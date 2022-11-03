SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. In Springfield, there are events focused on prevention and education. On November 10, there is an Alzheimer’s Community Forum at the Library Center in Springfield, mostly for prevention and ways to help those in the Ozarks with the disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control, Alzheimer’s is in the top 10 leading deaths for people in Missouri.

