Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

When Cincinnati can look for last total lunar eclipse until 2025

CINCINNATI — Early risers get an extra treat on Tuesday, Election Day, and not just shorter lines at the polls. It happens with the earth's shadow is cast onto the moon's surface turning it different shades of red and orange. It will be visible in north America including Cincinnati...
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Zoo welcomes three new manatees

CINCINNATI — There are three new residents at the Cincinnati Zoo. The zoo welcomed three new manatees over the weekend to Manatee Springs. The orphaned manatees, named Calliope, Piccolina, and Soleil received critical care ZooTampa at Lowry Park over the past year and are now well enough to begin second-stage rehab care at the Cincinnati Zoo.
WLWT 5

Tom Hardy stops by northern Kentucky restaurant while filming movie

FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — Actor Tom Hardy was seen spotted at another local spot while filming his movie "The Bikeriders." Northern Kentucky restaurant Walt's Hitching Post posted a picture of Hardy on Sunday with the caption, "Tom Hardy!! Good luck with the new movie…..Thanks for stopping by Walt’s!!"
WLWT 5

Downed wires reported on Madison Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Downed wires reported on Madison Avenue in Hamilton. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Marburg Avenue in Oakley

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Marburg Avenue in Oakley. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5

Reports of a barn fire on Alpine Avenue in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a barn fire on Alpine Avenue in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Epworth Road in Loveland

LOVELAND, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Epworth Road in Loveland. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Apple Farm Drive in Amelia

AMELIA, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Apple Farm Drive in Amelia. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5

Two lanes are blocked on I-75 in the West End due to a crash

CINCINNATI — The two left lanes are blocked on northbound I-75 in the West End after a crash, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported between the 9th Street and Western Hills Viaduct exits at 3:19...
