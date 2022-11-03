Read full article on original website
Adam Reames, 69, of Tyrone, Ga.
Adam Reames, 69, passed away peacefully at his home on October 31st, 2022 after a recurrence of throat cancer. Celebration of Life will be held at Dogwood Church in Tyrone, GA on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 11:00 am with visitation at 10:00 am. John Adam Reames, Jr. was born...
Mason Raiford Erikson, 73, of Fayetteville, Ga.
Mason Raiford Erikson, 73, of Fayetteville, Georgia passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Mason was born Wednesday, November 3, 1948, to Dr. Morgan Raiford and Bernice Burbour Raiford in Virginia. Mason was preceded in death by her loving husband, Erik Erikson. She is survived by her sons, David (Vanessa) Erikson,...
Can we save Peachtree City?
Election Day, November 8, has arrived. Many have voted early, and of those, some chose not to vote on the second ballot for the Peachtree City Special Election. So many of our long-term residents are eager to vote, knowing the local government has allowed some of our valuable civic assets to erode.
6 boys in 2 vehicles arrested after chases from Fayetteville to Peachtree City
Vehicle chases involving two vehicles that began in Fayetteville in the early morning hours of Nov. 1 continued south of the city and resulted in six male teens from Clayton County taken into custody. Two other teens who escaped on foot were arrested after making their way into Peachtree City. All six Clayton teens were ages 15 and 16.
42% of all registered Fayette voters have already cast ballots
9,264 have already voted in Peachtree City Special Election — On Election Day Nov. 8, more than 40,728 registered Fayette voters won’t have to worry about getting to the polls before 7 p.m. That’s because they’ve already cast ballots in the general election during early voting and via absentee ballots.
ACT scores of Fayette students continue to top state, national averages
McIntosh High School leads county, followed by Starr’s Mill, Whitewater, Sandy Creek and Fayette County High — The Class of 2022 maintained Fayette’s high average composite score on the ACT, continuing the trend of outscoring the state average and the national average on the college readiness test. Fayette’s...
