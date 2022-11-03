ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gann, OH

themountvernongrapevine.com

Mount Vernon Police Register – Nov 07, 2022

(Information courtesy of The Mount Vernon Police Department) A female reported vandalism to property that was parked at a residence on Calhoun Street. No suspects at this time. Report filed. A male came into the Mount Vernon Police Department to report a missing phone. November 3. An officer was dispatched...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
cleveland19.com

Police evacuate Summit County school due to bomb threat

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An elementary school was evacuated Tuesday morning after officials received a bomb threat over voicemail. According to Bath Township officials, Bath Elementary School officials received the message at 5:25 p.m. on Monday. Bath Township police said “out of an abundance of caution, students, faculty and...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Knox County Sheriff’s Report – Nov 07, 2022

(Information courtesy of The Knox County Sheriff’s Office) A deputy located an injured deer in the roadway on Wooster Road near Hillside Drive. The deputy removed the deer from the roadway and then dispatched the animal with his office-issued sidearm. A report was written for documentation purposes. November 7.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Information Wanted in Runaway Case

The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information into a runaway. 17-year-old Jacob William Finley was last seen wearing blue jeans, a brown jacket, black with white trim sneakers and carrying a black back pack. He’s described as being 6’0, 165lbs with blonde hair and gray eyes....
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Two Teens to be Sentenced on Murder Convictions This Week

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two teenagers convicted in adult court in the shooting death of 51-year-old Terrell Lipkins back in January are being sentenced this week. 17-year-old Craige Avery of Akron and 18-year-old Ajani Smith of Canton were both convicted of murder last week, according to...
CANTON, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Endangered Missing Adult Alert for Dean Stevenson

Description: Mr. Stevenson has missed two dialysis treatments and is suicidal. On November 6, 2022 at 1:30 PM, Mr. Dean Lamont Stevenson drove away from his residence and failed to return. Law Enforcement is concerned for Mr. Stevenson’s safety. The incident took place in Franklin County, OH on Saint Antoine Street in the city of Worthington 43085.
WORTHINGTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Massillon woman convicted of killing grandma, attacking mom and neighbor

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Massillon woman pleaded guilty Friday to murdering her grandma, stabbing a neighbor in the face and assaulting her mother. Stark County Court of Common Pleas Judge Frank Forchione then sentenced Danielle Dichiara to life in prison. Massillon police were called out to a home...
MASSILLON, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Ongoing Investigation of One Vehicle Fatal Accident

On October 27th, 2022, officers were dispatched to a reported one vehicle traffic accident in the area of 107 Howard St. Upon arrival at the scene, Officers discovered the driver of the vehicle, a 65-year-old female, was deceased. Mount Vernon Police Department detectives and members of the Knox County Coroner’s...
crawfordcountynow.com

Body found in old Plymouth Locomotive Factory

PLYMOUTH—A dead body was discovered Friday afternoon in the village of Plymouth. The body was discovered at the former Plymouth Locomotive site on Bell Street. Richland County Coroner’s Investigator Bob Ball said the death is under investigation. The body will be taken to the Montgomery County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
PLYMOUTH, OH
wtuz.com

Speeds Over 100mph in Motorcycle Chase

A motorcycle driver is facing charges after leading Strasburg police on a pursuit. This happened Saturday night when an officer heard a motorcycle in the village, and the rider was reviving its engine that was indicative of traveling at higher speeds in the downtown area. A traffic stop was initiated...
STRASBURG, OH
wtuz.com

Newcomerstown Man Flown to Hospital after Accident

Mary Alice Reporting – An investigation is still ongoing related to a two-vehicle accident that happened Saturday on State Route 751. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Officer was notified around 12:48pm and during their investigation, determined that 27-year-old Taylor Hostetler, of Newcomerstown, was in a northbound Toyota. A large combine was in front of her vehilce and as she started to turn left into a driveway, Hostetler failed to yield for an oncoming car.
NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Drug Take Back Day Collection Totals

Pounds collected: 131.08 pounds of unused, unwanted and expired medication. Knox County, OH – On Saturday, October 29, 2022, Knox County participated in the DEA National Drug Take Back Day. Totals have been tallied, we collected 131.08 pounds of unused, unwanted and expired medication. That is up 35.04 pounds from the previous year. Residents also disposed of unwanted syringes that were destroyed courtesy of Knox Community Hospital.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
wqkt.com

Ashland-area Amish men fined for violating Ohio’s new buggy safety law

Eleven Ashland-area Amish men were recently fined for violating Ohio’s buggy safety law. The law, which went into effect at the end of August, requires all animal-drawn buggies to display a yellow flashing light while they are being operated on public roadways. Violating the law is a minor misdemeanor punishable by up to a $150 fine. The vast majority of the 11 men in Ashland County pleaded no contest to the charge, citing their religious beliefs, and left their fines unpaid.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Charges filed in Coshocton drug investigation

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that a Coshocton man has been charged in connection to a drug investigation. Authorities said 53-year-old Leonard T. Anderson was formally charged with Trafficking Cocaine, a 1st degree felony. Anderson was arrested on Thursday following the execution of a...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH

