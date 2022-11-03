ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

KYTV

Thousands of runners participate in 16th Annual Bass Pro Marathon

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Bass Pro Marathon held its 16th Annual Bass Pro Marathon on Sunday morning. Almost 3,000 runners and walkers could be seen all over Springfield on Sunday. Participants could run a full marathon, half-marathon, or a 5K race. Several streets were also closed due to the races...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Taney County, Mo. voter turnout stays steady throughout Tuesday

HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) - Voters across the country are casting their ballots in the midterm election. Voters will decide in Missouri and Arkansas. So far, voter turnout is steady across the Ozarks. Election officials at New Beginnings Fellowship Church in Hollister say there have been over 500 ballots cast already,...
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

When and where to vote in Greene County on Election Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Election Day is upon us. Voters who plan on submitting their ballot on Nov. 8 can make their experience smoother by choosing a time and a polling location. When polls open On Tuesday, Nov. 8, polling locations open their doors at 6 a.m. and must stay open until 7 p.m. If you’re […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Police find no evidence following 911 call regarding shooting at Hillcrest High School

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say everyone is safe following a 911 call claiming a school shooting at Springfield’s Hillcrest High School on Thursday. Police say school leaders received an anonymous call to 911 concerning a possible shooting around 11:30 a.m. Police searched room-to-room. Police say there is no indication of any shots fired. School leaders locked down the school as police investigated. School leaders cleared the scene Thursday afternoon.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Alzheimer’s caregivers stress prevention and education during Alzheimer’s Awareness Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. In Springfield, there are events focused on prevention and education. On November 10, there is an Alzheimer’s Community Forum at the Library Center in Springfield, mostly for prevention and ways to help those in the Ozarks with the disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control, Alzheimer’s is in the top 10 leading deaths for people in Missouri.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
gotodestinations.com

8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Springfield, Missouri – (With Photos)

From heaping platefuls of pancakes dripping in syrup to smoky stacks of bacon, Springfield offers a delicious breakfast experience for everyone. And with so many amazing options to choose from, it can be hard to decide where to go. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the best places to enjoy breakfast in Springfield, Missouri.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
coxhealth.com

Board-certified orthopedic surgeon joins Cox Monett Hospital

Cox Monett is pleased to welcome Dr. Stephen Hudson to its growing orthopedic services team. Hudson, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon, grew up in Monroe, La., where he was a standout athlete in high school. Coach Ken Hatfield of the Arkansas Razorbacks recruited him to play football in the late 80s. This was Hudson’s first experience in southern Missouri and the northwest Arkansas area, and he quickly fell in love with the region.
MONETT, MO
KYTV

Jury convicts Missouri man for distributing drugs in the Ozarks; feds link him to 2 deaths

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A federal jury convicted a Kansas City, Mo., man of leading a criminal enterprise linked to two murders and multiple violent assaults, and which distributed at least a kilogram of methamphetamine every day for nearly a year in the Kansas City, Springfield, St. Joseph, and St. Louis, Mo., areas, as well as illegally possessing firearms.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KRMS Radio

Man Captured In Laclede County Involved In Burglary

A Laclede County man is in that county’s jail after being arrested by Laclede County Sheriff’s Deputies and Lebanon Police Officers Friday in Lebanon. 44 year old Jason M. Moore has been charged with receiving stolen property and is being held on a $25,000 bond. Moore was apprehended...
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield church converted into emergency family shelter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Connecting Grounds Church in Springfield is making a change starting November 1.   The church is being converted into an emergency family shelter, housing up to four families at any given time.  One of the group’s volunteers, Amanda Garretson, is paying it forward.  “I don’t want to see another family have to […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Man from Lebanon, Mo. killed in a motorcycle crash in Dallas County

NEAR BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) -A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Missouri 64 northeast of Buffalo Sunday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Richard Blackburn, 64, swerved to avoid another motorcycle that was stopped to make a turn. Blackburn was thrown from his motorcycle after it overturned. This...
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Reconstructed Lime Kiln Rocky Slope Dam ribbon cutting

NEOSHO, Mo. — A Newton County area prone to deadly drownings is now safer thanks to a project three years in the making. This morning the City of Neosho, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Missouri Department of Conservation cut the ribbon for the reconstructed Lime Kiln Rocky Slope Dam.
NEOSHO, MO
KYTV

Motorcyclist dies in crash north of Springfield

NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a Springfield motorcyclist. Bryon K. Rochau, 56, of Springfield, died in the crash. Investigators say Rochau lost control, passing several vehicles. He traveled off the roadway and crashed. He later died at a hospital. To...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

