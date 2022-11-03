Read full article on original website
KYTV
Hospitals and health departments use a new strategy to detect viruses
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Hospitals and health departments in the Ozarks are using a new strategy to detect viruses. Doctors say it’s faster and easier on the patient. They call it the “Quad Swab.”. Webster County, along with Springfield and Joplin areas, can test for respiratory illnesses all...
KYTV
SPS, police discuss the aftermath of active shooter hoax at Hillcrest High School
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating what happened Thursday at Hillcrest High School. Police aren’t saying much. Parents and students are dealing with the aftermath of a reported shooting that turned out to be a hoax. Springfield Public Schools spokesperson, Stephen Hill, said many students are feeling the aftermath.
How Christian and Taney County are preparing for Tuesday’s election
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Counties spent the day Monday getting final preparations done before Election Day. It is now the final countdown to polls opening Tuesday. County clerks across the Ozarks said a lot goes into making sure the voting equipment is ready to go. “We have to pack all the equipment up, verify that it’s […]
KYTV
Thousands of runners participate in 16th Annual Bass Pro Marathon
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Bass Pro Marathon held its 16th Annual Bass Pro Marathon on Sunday morning. Almost 3,000 runners and walkers could be seen all over Springfield on Sunday. Participants could run a full marathon, half-marathon, or a 5K race. Several streets were also closed due to the races...
KYTV
Taney County, Mo. voter turnout stays steady throughout Tuesday
HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) - Voters across the country are casting their ballots in the midterm election. Voters will decide in Missouri and Arkansas. So far, voter turnout is steady across the Ozarks. Election officials at New Beginnings Fellowship Church in Hollister say there have been over 500 ballots cast already,...
When and where to vote in Greene County on Election Day
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Election Day is upon us. Voters who plan on submitting their ballot on Nov. 8 can make their experience smoother by choosing a time and a polling location. When polls open On Tuesday, Nov. 8, polling locations open their doors at 6 a.m. and must stay open until 7 p.m. If you’re […]
KYTV
Police find no evidence following 911 call regarding shooting at Hillcrest High School
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say everyone is safe following a 911 call claiming a school shooting at Springfield’s Hillcrest High School on Thursday. Police say school leaders received an anonymous call to 911 concerning a possible shooting around 11:30 a.m. Police searched room-to-room. Police say there is no indication of any shots fired. School leaders locked down the school as police investigated. School leaders cleared the scene Thursday afternoon.
SPD responds to false shooter claims at Hillcrest High School
Hillcrest High School was evacuated as Springfield Police Department officers, ambulances, and fire department vehicles arrived at the school on Thursday.
KTLO
Special Operations Team responds to disturbance at Wright County jail
WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) – If you live in Hartville, you might have seen several police cars rush to the Wright County Jail Saturday night. In a Facebook post, the Wright County Sheriff’s Office says a Special Operations Team responded to the jail after inmates refused to go into their cells.
KYTV
Alzheimer’s caregivers stress prevention and education during Alzheimer’s Awareness Month
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. In Springfield, there are events focused on prevention and education. On November 10, there is an Alzheimer’s Community Forum at the Library Center in Springfield, mostly for prevention and ways to help those in the Ozarks with the disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control, Alzheimer’s is in the top 10 leading deaths for people in Missouri.
KYTV
Election Day: It’s business as usual for Greene County election officials despite tensions nationwide
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The day before the election can be a hectic time for those who run the polling places, but at the Greene County Election Center on Monday, there were no signs of tension or concern. While a line of people waited to go through in-person absentee voting...
gotodestinations.com
8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Springfield, Missouri – (With Photos)
From heaping platefuls of pancakes dripping in syrup to smoky stacks of bacon, Springfield offers a delicious breakfast experience for everyone. And with so many amazing options to choose from, it can be hard to decide where to go. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the best places to enjoy breakfast in Springfield, Missouri.
coxhealth.com
Board-certified orthopedic surgeon joins Cox Monett Hospital
Cox Monett is pleased to welcome Dr. Stephen Hudson to its growing orthopedic services team. Hudson, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon, grew up in Monroe, La., where he was a standout athlete in high school. Coach Ken Hatfield of the Arkansas Razorbacks recruited him to play football in the late 80s. This was Hudson’s first experience in southern Missouri and the northwest Arkansas area, and he quickly fell in love with the region.
KYTV
Jury convicts Missouri man for distributing drugs in the Ozarks; feds link him to 2 deaths
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A federal jury convicted a Kansas City, Mo., man of leading a criminal enterprise linked to two murders and multiple violent assaults, and which distributed at least a kilogram of methamphetamine every day for nearly a year in the Kansas City, Springfield, St. Joseph, and St. Louis, Mo., areas, as well as illegally possessing firearms.
KRMS Radio
Man Captured In Laclede County Involved In Burglary
A Laclede County man is in that county’s jail after being arrested by Laclede County Sheriff’s Deputies and Lebanon Police Officers Friday in Lebanon. 44 year old Jason M. Moore has been charged with receiving stolen property and is being held on a $25,000 bond. Moore was apprehended...
KYTV
Police, firefighters respond to a rollover crash in north Springfield; three vehicles involved
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a rollover crash involving three vehicles in north Springfield on Sunday. The crash happened around 4 p.m. The crash closed a portion of Grant Avenue. Police say a red pickup truck ran a red light and collided with a white SUV, toppling it. Another black SUV involved caught fire.
Springfield church converted into emergency family shelter
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Connecting Grounds Church in Springfield is making a change starting November 1. The church is being converted into an emergency family shelter, housing up to four families at any given time. One of the group’s volunteers, Amanda Garretson, is paying it forward. “I don’t want to see another family have to […]
KYTV
Man from Lebanon, Mo. killed in a motorcycle crash in Dallas County
NEAR BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) -A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Missouri 64 northeast of Buffalo Sunday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Richard Blackburn, 64, swerved to avoid another motorcycle that was stopped to make a turn. Blackburn was thrown from his motorcycle after it overturned. This...
fourstateshomepage.com
Reconstructed Lime Kiln Rocky Slope Dam ribbon cutting
NEOSHO, Mo. — A Newton County area prone to deadly drownings is now safer thanks to a project three years in the making. This morning the City of Neosho, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Missouri Department of Conservation cut the ribbon for the reconstructed Lime Kiln Rocky Slope Dam.
KYTV
Motorcyclist dies in crash north of Springfield
NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a Springfield motorcyclist. Bryon K. Rochau, 56, of Springfield, died in the crash. Investigators say Rochau lost control, passing several vehicles. He traveled off the roadway and crashed. He later died at a hospital. To...
