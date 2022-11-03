ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peachtree City, GA

The Citizen Online

Adam Reames, 69, of Tyrone, Ga.

Adam Reames, 69, passed away peacefully at his home on October 31st, 2022 after a recurrence of throat cancer. Celebration of Life will be held at Dogwood Church in Tyrone, GA on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 11:00 am with visitation at 10:00 am. John Adam Reames, Jr. was born...
TYRONE, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their really tasty food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
The Citizen Online

Mason Raiford Erikson, 73, of Fayetteville, Ga.

Mason Raiford Erikson, 73, of Fayetteville, Georgia passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Mason was born Wednesday, November 3, 1948, to Dr. Morgan Raiford and Bernice Burbour Raiford in Virginia. Mason was preceded in death by her loving husband, Erik Erikson. She is survived by her sons, David (Vanessa) Erikson,...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
The Citizen Online

Can we save Peachtree City?

Election Day, November 8, has arrived. Many have voted early, and of those, some chose not to vote on the second ballot for the Peachtree City Special Election. So many of our long-term residents are eager to vote, knowing the local government has allowed some of our valuable civic assets to erode.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
Travel Maven

This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Georgia is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as good as the infamous Cobb Antique Mall in Marietta. Keep reading to learn more.
MARIETTA, GA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
GEORGIA STATE
The Citizen Online

42% of all registered Fayette voters have already cast ballots

9,264 have already voted in Peachtree City Special Election — On Election Day Nov. 8, more than 40,728 registered Fayette voters won’t have to worry about getting to the polls before 7 p.m. That’s because they’ve already cast ballots in the general election during early voting and via absentee ballots.
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Food City opens new store in Cartersville, Georgia, Wednesday

Food City will open its new location at 1914 Joe Frank Harris Parkway SE in Bartow County, Georgia, on Wednesday, the Abingdon, Virginia-based grocer said Thursday. This is the grocer’s first location in Cartersville, Georgia, and it will employ over 250 associates. “We are excited to be joining the...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants In Marietta GA You Must Try

Are you ready to visit the best restaurants in Marietta, Georgia? There are so many excellent restaurants in this lovely Georgia city. Once listed as one of the best communities in the country, there are museums, theatres, and historical sites alongside the amazing eateries in the city. Marietta is one...
MARIETTA, GA
The Citizen Online

ACT scores of Fayette students continue to top state, national averages

McIntosh High School leads county, followed by Starr’s Mill, Whitewater, Sandy Creek and Fayette County High — The Class of 2022 maintained Fayette’s high average composite score on the ACT, continuing the trend of outscoring the state average and the national average on the college readiness test. Fayette’s...
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA

