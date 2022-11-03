Read full article on original website
themountvernongrapevine.com
Mount Vernon Police Register – Nov 07, 2022
(Information courtesy of The Mount Vernon Police Department) A female reported vandalism to property that was parked at a residence on Calhoun Street. No suspects at this time. Report filed. A male came into the Mount Vernon Police Department to report a missing phone. November 3. An officer was dispatched...
cleveland19.com
Police evacuate Summit County school due to bomb threat
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An elementary school was evacuated Tuesday morning after officials received a bomb threat over voicemail. According to Bath Township officials, Bath Elementary School officials received the message at 5:25 p.m. on Monday. Bath Township police said “out of an abundance of caution, students, faculty and...
Troopers pursue multiple vehicles on I-71: I-Team
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate a high-speed pursuit that involved several vehicles.
Speeding motorcyclist killed in Akron crash: police
A 41-year-old man has died after the motorcycle he was driving crashed into the side of a Subaru, according to police.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Knox County Sheriff’s Report – Nov 07, 2022
(Information courtesy of The Knox County Sheriff’s Office) A deputy located an injured deer in the roadway on Wooster Road near Hillside Drive. The deputy removed the deer from the roadway and then dispatched the animal with his office-issued sidearm. A report was written for documentation purposes. November 7.
WHIZ
Information Wanted in Runaway Case
The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information into a runaway. 17-year-old Jacob William Finley was last seen wearing blue jeans, a brown jacket, black with white trim sneakers and carrying a black back pack. He’s described as being 6’0, 165lbs with blonde hair and gray eyes....
$9 million in cocaine seized during traffic stop in Ohio
A man from Mexico is facing drug charges after troopers say they seized $9 million worth of cocaine during a traffic stop.
whbc.com
Two Teens to be Sentenced on Murder Convictions This Week
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two teenagers convicted in adult court in the shooting death of 51-year-old Terrell Lipkins back in January are being sentenced this week. 17-year-old Craige Avery of Akron and 18-year-old Ajani Smith of Canton were both convicted of murder last week, according to...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Endangered Missing Adult Alert for Dean Stevenson
Description: Mr. Stevenson has missed two dialysis treatments and is suicidal. On November 6, 2022 at 1:30 PM, Mr. Dean Lamont Stevenson drove away from his residence and failed to return. Law Enforcement is concerned for Mr. Stevenson’s safety. The incident took place in Franklin County, OH on Saint Antoine Street in the city of Worthington 43085.
cleveland19.com
Massillon woman convicted of killing grandma, attacking mom and neighbor
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Massillon woman pleaded guilty Friday to murdering her grandma, stabbing a neighbor in the face and assaulting her mother. Stark County Court of Common Pleas Judge Frank Forchione then sentenced Danielle Dichiara to life in prison. Massillon police were called out to a home...
Ramp from I-77 reopens after crash
A highway ramp in Canton has reopened after it was shut down for a couple of hours on Tuesday morning.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Ongoing Investigation of One Vehicle Fatal Accident
On October 27th, 2022, officers were dispatched to a reported one vehicle traffic accident in the area of 107 Howard St. Upon arrival at the scene, Officers discovered the driver of the vehicle, a 65-year-old female, was deceased. Mount Vernon Police Department detectives and members of the Knox County Coroner’s...
crawfordcountynow.com
Body found in old Plymouth Locomotive Factory
PLYMOUTH—A dead body was discovered Friday afternoon in the village of Plymouth. The body was discovered at the former Plymouth Locomotive site on Bell Street. Richland County Coroner’s Investigator Bob Ball said the death is under investigation. The body will be taken to the Montgomery County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
crawfordcountynow.com
Mansfield Post investigating fatal crash on Hildebrant Road in Richland County
BUTLER — Troopers from the Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Hildebrant Road, south of state Route 97 in Worthington Township. A passerby discovered the vehicle at approximately 6:45 a.m. this morning. The preliminary investigation showed a GMC...
wtuz.com
Speeds Over 100mph in Motorcycle Chase
A motorcycle driver is facing charges after leading Strasburg police on a pursuit. This happened Saturday night when an officer heard a motorcycle in the village, and the rider was reviving its engine that was indicative of traveling at higher speeds in the downtown area. A traffic stop was initiated...
wtuz.com
Newcomerstown Man Flown to Hospital after Accident
Mary Alice Reporting – An investigation is still ongoing related to a two-vehicle accident that happened Saturday on State Route 751. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Officer was notified around 12:48pm and during their investigation, determined that 27-year-old Taylor Hostetler, of Newcomerstown, was in a northbound Toyota. A large combine was in front of her vehilce and as she started to turn left into a driveway, Hostetler failed to yield for an oncoming car.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Drug Take Back Day Collection Totals
Pounds collected: 131.08 pounds of unused, unwanted and expired medication. Knox County, OH – On Saturday, October 29, 2022, Knox County participated in the DEA National Drug Take Back Day. Totals have been tallied, we collected 131.08 pounds of unused, unwanted and expired medication. That is up 35.04 pounds from the previous year. Residents also disposed of unwanted syringes that were destroyed courtesy of Knox Community Hospital.
I-77 northbound reopens in Summit County after crash caused delays
Drivers are seeing delays in Summit County after a vehicle crash on I-77 Monday afternoon.
wqkt.com
Ashland-area Amish men fined for violating Ohio’s new buggy safety law
Eleven Ashland-area Amish men were recently fined for violating Ohio’s buggy safety law. The law, which went into effect at the end of August, requires all animal-drawn buggies to display a yellow flashing light while they are being operated on public roadways. Violating the law is a minor misdemeanor punishable by up to a $150 fine. The vast majority of the 11 men in Ashland County pleaded no contest to the charge, citing their religious beliefs, and left their fines unpaid.
WHIZ
Charges filed in Coshocton drug investigation
COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that a Coshocton man has been charged in connection to a drug investigation. Authorities said 53-year-old Leonard T. Anderson was formally charged with Trafficking Cocaine, a 1st degree felony. Anderson was arrested on Thursday following the execution of a...
