us can’t be trusted with passwords, so using a good secure password generator and storage like LastPass is the best option. Let’s show you how to generate a secure password with LastPass.
Comments / 0